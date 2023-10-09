The Bobcats mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the teams season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
The Bobcats men’s ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the team’s season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Peyton McKenzie

Bobcat Report: Rand Pecknold discusses banner ceremony, previewing golf’s local event

Byline photo of Ethan Hurwitz
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
October 8, 2023

Welcome to “Bobcat Report,” the Chronicle’s weekly column that breaks down all the recent games, facts and lesser-known stories surrounding Quinnipiac athletics this year. 

 

Championship Banner Has A Nice Ring To It

The season opener for the Quinnipiac men’s hockey season was one for the ages, even before the puck dropped. 

Since April, the talk surrounding the Bobcats was their new NCAA Division I national championship banner and despite all the hoopla pregame, the defending champions came in prepared. 

“I thought the guys were pretty professional, I thought we did a good job tonight,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. “It was a great ceremony. It was nice. It was awesome to have all our alumni show.”

Despite the 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston College Eagles, the fans in the student section got to get face-to-face with Pecknold. The coach hyped up the crowd pregame and showed up his newest championship ring.

“I really was reluctant to go down there,” Pecknold said with a laugh. “I didn’t want to do it. It was good. I thought it was just a great event in terms of celebrating a national championship.”

 

Previewing Golf’s Local Tournament

Ahead of tomorrow’s Quinnipiac Classic in Wallingford, the Quinnipiac golf team is looking to continue its strong showing in the local tournament.

The two-day event has been hosted by the Bobcats for the last three seasons and will play host to 12 other schools from across the northeast.

“This will be the best field we’ve had for the Quinnipiac Classic and I’m looking forward to seeing how we stack up against them,” head coach John O’Connor said in the team’s preview. “The weather should be awesome, and the golf course is in amazing condition.”

This will be the fifth time the Bobcats play this season since last year’s NCAA Tournament, where they will return seven golfers from the 2022 MAAC Championship team.

 

Sloan Advances in ITA Regionals

Women’s tennis graduate transfer Jenna Sloan beat opponents from UConn and Dartmouth Saturday to advance to the Round of 16 in this year’s ITA Regionals.

The Rancho Palos Verdes, California, native, improves her record to 4-0 with the Bobcats. Her two wins against UConn junior Maria Constantinou (6-1, 7-5) and Dartmouth freshman Michela Moore (5-7, 6-2, 10-5) helped propel her to the Round of 16, hosted at Harvard this weekend. 

 

Game of the Week: Women’s Soccer vs Marist (Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m.)

Coming off a strong 2-0 win over conference rival Iona, the Bobcats are looking to continue their four-game winning streak against the Red Foxes. Marist, who is 2-3-1 in MAAC play, will seek its first win over Quinnipiac since Oct. 2, 2019.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Column
Quinnipiac rugby moves to 2-2 after a 22-17 win over Sacred Heart Saturday.
Bobcat Report: Rugby wins cleanly in messy conditions, Emerson Jarvis’ early impact, volleyball’s historic conference start
Sophomore goaltender Tatum Blacker stopped nine shots in Saturdays preseason win over UConn.
Bobcat Report: Women’s ice hockey’s rotating goaltenders, Pecora’s decor
Quinnipiac field hockey beat Bryant on Sept. 9, despite a lengthly weather delay.
Bobcat Report: Field hockey’s weather delays are perfect for ‘Just Dance’
Quinnipiac womens soccer debuted a new uniform en route to a 5-0 win over Stonehill on Sept. 4.
Bobcat Report: Women’s soccer discuss new uniforms, ‘pink bananas’
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling alum Taylor Johnson made the American Ninja Warrior Finals this past summer.
Bobcat Report: Quinnipiac Ninja Warrior
Quinnipiac volleyball has hung up two new banners commemorating its successful 2022 season.
Bobcat Report: Volleyball raises banners, tennis court update, Massarelli’s big performance
More in Featured
Quinnipiac field hockey is 2-2 in Big East play heading into an Oct. 13 battle with Liberty.
Field hockey shuts out Maine 2-0, snaps two-game losing streak
Quinnipiac raises a national championship banner celebrating its 2022-23 title-winning team before a game against Boston College on Oct. 7.
Wounded Quinnipiac comes up just short against Boston College on banner night
Sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, 16, of the Bobcats poises to spike the ball during the teams 3-1 loss against Fairfield University on Friday, October 7, 2023 at Alumni Hall in Fairfield, CT.
Quinnipiac volleyball’s undefeated start to MAAC play ends in 3-1 loss to Fairfield
With its 18th-straight loss to UConn, Quinnipiac falls to 4-6 losing four out of its last five.
Bobcats lose second-straight game in 3-2 OT battle with UConn
Between regular season and exhibition, Quinnipiac womens hockey begins the 2023-24 campaign with seven straight games against Hockey East opponents.
Bobcats snag OT win over UNH to stay undefeated
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).
Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again
More in Golf
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
The Quinnipiac womens golf program set multiple records in its championship performance this past weekend.
Quinnipiac women's golf claims third-straight MAAC championship
Travis Tellitocci named MAAC Commissioner
Travis Tellitocci named MAAC Commissioner
Sophomore Meg Yoshida recorded three top-15 finishes as a freshman in 2021-22.
Spiegel's Eagle: Chips and dips
Samson’s Scorecard: Par 3: Bobcat trio makes noise at Sacred Heart Spring Invite despite competing individually
Samson’s Scorecard: Par 3: Bobcat trio makes noise at Sacred Heart Spring Invite despite competing individually
Junior Leeyen Peralta was named MAAC Player of the Week after tying for first place in the Gardner-Webb Invitational.
Samson's Scorecard: First Hole

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *