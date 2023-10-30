Bobcat Report: Men’s soccer’s legacy, women’s cross country preparing for NCAAs, a DJ’s inadvertent music

Welcome to “Bobcat Report,” the Chronicle’s weekly column that breaks down all the recent games, facts and lesser-known stories surrounding Quinnipiac athletics this year.

Men’s Soccer Setting Examples

A year removed from the conference title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament, the Quinnipiac men’s soccer team had a disastrous 2023 regular season. Despite just one win in MAAC play this year, the team did not pack it in, beating Manhattan 3-1 on Saturday.

On senior day, head coach Eric Da Costa spoke about how the graduating seniors and fifth-years set the standard for the underclassmen in the locker room.

“It’s what they’ve done over the course of their entire career, they’re winners,” Da Costa said. “They’ve won a lot of games, we’ve won some championships, we’ve won regular season titles.”

Fifth-year forward Tomas Svecula potted two goals Saturday and now leaves behind a legacy that his head coach appreciates.

“(I’m) really grateful,” Da Costa said. “It’s the entire group that makes us better … (The) culture is people and the people are the guys in the locker room who make us who we are.”

The other graduates, including prominent forward Brage Aasen, have continued to fight during the rocky part of the schedule.

“These guys don’t have any quit,” Da Costa said. “They’ve grown with some resiliency and are learning how to have some grit to them.”

The Bobcats will close out their season with a Wednesday night matchup against in-state rival Fairfield. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Cross Country’s ‘Historical’ Title

After a trip to Montgomery, New York, the women’s cross country team clinched its third MAAC championship in program history Saturday. Next on the docket are the NCAA Northeast Regionals on Nov. 10.

So how does head coach Carolyn Martin view her team ahead of the next hurdle?

“I’m really excited because this is truly the best team we’ve ever had,” Martin said. “They need to put it together on the same day and they need to have confidence and get out there hoping that we can be a top five to eight team in the region.”

The Bobcats have a few weeks until the regional round, so Martin will be able to get some sleep — something she struggled with ahead of the conference meet.



“I didn’t sleep (Friday night),” Martin said. “I think I was more nervous than (the team) because we haven’t done it twice. It was historical.”

Party Foul On The DJ

During Quinnipiac volleyball’s 3-1 win over Fairfield Sunday afternoon, an interesting moment occurred during the third set.

“Once the referee signals to initiate (a) serve, the music has to be stopped,” head coach Kyle Robinson said. “Our DJ today, he’s a sub, a rookie sub for DJ Christie, who couldn’t be here today.”

DJ Christie, who provides live music during all home matches, often plays music in between points — sometimes bleeding into a serve. On Sunday, the officiating crew took notice.

“(The referees) are going to wait and hold … until he stops the music,” Robinson said. “If they have to wait too long, they’re not happy about that, which I understand completely.”

Robinson clarified on the DJ’s behalf and cooler heads prevailed.

“By no means was the DJ trying to be inappropriate,” Robinson said. “He’s got to get used to the rhythm of DJing a volleyball match.”

Game of the Week: Women’s Soccer vs Rider – MAAC Semifinals (Thursday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.)

An undefeated conference schedule gave the Bobcats a first-round bye in the upcoming playoffs yet again. Backed by an offense that’s scored 20 goals in the last five games, the defending MAAC champions look to defend their crown against the sixth-seeded Broncs.