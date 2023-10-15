Bobcat Report: Why did Travis Treloar transfer to Quinnipiac? The answer is simple

Welcome to “Bobcat Report,” the Chronicle’s weekly column that breaks down all the recent games, facts and lesser-known stories surrounding Quinnipiac athletics this year.

If You Can’t Beat ‘Em, Join ‘Em

The No. 4/5 men’s hockey team knocked off Ohio State 4-1 last season in the 2023 Bridgeport Regional Finals, advancing to the Frozen Four. On that Buckeyes squad was now-Quinnipiac transfer Travis Treloar.

So why did the senior forward enter the portal and join the Bobcats? One reason.

“(They are) winners, why wouldn’t I?” Treloar told The Chronicle on Friday. “It’d be crazy not to. (I’m) very fortunate (that) the coaching staff to give me that opportunity.”

It’s worked so far, as the Kalmar, Sweden, native recorded his first two goals in back-to-back games against AIC this weekend.

“I’m just trying to make the most of it and just fit in where I can,” Treloar said.

‘I Prefer Winning’

Following back-to-back wins over Providence, the No. 8 women’s ice hockey program has started this campaign 6-0-0 . That winning streak includes recent multiple home-and-home, where the competing teams each host a game.

After the Bobcats 2-1 overtime win on Saturday, head coach Cass Turner was asked how she preferred these types of weekends: home, then away, or vice versa.

“I prefer winning first,” Turner said. “I think it makes the biggest difference. We won down here last year and didn’t win at home, but it’s a better feeling going into the next one.”

She’s not wrong. To start the season, Quinnipiac will win wherever they play. The travel aspect of the schedule may seem hectic, but Turner downplayed it.

“I think either way has some challenges to travel,” Turner said. “Both teams are experiencing it.”

Laces For A Cause

After playing three games to kick off the volleyball team’s home October schedule, the Bobcats are supporting a notable cause.

Each player’s shoelaces – now pink – are meant to support breast cancer during the month of October, the illness’ month of awareness.

“I’m a male coach who coaches young women,” head coach Kyle Robinson said. “Of course I’m going to support it, no questions asked. It’s an easy thing to support.

Robinson mentioned how the sport of volleyball started an initiative two decades ago, though it’s dwindled since. Having pink shoelaces is just how the coach and his team can show their support.



“There’s days I wish I wasn’t a volleyball coach,” Robinson said. “I wish I was out saving the world.”

Game of the Week: Field Hockey at Old Dominion (Friday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.)

First-year head coach Nina Klein has preached how the next few games for the field hockey team are must-win games. If the Bobcats want any chance to crack the Big East Tournament, they will need to start with a win against the Monarchs in Virginia.