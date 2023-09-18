Quinnipiac field hockey beat Bryant on Sept. 9, despite a lengthly weather delay.
Quinnipiac field hockey beat Bryant on Sept. 9, despite a lengthly weather delay.
Nicholas Pestritto

Bobcat Report: Field hockey’s weather delays are perfect for ‘Just Dance’

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
September 18, 2023

Welcome to “Bobcat Report,” the Chronicle’s weekly column that breaks down all the recent games, facts and lesser-known stories surrounding Quinnipiac athletics this year. 

 

Just Dance

During Quinnipiac field hockey’s home match against Bryant on Sept. 13, a 40-minute weather delay stopped the early momentum the Bobcats had. They were supposed to face the Bulldogs on Sept. 9, but the game was delayed due to inclement weather.

But according to head coach Nina Klein, the team didn’t suffer in terms of energy. 

“It’s honestly my first time either as an assistant or as a head coach dealing with (a weather delay), but our team has fantastic energy,” Klein said. “The first time we got canceled and postponed, we were having a dance party in the locker room, they were literally playing Just Dance.”

The team may be able to flip the switch from the field to the locker room to load up the video game, but are they able to get back to their original gameday anticipation?

“Keeping them motivated and energized is the biggest thing because you just don’t want them to hit a dip energy-wise and then we go back out and it’s not to the level that we want,” Klein said.

The Bobcats ended up winning 4-1 against the Bulldogs — the first home win of Klein’s Quinnipiac head coaching career. Seems like the field hockey team has found a way to dance in the rain.

 

Bumps And Bruises

Speaking to the media Friday ahead of the start of Quinnipiac volleyball’s conference schedule, head coach Kyle Robinson shined some insight on his team’s health and injury statuses.

“The physical demands that can be put on (the team) can be tough,” Robinson said. “(Senior setter Chloe Ka’ahanui and sophomore middle blocker Milena Silva) are out for the year.”

Both Ka’ahanui and Silva will miss the entire season with lower body injuries, and sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni is still rehabbing through an abdominal strain. While Giovagnoni is out, the team has mixed and matched its lineup, most notably slotting graduate student outside hitter Aryanah Diaz in at libero. 

“Our sport is tough on the body, so they’re going to get dinged up,” Robinson said. “I think we run a kind of clean and smart preseason.”

Despite being banged up, the Bobcats swept both Niagara and Canisius this weekend en route to an undefeated start to conference play. This is the first time Quinnipiac has started its MAAC schedule 2-0 since 2016.

 

Rugby’s Revamped Schedule

Last week, the Quinnipiac rugby program’s game against LIU was canceled after originally being scheduled for Sept. 9. 

According to multiple sources within the Quinnipiac Athletic program, The Chronicle has learned that the game was called due to injuries on the Sharks’ roster, limiting their ability to compete evenly. 

“It’s part of the game,” head coach Becky Carlson said about injuries. “I don’t think you can look at a team in any part of NIRA right now and not look and see someone instrumental sitting on the bench.”

The game has not been rescheduled as of publication. Coming off a 46-3 win against Navy yesterday, the Bobcats’ next game is set for Sept. 23 against Dartmouth. 

 

Game of the Week: Women’s Ice Hockey vs UConn (Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.)

For the first time this season, hockey will return to campus. The lone exhibition game for the Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team will give fans a chance to see this year’s squad. The Bobcats will face off against an in-state rival with hopes to jumpstart another national tournament run.  

