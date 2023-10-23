Bobcat Report: Milestone tackles, wins for Quinnipiac this weekend

Welcome to “Bobcat Report,” the Chronicle’s weekly column that breaks down all the recent games, facts and lesser-known stories surrounding Quinnipiac athletics this year.

100 Tackles Club

The rugby team dismantled AIC on Saturday, routing the visiting Yellow Jackets to the tune of an 80-0 drubbing. Getting lost in the win was a milestone achievement for senior 2nd row Anna Van Dyk.

The Colorado native recorded her 100th career tackle, joining an exclusive group of just 16 Bobcats to reach triple-digits tackles.

“She’s just a complete player,” head coach Becky Carlson said. “She’s just priceless in the middle of the field.”

Van Dyk — who’s been instrumental for the Bobcats during her four seasons — is a player who may make the jump to the national level, at least according to Carlson.

“She’s a person you will probably see on Team USA,” Carlson said.

Both of Van Dyk’s parents, Lisa and Gene, made the trip from Colorado for Senior Day. In preparation for the achievement, they came with a pre-made poster celebrating their daughter.

“It has been just tremendous watching her,” Lisa Van Dyk said. “Feeling that confidence in who she is today is huge. It’s huge to be this beautiful badass.”

Robinson’s 200th Win

After a one-game blip, the Quinnipiac volleyball team got back to its winning ways in the MAAC.

During the Bobcats’ weekend trip to Canisius, head coach Kyle Robinson recorded his 200th career victory as an NCAA Division I head coach. Through his coaching career, the Philadelphia native has led both the Quinnipiac program (2019 – present) and LIU Brooklyn (2008 – 2015).

Since coming over to Hamden in 2019, Robinson has coached in 56 wins (14 so far this season) and a 2022 MAAC championship last season.

Pecknold’s Homecoming

For the first time in Quinnipiac men’s hockey history, the Bobcats faced off against New Hampshire on both Friday and Saturday. The first two games that the Wildcats have ever played against the Bobcats were special for head coach Rand Pecknold.

“Both my sisters went to UNH and both my nephews,” Pecknold said. “I took my nephews out to dinner last night … I made it clear to them that they were not allowed to wear UNH … they had their Quinnipiac stuff on.”

The homecoming for Pecknold, who grew up in Bedford, New Hampshire, was special. The Bobcats play against conference foe Dartmouth (located in Hanover, New Hampshire), but the weekend series felt different for him.

“We’re excited to get this rivalry going, get this relationship going,” Pecknold said.

Game of the Week: Field Hockey vs Temple (Friday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.)

After dropping back-to-back games, the field hockey team faces a simple task. Beat Temple in the final conference game of the year and slide into the postseason as the Big East’s fourth seed. Lose and your season is over. Should be a good one in Hamden.