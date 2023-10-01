Quinnipiac rugby moves to 2-2 after a 22-17 win over Sacred Heart Saturday.
Quinnipiac rugby moves to 2-2 after a 22-17 win over Sacred Heart Saturday.
Aidan Sheedy

Bobcat Report: Rugby wins cleanly in messy conditions, Emerson Jarvis’ early impact, volleyball’s historic conference start

Byline photo of Ethan Hurwitz
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
October 1, 2023

Welcome to “Bobcat Report,” the Chronicle’s weekly column that breaks down all the recent games, facts and lesser-known stories surrounding Quinnipiac athletics this year. 

Dirty Rugby Jerseys

After a close win against Sacred Heart on Saturday, the most obvious thing about the Quinnipiac rugby team was how dirty their uniforms were. 

“I don’t think anybody was getting away that was out on that field for three seconds for their jersey to not be dirty,” head coach Becky Carlson said. “If you judge it by dirty, everybody wins.”

Those sloppy conditions, which led to a number of turnovers from both sides, is just how rugby is supposed to be played. 

“From the standpoint of taking care of the ball,” Carlson said. “Whether that was because the ball’s incredibly muddy or because we weren’t sure-footed on the terrain, we need to clean this up. This is what rugby is about.”

With a muddy ground and now-brown uniforms, the Bobcats are sitting pretty at .500 and in the thick of the NIRA postseason race heading into October. 

 

Welcome to Hamden, Jarvis

Ahead of the women’s ice hockey season, the Bobcats got in a bunch of transfers to bolster their offense. One of those transfers was Ohio State winger Emerson Jarvis. 

In just her second game as a Bobcat, Jarvis found the back of the net in a 5-1 win over the Maine Black Bears

“(It) feels amazing,” Jarvis said. “It’s such a supportive group of girls, and I feel so grateful to be here and just be surrounded by this team every day.”

After her first weekend with Quinnipiac, the Alberta, Canada native has registered four shots on net, the aforementioned goal and has made an impression on her head coach.

“I think when you see new players come in and be able to contribute right away, it’s because the older players are making them comfortable to be here,” Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner said. “I think that’s exactly it. It was great to see that shot from Emerson.”

 

Volleyball’s Historic Start

For just the first time since 2015, the Quinnipiac volleyball team is 5-0 to start conference play. 

The defending MAAC champions haven’t played a home match since Sept. 17, but have rattled off three-straight wins on the team’s New York road trip. In wins against Marist, Siena and Iona, the Bobcats have only faltered in four sets and are the front runners to repeat as conference winners.

“When you’re the hunted and you’ve been at the top, people want what you want,” head coach Kyle Robinson said after the Bobcats’ 3-1 win over Iona Saturday. “They want to be us in some form or fashion so we’ve got to play more consistently and better than we showed tonight.” 

Quinnipiac is set to face off against Manhattan today at 3 p.m. before returning to Connecticut for an in-state rivalry match against Fairfield on Oct. 6. 

 

Game of the Week: Men’s Ice Hockey vs Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.)

This is the game to go to, the hot ticket item on campus. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the season opener for the defending national title winning Bobcats. The game between two heavyweight programs may be masked by the 2023 championship banner that will be dropped pregame. 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Column
Sophomore goaltender Tatum Blacker stopped nine shots in Saturdays preseason win over UConn.
Bobcat Report: Women’s ice hockey’s rotating goaltenders, Pecora’s decor
Quinnipiac field hockey beat Bryant on Sept. 9, despite a lengthly weather delay.
Bobcat Report: Field hockey’s weather delays are perfect for ‘Just Dance’
Quinnipiac womens soccer debuted a new uniform en route to a 5-0 win over Stonehill on Sept. 4.
Bobcat Report: Women’s soccer discuss new uniforms, ‘pink bananas’
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling alum Taylor Johnson made the American Ninja Warrior Finals this past summer.
Bobcat Report: Quinnipiac Ninja Warrior
Quinnipiac volleyball has hung up two new banners commemorating its successful 2022 season.
Bobcat Report: Volleyball raises banners, tennis court update, Massarelli’s big performance
Three in the Key: Well … this isn’t good
Three in the Key: Well … this isn’t good
More in Featured
Quinnipiac rugby versus Harvard on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Quinnipiac rugby muddies Sacred Heart’s perfect season 22-17
The Quinnipiac volleyball team comes together after a play against Iona on Sept. 30, 2023.
A look at Quinnipiac volleyball's momentus fourth set vs. Iona
The Quinnipiac mens soccer team ties with Rider, the third time the Bobcats have drawn even this season.
Men’s soccer ties Rider 1-1 in MAAC home opener
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche (No. 8) celebrates with graduate student forward Jess Schryver (No. 10) in Quinnipiacs win over the UMaine Black Bears on Sept. 30, 2023.
'We want to play games like that’: Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey sweeps weekend series against Maine
The Bobcats notched 31 shots-on-goal in their 3-0 win over Maine.
No. 8 Quinnipiac wins season opener, takes down Maine 3-0
Public Safety searching QU campus for ‘suspicious person’
Public Safety searching QU campus for ‘suspicious person’
More in Ice Hockey
Then-sophomore winger Jacob Quillan is still awaiting the arrival of his game-winning hockey stick.
'Who got my twig?': History-making memorabilia and the cat-and-mouse game that followed QU’s national championship win
‘A great Quinnipiac story’: Director of facilities launches podcast about men’s hockey team
‘A great Quinnipiac story’: Director of facilities launches podcast about men’s hockey team
Graduate defender Kate Reilly scored the game-winning goal in Quinnipiacs 4-3 exhibition win over UConn.
Reilly scores in OT, Bobcats beat Huskies in preseason bout
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey begins the regular season on Sept. 29 against Maine.
Quinnipiac women’s hockey enters pivotal season with high hopes
Two years later, former QU hockey player Neil Breen finds clarity in recovery from the sports lasting impact on the brain
Two years later, former QU hockey player Neil Breen finds clarity in recovery from the sport's lasting impact on the brain
Former Quinnipiac forward Danielle Marmer recorded 15 points in four years with the Bobcats.
Former Quinnipiac player/coach named first general manager of Boston PWHL franchise

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *