Sophomore goaltender Tatum Blacker stopped nine shots in Saturday’s preseason win over UConn.
Jack Spiegel

Bobcat Report: Women’s ice hockey’s rotating goaltenders, Pecora’s decor

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
September 24, 2023

Welcome to “Bobcat Report,” the Chronicle’s weekly column that breaks down all the recent games, facts and lesser-known stories surrounding Quinnipiac athletics this year. 

 

Preseason Goaltender Platoon

Ice hockey is back in Hamden. Despite being just an exhibition game, the women’s ice hockey program welcomed in UConn for a preseason matchup on Sept. 23. 

The Bobcats, coming back from a one-goal deficit to win 4-3 in overtime, utilized all three of their goalies on the roster. Graduate student Logan Angers, sophomore Tatum Blacker and freshman Lucy Phillips all saw time on the ice.

“It’s awesome to get them in the net,” head coach Cass Turner said. “It’s one thing to be in practice, it’s another to have that excitement of a game and to have those jitters. (Blacker and Phillips) both kinda settled in a little, they certainly have a higher end to their game.”

Angers, who played the first period and the overtime period, stopped all nine shots she faced. Blacker and Phillips, who allowed all three goals, combined for 20 saves between the second and third periods. 

“(Angers is) so calm in net and poised,” Turner said. “We’re excited to have her back.”

With Angers returning to Quinnipiac for her sixth season between the pipes, Turner has the easy job of knowing who her starter is. Based off of Saturday’s effort, the team also has good depth in their underclassmen.

“I’m excited about them,” Turner said. “They are both goalies who can continue to grow and help our team be at their best.”

 

Villanova Victory

Moving from the ice to the turf, the Quinnipiac field hockey team was involved in a momentous game on Friday. Just not for reasons the Bobcats would have hoped. 

After jumping out to a fast 3-0 lead against the Villanova Wildcats, the hosts slowly fell apart. The Bobcats ultimately lost 4-3, which set some history for the other set of cats.

“I never want to have to concede three goals, let alone lose a game that you’re up by that many,” Quinnipiac head coach Nina Klein said. “ It’s just cleaning (that) up.”

Powered by four goals from senior forward Meghan Mitchell, Villanova came from behind for its largest comeback win since Oct. 15, 2005. 

“When we went down 3-0, we just had to flip the switch and play our game,” Mitchell said after her career afternoon. “We still believed in ourselves, and we knew we could dig ourselves out of that hole. It really showed how much heart our team can play with and how determined we were.”

The loss dropped the Bobcats down to .500 in both overall and conference play.

 

Pecora’s Decor

New ahead of the 2023-24 men’s basketball season is some signage in and around the locker room. 

As seen on social media, the Bobcats decorated the walls with motivational messages (“WE > me” and “The work defines the man”), as well as a LED picture of graduate student guard Matt Balanc. 

With the new regime led by head coach Tom Pecora, Quinnipiac is seemingly putting the team-first mentality at the forefront of its offseason goals. 

 

Game of the Week: Women’s Ice Hockey vs Maine (Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.)

After the tuneup overtime win against in-state foe UConn, the women’s ice hockey program now has a week to rest up and prepare for its season opener against Maine. Quinnipiac welcomes  the Black Bears, who the Bobcats beat in overtime to kick off last year’s schedule. 

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor

