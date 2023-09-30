Men’s soccer ties Rider 1-1 in MAAC home opener

HAMDEN, Conn – It’s another rainy day in Hamden, but the clouds are slowly parting for the men’s soccer team. Quinnipiac tied the Rider Broncos 1-1 in its MAAC home opener on Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak.

The tie was the Bobcats’ third on the season, yet they remain favored to win the MAAC. Stakes were high entering the match, and Quinnipiac needed a confidence boost.

“We’ll go in and try to do the best we can,” Quinnipiac head coach Eric Da Costa said.

The Bobcats had their claws out early in the first half — bombarding the Broncs’ offense with a sea of white jerseys.

Momentum swelled when graduate midfielder Dario Cavada handed Quinnipiac a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute. Cavada received a pass through the Riders’ defense from fifth-year forward Tomas Svecula, placing the ball past the diving Rider sophomore goaltender Adam Salama.

With a 1-0 cushion, Quinnipiac’s intensity stalled. The Bobcats’ defense tiptoed around the Broncs, giving them space to complete passes.

“Every game is a challenge in the MAAC,” Da Costa said.

That challenge came in the 28th minute. Rider senior forward Babacar Diene tapped the ball past Quinnipiac sophomore goalkeeper Karl Netzell in a one-on-one matchup.

“Passes that you normally make 10 out of 10 times,” Da Costa said. “We weren’t making that today.”

Tied 1-1 at the half, Quinnipiac emerged from the locker room looking like a new team. The Bobcats repeated their aggressive start from the first half, preparing for 45 minutes of a grueling back-and-forth contest.

The teams stopped playing for the ball and started gunning for each other.

In the 68th minute, Quinnipiac junior defender Sander Sonsterud received a yellow card. Following Sonsterud came a second yellow card for the Bobcats on graduate midfielder Noah Silverman in the 72nd minute.

Quinnipiac attempted to calm the game, looking for a loophole in Rider’s defense. Sparks flickered from the Bobcats, but they could not capitalize before the final whistle.

Despite the draw, Da Costa was not displeased with Quinnipiac’s efforts.

“We just have to be ourselves,” Da Costa said.

Goal scoring is not a new issue for Quinnipiac. The Bobcats have found the back of the net just four times in their last four games.

“We feel like we have to carry a flag and that’s important for us,” said Da Costa. “We want that pressure.”

Quinnipiac has to make the simple passes and play the simple game. The Bobcats have the tools for success — they merely need to channel it.

The Bobcats head to New York on Oct. 7 to face Iona, with game time still to be announced.