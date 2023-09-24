The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

On the Rocks Pub and Grill is open weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac, Canisius draw in MAAC opener

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
September 23, 2023
Sophomore+defender+Jo%C3%A3o+Pinto+scored+his+first+collegiate+goal+in+Saturdays+draw+against+Canisius.+
Peyton McKenzie
Sophomore defender João Pinto scored his first collegiate goal in Saturday’s draw against Canisius.

In a nail-biting MAAC conference opener in upstate New York, Quinnipiac and Canisius produced a 3-3 draw Saturday afternoon.

The match began with Quinnipiac seizing control right from the outset. Within the first 10 minutes, the Bobcats showcased their offensive prowess. Graduate student forward Brage Aasen netted the opening goal of the contest, marking Quinnipiac’s first strike in conference play. The goal — Aasen’s fourth of the year — halted a Quinnipiac scoring drought that spanned 189 minutes. 

Quinnipiac continued to ride the wave of momentum, and by the 20th minute it had doubled its advantage.

A precise corner kick met the head of sophomore defender João Pinto, who sent it into the back of the net. However, the goal was clouded in a bit of controversy.

The Golden Griffins vehemently protested, suggesting that a Quinnipiac player boxed-out junior  goalkeeper Jack Petrie basketball-style. Regardless, the goal stood, giving the Bobcats a 2-0 lead and Pinto the first goal of his collegiate career.

Canisius displayed resilience following the goal. In the 26th minute, a shot from sophomore midfielder Tarek El-Zammar took a fortuitous deflection off a Quinnipiac defender, fooling sophomore goalkeeper Karl Netzell and finding the back of the net.

The two sides played a physical and emotional first 45 minutes, with the teams combining for 14 fouls and three yellow cards. 

Quinnipiac held a slim 2-1 advantage heading into the break. However, just 10 minutes into the second half, Canisius pulled even, with junior midfielder Kodie Sarkodie brilliantly heading a corner kick into the goal, tying the game at two.

The Bobcats responded, and it was Aasen again who put them back in the driver’s seat, netting his second goal of the match in the 55th minute. Sophomore defender Erik Langwagen fed Aasen nicely in the box, and the Bobcats’ best scorer was able to slot it past the Golden Griffins’ keeper for a Quinnipiac lead. 

But Canisius refused to lie down. Even as Quinnipiac created and missed multiple opportunities to extend its lead and put the game beyond reach, the Golden Griffins were able to hang on. 

Their persistence paid off in the 80th minute. The hosts drew level for the second time as sophomore midfielder Kyle Pollard cut into the box and found himself wide open before burying a shot past Netzell. 

Ultimately, neither team could find the winning touch, as the final whistle signaled a 3-3 draw in the Bobcats’ MAAC opener. 

For Quinnipiac, the draw certainly seems like a missed opportunity given the Bobcats early two-goal lead and late chances to finish off an opponent that had just one win on the season. 

The Bobcats will now shift their focus to their next challenge, a face-off against Bryant at home on Sep. 26 at 4:00 p.m.
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

