The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
On the Rocks Pub and Grill is open weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On the Rocks is misused and under-utilized

2
Grass over greed: Turf fields are ruining the NFL

Grass over greed: Turf fields are ruining the NFL

3
Joe Cool is back in school

Joe Cool is back in school

4
INFOGRAPHIC BY ALEX KENDALL

‘It won’t be gone for a long time’: Rise in COVID cases affecting Quinnipiac

5
Nina Klein is currently 3-2 since taking over as Quinnipiacs head coach on April 28.

A three-time national champion as a player, Nina Klein is building a legacy on the sideline at Quinnipiac

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac battles through slow start, bad conditions to take down Canisius 2-0

Colin Kennedy, Associate Sports Editor
September 23, 2023
Senior+forward+Courtney+Chochol%2C+right%2C+dribbles+the+ball+away+from+defenders+on+Sunday%2C+September+17%2C+2023+at+the+Quinnipiac+Univeristy+Soccer+%26+Lacrosse+Stadium.
Peyton McKenzie
Senior forward Courtney Chochol, right, dribbles the ball away from defenders on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the Quinnipiac Univeristy Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium.

HAMDEN, Conn — The Quinnipiac women’s soccer team battled through a slow start in cold and rainy conditions to take down Canisius 2-0 Saturday afternoon and remain undefeated in MAAC play. 

The game’s playing style was eerily similar to the weather the teams were playing in, both teams combined for 28 fouls, including four yellow cards. Though the Bobcats fully expected Canisius’ chippy play coming into Saturday’s contest. 

“You gotta give it right back to them,” graduate defender Olivia Scott said. “They liked to chat in our ears throughout the whole game, but it ended up throwing them off too.” 

Despite being in a full-fledged defensive battle, the Bobcats still found a way to pressure the Golden Griffins. In the 15th minute, junior defender Madison Mandleur sent a shot that rattled off the right post, keeping the game gridlocked at zero. 

“Canisius likes to hold a couple blocks so we were trying to play through them,” Scott said. “It didn’t end up working with the conditions.” 

For the remaining 30 minutes of the half, both teams traded hard-nosed fouls which led to neither side seeing much success in their respective offensive ends. At the end of the half Mandleur’s ring off the post remained the lone shot on goal for both squads. 

Throughout the first month of the season Quinnipiac has found most of its offensive success in the second half. Today that was no difference as the offense produced scoring chances early and often in the final 45 minutes.

“We find we’re a second half team,” Scott said. “It’ll be 0-0 at half then all of a sudden it’ll be 5-0. We knew keeping the pressure on and the emotion out of the game was going to help.” 

Quinnipiac clearly shifted its mentality in the second half, as only three minutes in Scott connected on a beautiful header from senior midfielder Emely van der Vliet, burying the shot for her first goal of the season. 

“We tweaked the formation a little bit,” Quinnipiac head coach Dave Clarke said. “We wanted them to take an extra touch and deliver balls into our key locations.” 

The Bobcats kept the pressure up but encountered their biggest challenge of the day – the crossbar. In the 54th minute, senior forward Courtney Chochol sent a shot rattling off the crossbar. Scott collected the rebound but also saw her shot get denied in the same fashion. 

With the offense beginning to click in the second half, the defense continued to suffocate the Golden Griffins’ attack. Quinnipiac only allowed a single shot on goal that didn’t challenge senior goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso, who orchestrated her third shutout of the season. 

“I’m constantly organizing the backline, it’s always a constant conversation back there,” Lospinoso said. “Today was just staying compact, playing our game and knowing how to defend.” 

As the defense was doing its job the offense held up its side of the deal when in the 82nd minute, sophomore midfielder Milena Branco buried her first collegiate goal. 

“It was definitely long awaited,” Branco said. “In my freshman year I was waiting for this moment, but sophomore year I was able to get it.” 

The Bobcats were able to hold off the chippy Canisius play for the final eight minutes and hold on for their fourth win of the season and  second in MAAC play. 

Quinnipiac is next in action when it travels to Rider on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. to continue conference play. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
The Quinnipiac field hockey team drop to 3-3 following Fridays loss to Villanova.
Bobcats choke early lead, fall to Villanova 4-3
Kyle Robinson (right), pictured on Dec. 2, 2022, coaching then-sophomore libero Faavae Kimsel Moe during Quinnipiac volleyballs NCAA Tournament match against Wisconsin.
‘One of the biggest families in the world’: Stories from the life and career of Kyle Robinson
On the Rocks Pub and Grill is open weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
On the Rocks is misused and under-utilized
Nina Klein is currently 3-2 since taking over as Quinnipiacs head coach on April 28.
A three-time national champion as a player, Nina Klein is building a legacy on the sideline at Quinnipiac
Incumbent Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett (left) will face Republican mayoral candidate Crystal Dailey in the Nov. 7 general election after beating challenger Walter Morton IV in the towns Sept. 12 Democratic primary.
Lauren Garrett wins Democratic primary, pivots toward general election
Joe Cool is back in school
Joe Cool is back in school
More in Soccer
The Bobcats head into MAAC play under .500, including two straight losses.
Quinnipiac wraps up non-conference play with 2-0 defeat at Columbia
Quinnipiac womens soccer restarts MAAC play on Sept. 23 against Canisius.
Quinnipiac women’s soccer falls to .500 after two-goal loss to Princeton
Quinnipiac womens soccer debuted a new uniform en route to a 5-0 win over Stonehill on Sept. 4.
Bobcat Report: Women’s soccer discuss new uniforms, ‘pink bananas’
Quinnipiac womens soccer has won three straight games since starting the season 0-2.
Bobcats top Niagara 4-0 in MAAC Championship rematch
The Bobcats offense exploded for five goals on Sept. 4 against Stonehill.
Women's soccer finding its footing
Freshman midfielder Francisco Ferreira watches the ball after shooting during a non-conference game against Boston College
Starting over: Men’s soccer prepares for title defense
More in Sports
Mens lacrosse promoted Casey Eidenshink from assistant coach to associate head coach on Sept. 20.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse assistant Casey Eidenshink promoted to associate head coach
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey begins the regular season on Sept. 29 against Maine.
Quinnipiac women’s hockey enters pivotal season with high hopes
Quinnipiac field hockey beat Bryant on Sept. 9, despite a lengthly weather delay.
Bobcat Report: Field hockey’s weather delays are perfect for ‘Just Dance’
The Quinnipiac volleyball team celebrates starting MAAC play 2-0 after defeating Canisius in straight sets.
Quinnipiac starts first weekend of MAAC play 2-0, beats Canisius in straight sets
The Quinnipiac volleyball team swept its first home match of the 2023 season Saturday afternoon.
Quinnipiac kills its way to home opener win against Niagara
Quinnipiac field hockey begins Big East play on Sept. 15 at Providence.
Pompeo scores two, Bobcats stop Bryant at home
About the Contributors
Colin Kennedy, Associate Sports Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *