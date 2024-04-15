Quinnipiac Acrobatics and Tumbling earns No. 2 seed in NCATA National Tournament

Quinnipiac Acrobatics and Tumbling was selected as the No. 2 seed in the NCATA National Tournament, the league announced Monday. The Bobcats will head to Fairmount, West Virginia, on April 25 to take on Frostburg State in the quarterfinals.

“This team is ready to go,” head coach Mary Powers said. “There has been a village behind this team … they just wanna put the Q on their chest and do the best they can.”

Quinnipiac is coming off a 6-0 regular season, its first undefeated season in program history. It knocked off No. 3 Gannon 277.610-270.345 on April 6 to close out the regular season.

“This team works hard and I’ve never been a part of a team so dedicated and so willing to put it all out there,” senior base Tiffany Zieba said. “I’m really lucky to have them as sisters.”

The Bobcats last went head-to-head with Frostburg State in a 267.785260.800 victory on April 1, 2023. Frostburg went 7-2 during the regular season and is coming off a Mountain East Conference Championship win over Fairmount State on April 13.

Quinnipiac is still searching for its first team national championship in program history. The Bobcats fell to Baylor in the 2023 NCATA semifinals, 281.055-272.420.

The time of the meet is still to be determined, but will be streamed on ESPN+.





