The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

2
Famed singer Jennifer Lopezs newest documentary has people questioning the authenticity of the star.

Why people are hating on Jennifer Lopez

3
The paccheri alla siciliana from Pasta Eataliana Trattoria Napoletana is a thick tube shaped pasta, paired with grilled eggplant in a red sauce presented in a metal serving dish.

Pasta Eataliana Trattoria Napoletana: The next best spot in New Haven's Little Italy

4
Hitting close to home: The Program explores the troubled teen industry

Hitting close to home: 'The Program' explores the troubled teen industry

5
The Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling team ranks second in the latest NCATA rankings.

'Liquid steel' acrobatics and tumbling eyes national championship after first-ever undefeated regular season

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse extends losing streak in loss to Sacred Heart

Michael Petitto, Staff Writer
April 10, 2024
Senior+attack+Dylan+Donnery+pounces+for+a+loose+ball+during+a+13-12+loss+to+Sacred+Heart+on+April+10.+
Aidan Sheedy
Senior attack Dylan Donnery pounces for a loose ball during a 13-12 loss to Sacred Heart on April 10.

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse has suffered two-straight losses for the first time this season.

The Bobcats lost 13-12 to Sacred Heart Wednesday afternoon, despite starting out well, the team began to struggle during the second half.

“There were areas of the game where we played well,” head coach Mason Poli said. “But there were other areas where we didn’t. Way too many loose ball pushes, some boneheaded penalties that weren’t able to allow us to to play with discipline. To lose by one goal with mistakes and flaws that are self-attributed, it shouldn’t be the case.”

To open up the first quarter, Sacred Heart looked out of sync. Passes that didn’t connect which caused the team to get out rhythm and when the Pioneers could pass the ball, their shots weren’t on goal. However, once the second frame began, the Pioneers wore the rust off and the game became competitive.

The Bobcats on the other hand, started the game off on the right foot. On defense, Quinnipiac played aggressive, as the team refused to allow the Pioneers any breathing room in transition.

The hosts’ highly contested defense allowed the Bobcats to disrupt any offensive game plan Sacred Heart had early on.

Quinnipiac’s lockdown defense to start the game extended to the man in front of the goal. Junior goaltender Mason Oak blocked almost every shot in his direction, and even got creative with it. At one point, Oak slid down to deflect a shot with his right leg, one of his impressive 10 saves in the first quarter.

“He’s been a stud,” Poli said. “We threw some mixers in defensively and the defense built momentum, to hold them to thirteen was still a pretty good effort.”

On offense, Quinnipiac seemed to have an emphasis on fastbreak opportunities. The hosts seemed to transition from one side of the field to the other in a matter of seconds. A masterful transition game along with stellar passing from the Bobcats allowed for the group to score in bunches.

But the game began to unravel for the Bobcats at the start of the second half. Sacred Heart applied pressure early, which resulted in three goals in just five minutes.. Junior attacker Jake Ward scored three of the Pioneers’ goals during the course of the contest, which helped put Sacred Heart on top during the third quarter.

The Bobcats, who now trailed 9-7, needed a new strategy, made clear by Poli calling a timeout halfway through the third quarter. Quinnipiac responded as best it could, with senior midfielder Steven Germain driving through contact to score as he fell to the ground. But despite their efforts, the Bobcat’s comeback came up short. 

Quinnipiac rallied off the hands of graduate student attack John DeLucia — who had four goals during the course of the contest. Down just one goal with under thirty seconds to play, the Bobcats had a chance to tie it up, but dysfunction ensued.

Quinnipiac gained possession but was unable to hold onto the ball, it bounced all the way to the middle of the field and into the arms of the Pioneers. The costly turnover spelled the end for the host’s comeback hopes.

The Bobcats will stay in Hamden as they are set to go up against VMI on April 13. The first faceoff is set for 12 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
In addition to scriptures, the “God Bless the USA Bible” contains the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Trump and his followers pick and choose when beliefs matter
The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial in Newtown, Connecticut, honors the 20 children and six educators who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.
A Sandy Hook survivor’s perspective on redefining gun violence
A partial solar eclipse as viewed from Hamden.
Quinnipiac students gather on the Mount Carmel Campus Quad to witness the partial solar eclipse
The Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling team ranks second in the latest NCATA rankings.
'Liquid steel' acrobatics and tumbling eyes national championship after first-ever undefeated regular season
Ashley Cotto, an alumna of Quinnipiac University’s School of Communication, is the founder and owner of Narcissus Beauty, LLC. (Photo contributed by Ashley Cotto)
School of Communications alumna founds a mythology based makeup brand 'Narcissus Beauty'
Staff writer Carleigh Beck visits the U.S. Capitol during her semester in Washington D.C.
Urban dreaming: A semester abroad in Washington, D.C.
More in Lacrosse
Graduate student attacker Jake Tellers rifles a shot on net while getting shoved against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Bobcats suffer 13-10 loss to Siena in low-scoring affair
Senior midfielder Steven Germain scored 4 goals and 7 total points during the Bobcats’ game against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse on track for first conference championship in half a decade
Quinnipiac graduate student attacker Jake Tellers raises his hands in a game against Brown on Feb. 17.
Back on track: Bobcats rally to 15-10 victory over Mount St. Mary’s
Quinnipiac womens lacrosse fell to 1-7 on the season with Wednesdays loss at Marist.
Quinnipiac falls at Marist, drops to 0-2 in MAAC play
Senior midfielder Ryan Donnery cradles the ball behind the net during a game against Brown on Feb. 17.
Bobcats drop first game of season in 15-12 upset to Manhattan
The Bobcats bench celebrates during the game against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse remains nation’s last unbeaten team
More in Sports
Sophomore infielder Sophia Vega fields a ground ball during a 2-1 win against Iona on April 7.
Quinnipiac softball drops two of three in homecoming, finds solace amid rollercoaster start
Director of Operations Dan Gooley gives a speech during his number retirement ceremony at the Quinnipiac baseball field on April 7.
Quinnipiac baseball retires former player, manager Dan Gooley’s No. 15
Graduate guard Savion Lewis enters the transfer portal after six seasons at Quinnipiac.
Savion Lewis receives seventh year of eligibility, enters transfer portal
Quinnipiac junior forward Collin Graf sends a pass across the offensive zone in the NCAA Providence Regional Final against Boston College at Amica Mutual Pavilion on March 31.
Collin Graf inks three-year deal with San Jose Sharks
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Sam Lipkin battles with Boston College freshman defenseman Aram Minnetian in front of the Eagles net during the Providence Regional at Amica Mutual Pavilion on March 31.
Quinnipiac's Sam Lipkin signs entry-level deal with Coyotes
Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold speaks with the media after the Bobcats 5-4 overtime loss to Boston College on March 31.
Quinnipiac’s momentous run reaches the end of the line, marks beginning of a new era
About the Contributor
Aidan Sheedy, Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *