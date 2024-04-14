The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Famed singer Jennifer Lopezs newest documentary has people questioning the authenticity of the star.

Why people are hating on Jennifer Lopez

2
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

3
The Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling team ranks second in the latest NCATA rankings.

'Liquid steel' acrobatics and tumbling eyes national championship after first-ever undefeated regular season

4
School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program

School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program

5
The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial in Newtown, Connecticut, honors the 20 children and six educators who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

A Sandy Hook survivor’s perspective on redefining gun violence

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Overtime ‘heartbreaker’ pushes women’s lacrosse to the brink of elimination

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
April 13, 2024
Junior+midfielder+EllaGrace+Delmond+and+junior+attack+Abby+Wise+hug+after+the+Bobcats+score+a+goal+during+a+game+against+Iona+on+April+13%2C+2024
Nicholas Pestritto
Junior midfielder EllaGrace Delmond and junior attack Abby Wise hug after the Bobcats score a goal during a game against Iona on April 13, 2024

HAMDEN — Lacrosse giveth and lacrosse taketh away.

Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse — with its back against the wall and the MAAC postseason looming — got a massive goal from junior midfielder EllaGrace Delmond to tie the game with four seconds left in regulation.

Forty-six seconds later in the overtime period, Iona senior attack Micaela FitzPatrick fired her fourth goal of the game to win 14-13 Saturday afternoon.

“Obviously it’s a heartbreaker, it’s not the way you want it to end,” interim head coach Jordan Christopher said. “But what they showed today was awesome.”

That “awesome” showing included a really strong first half. Despite allowing three quick goals in the first quarter, junior goalkeeper Lindsay Mazzucco settled in to make 13 saves.

“She was kind of able to dig herself out of a little bit of a hole,” Christopher said. “Unfortunately, one goes in at the end that she’s gonna think about probably for a while … I’m definitely proud of the effort.”

Quinnipiac played up to its competition in the beginning, leading the fourth-seeded Gaels after the first. Goals from sophomore attack Cate Bendowski, junior attack Abby Wise, senior midfielder Lauren Kenny and two from sophomore attack Mia Delmond gave Quinnipiac a one-goal lead after the first 15 minutes.

As the game moved along, both sides continued to trade punches. Iona kept the lead the majority of the second half, as junior midfielder Kira Varada scored three times. The Bobcats kept getting back up, as Wise, Kenny and Mia Delmond combined for seven total goals. 

“I absolutely loved our fight today as a team,” Christopher said. “We dug ourselves a couple of holes, but we were able to battle ourselves back into it. … I’m just really proud of the fight of our team.”

It came down to the wire. EllaGrace Delmond found the back of the net for her 31st goal of the season. The score sent the Bobcats’ bench into a frenzy, but the game wasn’t over.

“That was tricky, to be honest,” Christopher said. “We were fully on a high after that and rightfully so, it was an awesome play. But to keep ourselves locked in …it’s something we’ve worked on all year.”

The overtime winner came off the stick of FitzPatrick under a minute into the extra frame, who was one of multiple Gaels to light up the box score. Sophomore attack Maliya Haddock paced the visitors with five goals, and sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Sweeney (12 saves) limited any offense from the Bobcats.

With the loss, the Bobcats have clinched a double-digit losing season for the eighth time in 11 years. They still have life for the postseason, as they remain mathematically alive ahead of the final two games, including a date with 11-4 Siena on Wednesday.

“Because we still have a fight to be able to get ourselves into the playoffs, it helps keep the positivity,” Christopher said. “They believe in each other, they believe in themselves, they believe in what our plan is as a staff … Hopefully we can start to get on the other side of these.”

With a loss, Quinnipiac will miss the playoffs, just one year removed from its best season since 2011. The opening faceoff against the Saints is set for 3 p.m. in Hamden.

“I think we actually rise to the occasion when we have better competition in front of us,” Christopher said. “You want those moments where you can find your way into the playoffs and beat the teams that everyone thinks you’re not supposed to beat.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Graduate student attack Jake Tellers moves past a VMI defender during a 13-12 win on April 13, 2024
Quinnipiac staves off VMI comeback attempt, win 13-12 on senior day
Quinnipiac celebrates after junior shortstop Dominick Proctors solo home run in a game against NJIT.
Seventh inning rally propels Quinnipiac to 12-7 win over NJIT
Senior attack Dylan Donnery pounces for a loose ball during a 13-12 loss to Sacred Heart on April 10.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse extends losing streak in loss to Sacred Heart
In addition to scriptures, the “God Bless the USA Bible” contains the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Trump and his followers pick and choose when beliefs matter
The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial in Newtown, Connecticut, honors the 20 children and six educators who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.
A Sandy Hook survivor’s perspective on redefining gun violence
Quinnipiac students gather on the Mount Carmel Campus Quad to witness the partial solar eclipse
More in Lacrosse
Graduate student attacker Jake Tellers rifles a shot on net while getting shoved against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Bobcats suffer 13-10 loss to Siena in low-scoring affair
Senior midfielder Steven Germain scored 4 goals and 7 total points during the Bobcats’ game against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse on track for first conference championship in half a decade
Quinnipiac graduate student attacker Jake Tellers raises his hands in a game against Brown on Feb. 17.
Back on track: Bobcats rally to 15-10 victory over Mount St. Mary’s
Quinnipiac womens lacrosse fell to 1-7 on the season with Wednesdays loss at Marist.
Quinnipiac falls at Marist, drops to 0-2 in MAAC play
Senior midfielder Ryan Donnery cradles the ball behind the net during a game against Brown on Feb. 17.
Bobcats drop first game of season in 15-12 upset to Manhattan
The Bobcats bench celebrates during the game against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse remains nation’s last unbeaten team
More in Sports
Sophomore infielder Sophia Vega fields a ground ball during a 2-1 win against Iona on April 7.
Quinnipiac softball drops two of three in homecoming, finds solace amid rollercoaster start
The Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling team ranks second in the latest NCATA rankings.
'Liquid steel' acrobatics and tumbling eyes national championship after first-ever undefeated regular season
Director of Operations Dan Gooley gives a speech during his number retirement ceremony at the Quinnipiac baseball field on April 7.
Quinnipiac baseball retires former player, manager Dan Gooley’s No. 15
Graduate guard Savion Lewis enters the transfer portal after six seasons at Quinnipiac.
Savion Lewis receives seventh year of eligibility, enters transfer portal
Quinnipiac junior forward Collin Graf sends a pass across the offensive zone in the NCAA Providence Regional Final against Boston College at Amica Mutual Pavilion on March 31.
Collin Graf inks three-year deal with San Jose Sharks
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Sam Lipkin battles with Boston College freshman defenseman Aram Minnetian in front of the Eagles net during the Providence Regional at Amica Mutual Pavilion on March 31.
Quinnipiac's Sam Lipkin signs entry-level deal with Coyotes
About the Contributor
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *