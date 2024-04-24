The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

2
Famed singer Jennifer Lopezs newest documentary has people questioning the authenticity of the star.

Why people are hating on Jennifer Lopez

3
Rife to the occasion: Matt Rifes journey to comedic stardom

Rife to the occasion: Matt Rife's journey to comedic stardom

4
Former Quinnipiac goaltender Kent Allyn displays with a yearbook of the mens club hockey team in one of its first seasons.

A long way from 'Win-nipiac'

5
Thanks-ipiac

Thanks-ipiac

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Men’s lacrosse seeking first MAAC championship since 2016

Michael Petitto, Staff Writer
April 23, 2024
Quinnipiac+men%E2%80%99s+lacrosse+celebrates+a+13-7+win+over+Brown+on+Feb.+17.
Quinn O’Neill
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse celebrates a 13-7 win over Brown on Feb. 17.

After underperforming seasons in 2022 and 2023, Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse seems to have finally turned over a new leaf.

In a year that saw steady improvement on all fronts, the Bobcats are better equipped for postseason play.

Quinnipiac kicked off the season strong, winning seven straight. At their peak, the Bobcats were ranked No. 20 in the NCAA and stood as the last undefeated team in the country during their win streak.

These weren’t close wins either, as each of the Bobcats’ first seven victories were decided by three or more goals. Offensively, Quinnipiac was dominant, having little trouble commanding the field. In front of the net, it formed an iron curtain.

“It’s all about controlling the tempo and the flow,” head coach Mason Poli said on Feb. 17. “Playing complimentary lacrosse, to have a quicker effort at the faceoff and defensively to hold teams to single digits, that’s always a goal of ours.”

But all good things must come to an end, as the Bobcats suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Manhattan, a squad that had just two wins before the matchup.

Three rocky weeks later and Quinnipiac had lost three of its last four games.

During the team’s 13-12 comeback win against VMI on April 13, it seemed things were once again changing for the better. A down-to-the-wire win that saw a last-minute goal scored by senior attacker Dylan Donnery to steer Quinnipiac back to its winning ways.

“I think with the start of our season we added a little bit of self-induced pressure onto ourselves trying to live up to those expectations,” Poli said on April 13. “So to get this win to kind of ease some of that off I think serves as a hard reset for us.”

That hard reset allowed Quinnipiac to utilize its experienced offensive weapons. With the Bobcats returning their top 10 scoring options from last year, the offense was bound to see an improvement.

Donnery leads the team in goals scored with 30 to go along with nine assists on the year.

“It’s crazy how fast four years goes by,” Donnery said on April 17. “So when you’re out there and you have all the support, you just feed off that energy.”

Not far behind him is his brother, senior midfielder Ryan Donnery, who scored 25 goals and dished out 26 assists to total 51 points on the year.

Rounding out the top three in scoring is graduate student attacker John DeLucia. The team captain has 26 goals to go along with six assists.

The increase in offensive firepower has been the biggest differentiator compared to last season. In 2023, the team scored under 10 points in two contests, its worst outing of the season being a 15-12 loss to Manhattan.

This year, the team has scored less than 12 points once all season and reached double-digit points in every game.

Additionally, junior goaltender Mason Oak has continued his breakout season for Quinnipiac. The team’s defensive backbone has been named to the Tewaaraton Award watch list and is currently leading men’s Division I lacrosse in saves per game at 15.83.

“It’s the confidence and encouragement that these guys have,” Poli said on April 13. “Busting their butts in practice day in and day out.”

After dropping their season finale loss to LIU, the No. 6 Bobcats look to advance past No. 3 Manhattan on April 27 and make a run at the MAAC Championship for the first time since 2019.

The Jaspers pulled off a 15-12 upset against Quinnipiac earlier in the year, scratching its flawless record. To prevent a repeat of the regular season, the Bobcats need to be aggressive on offense and hunker down defensively. Manhattan was  one of the first teams during the regular season to keep up with Quinnipiac’s high-powered offense and break through its defensive zone.

“We’ve all been practicing together for months,” DeLucia said on Feb. 6 . “In these last two weeks you could just tell there’s a different excitement and intensity in the locker room, we’re all ready to go.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Learn to embrace the ending
Learn to embrace the ending
Take the small victories
Take the small victories
The art of figuring it out as you go
The art of figuring it out as you go
Game, Set, MAAC
Game, Set, MAAC
Former Quinnipiac goaltender Kent Allyn displays with a yearbook of the mens club hockey team in one of its first seasons.
A long way from 'Win-nipiac'
Quinnipiac has won three MAAC championships (women’s soccer, women’s cross country and men’s tennis) in 2023-24.
Quinnipiac Chronicle 2023-24 Sports Awards
More in Lacrosse
Graduate student attacker Jake Tellers fends off a defender in a game against VMI on April 13.
Bobcats end regular season with overtime heartbreaker to LIU
The Quinnipiac womens lacrosse team celebrate their 18-13 victory against Rider at Quinnipiac Lacrosse Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
‘Believe’ - Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse going down fighting
Junior midfielder EllaGrace Delmond and junior attack Abby Wise hug after the Bobcats score a goal during a game against Iona on April 13, 2024
Overtime ‘heartbreaker’ pushes women’s lacrosse to the brink of elimination
Graduate student attack Jake Tellers moves past a VMI defender during a 13-12 win on April 13, 2024
Quinnipiac staves off VMI comeback attempt, win 13-12 on senior day
Senior attack Dylan Donnery pounces for a loose ball during a 13-12 loss to Sacred Heart on April 10.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse extends losing streak in loss to Sacred Heart
Graduate student attacker Jake Tellers rifles a shot on net while getting shoved against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Bobcats suffer 13-10 loss to Siena in low-scoring affair
More in Sports
Junior Sydney Horan pitches in a game against Sacred Heart on April 17.
Softball swept by Niagara, drops out of playoff picture
Sophomore outfielder Gabe Wright swings at an incoming pitch in a game against Canisius on April 20.
Quinnipiac baseball caps off ‘huge weekend’ with 10-4 win
Junior infielder Dominic Proctor swings during a game against NJIT on April 14, 2024.
Emptying the notebook from Quinnipiac’s 6-1 win over Canisius
Junior third baseman Ella McGalliard awaits a pitch in a game against Sacred Heart on Wednesday.
Softball splits midweek doubleheader with Sacred Heart
(Photos courtesy of San Jose Sharks, Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)
Inside Collin Graf’s first week in the NHL: ‘Something you’ll never forget’
Fairway to success: John O’Connor’s coaching career on par for greatness
Fairway to success: John O’Connor’s coaching career on par for greatness
About the Contributor
Quinn O’Neill, Associate Multimedia Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *