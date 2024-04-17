The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

2
Famed singer Jennifer Lopezs newest documentary has people questioning the authenticity of the star.

Why people are hating on Jennifer Lopez

3
Wendy Williams’ talk show ended after more than 14 years because of her health struggles.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

4
Bluey says goodbye for now in special season finale

'Bluey' says goodbye for now in special season finale

5
Erik Drost/Flickr/NetsRepublic/Wikimedia Commons/Photoillustration by

Raising the bar, not lowering the rim — Strategies for WNBA success

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

‘Believe’ – Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse going down fighting

Colin Kennedy, Associate Sports Editor
April 16, 2024
The+Quinnipiac+womens+lacrosse+team+celebrate+their+18-13+victory+against+Rider+at+Quinnipiac+Lacrosse+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+April+6%2C+2024.+
George Maddaloni
The Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse team celebrate their 18-13 victory against Rider at Quinnipiac Lacrosse Stadium on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

It’s been a rocky road for the Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse team.

Just a year ago, the program had its best season since 2011, winning 10 games and a MAAC quarterfinals win in what seemed like a turning point for the team.

Then, just seven weeks before the season, former head coach Tanya Kotowicz, “left the program.” Interim head coach Jordan Christopher was placed into the role that same day.

It’s been a different story in 2024, with only two wins up to this point. That said, the Bobcats aren’t going down without a fight.

Just take a look at the “Believe” sign hanging in their locker room.

“‘Ted Lasso’ is a big thing for us,” Christopher said. “We talk about the belief, we watched a video about it today.”

You don’t have to look any further than the Bobcats’ April 13 overtime loss to Iona to see that belief shining through. The 9-4 Gaels came into Hamden looking to roll over the second-to-last-place team in the MAAC, but instead found themselves in a fight.

Quinnipiac gave Iona everything it had, with junior midfielder EllaGrace Delmond striking with just four seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. Ultimately, the Bobcats fell just under a minute into the extra frame when Iona senior attack Micaela FitzPatrick scored her fourth goal of the game.

Despite the loss, the Bobcats showed plenty of grit, a common theme with this group coming down the home stretch of the season.

“They’re fighters,” Christopher said. “They aren’t going to give up on anything and (have handled) adversity through everything. We’re finding all the bright spots we can in a season that definitely hasn’t gone our way.”

One of those bright spots is the squad’s competitiveness. In Quinnipiac’s last seven games it’s only lost by more than three goals once, a 17-5 loss to No. 23 Fairfield. While it may not be translating in the win column, it’s a positive sign nonetheless.

“They’re really an awesome group,” Christopher said. “The scores haven’t been a reflection of how good of a group this really is. I’m proud to coach them.”

Another silver lining for the Bobcats has been the play of junior goaltender Lindsay Mazzucco. The Fair Haven, New Jersey, native has been solid between the pipes this season, suiting up in 12 games so far. Mazzucco currently ranks third in the MAAC in saves-per-game with 8.25.

Even coming off the loss to Iona, Christopher was proud of the way Mazzucco bounced back after giving up some early goals.

“We talk to her a lot about flushing it and moving on to the next play,” Christopher said. “She showed up big time after those first couple (goals). Unfortunately, one goes in at the end that she is probably going to be thinking about for a while.”

Looking ahead, Quinnipiac needs a lot to happen for it to see postseason action. For now, it’ll have to focus on beating Siena on April 15 and Niagara on April 21 to close out the regular season.

“We actually rise to the occasion when we have better competition in front of us,” Christopher said. “I like that we are still playing the top of the conference at the end. It gives us a little extra fight, a little extra boost.”

Will the belief the Bobcats have turn into a miracle and land them a spot in the playoffs?

“We still have a fight to get ourselves into the playoffs, it helps keep the positivity,” Christopher said. “They believe in each other, they believe in themselves, they believe in what our plan is as a staff.”

If you ask them, they believe.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
A Ukrainian soldier loads a M777 Howitzer artillery gun, as photographed by Joseph Sywenkyj on July 23, 2022. Sywenkyjs work is joined by a collection from other photographers in the Ukraine: War and Resistance photo exhibition.
Ukrainian photographer discusses wartime images featured in CCE
Starbucks Transact ordering is a sham
Starbucks Transact ordering is a sham
(Photos courtesy of San Jose Sharks, Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)
Inside Collin Graf’s first week in the NHL: ‘Something you’ll never forget’
Fairway to success: John O’Connor’s coaching career on par for greatness
Fairway to success: John O’Connor’s coaching career on par for greatness
‘Historic’ student participation drives Quinnipiac SGA’s spring 2024 election
‘Historic’ student participation drives Quinnipiac SGA’s spring 2024 election
Bluey says goodbye for now in special season finale
'Bluey' says goodbye for now in special season finale
More in Lacrosse
Junior midfielder EllaGrace Delmond and junior attack Abby Wise hug after the Bobcats score a goal during a game against Iona on April 13, 2024
Overtime ‘heartbreaker’ pushes women’s lacrosse to the brink of elimination
Graduate student attack Jake Tellers moves past a VMI defender during a 13-12 win on April 13, 2024
Quinnipiac staves off VMI comeback attempt, win 13-12 on senior day
Senior attack Dylan Donnery pounces for a loose ball during a 13-12 loss to Sacred Heart on April 10.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse extends losing streak in loss to Sacred Heart
Graduate student attacker Jake Tellers rifles a shot on net while getting shoved against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Bobcats suffer 13-10 loss to Siena in low-scoring affair
Senior midfielder Steven Germain scored 4 goals and 7 total points during the Bobcats’ game against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse on track for first conference championship in half a decade
Quinnipiac graduate student attacker Jake Tellers raises his hands in a game against Brown on Feb. 17.
Back on track: Bobcats rally to 15-10 victory over Mount St. Mary’s
More in Sports
Quinnipiac Acrobatics and Tumbling celebrate a win over Iona on March 23, 2024 at the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut
Quinnipiac Acrobatics and Tumbling earns No. 2 seed in NCATA National Tournament
Quinnipiac celebrates after junior shortstop Dominick Proctors solo home run in a game against NJIT.
Seventh inning rally propels Quinnipiac to 12-7 win over NJIT
Sophomore infielder Sophia Vega fields a ground ball during a 2-1 win against Iona on April 7.
Quinnipiac softball drops two of three in homecoming, finds solace amid rollercoaster start
The Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling team ranks second in the latest NCATA rankings.
'Liquid steel' acrobatics and tumbling eyes national championship after first-ever undefeated regular season
Director of Operations Dan Gooley gives a speech during his number retirement ceremony at the Quinnipiac baseball field on April 7.
Quinnipiac baseball retires former player, manager Dan Gooley’s No. 15
Graduate guard Savion Lewis enters the transfer portal after six seasons at Quinnipiac.
Savion Lewis receives seventh year of eligibility, enters transfer portal
About the Contributor
Colin Kennedy
Colin Kennedy, Managing Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *