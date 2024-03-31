The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Two more top Quinnipiac administrators resigned this month, continuing the 18-month-long mass exodus of senior officials.

Quinnipiac's two highest-ranking women of color resign days apart amid string of administrative turnover

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program

School of Law alumna founds $500K scholarship program

Mychal Threets won't let trolls take his library joy

Mychal Threets won’t let trolls take his 'library joy'

Quinnipiac sophomore forward Victor Czerneckianair is swarmed by his teammates after scoring the overtime game winner against Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 29.

Quinnipiac knocks out Wisconsin in overtime, advances to NCAA Regional Final

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Back on track: Bobcats rally to 15-10 victory over Mount St. Mary’s

Michael Petitto, Staff Writer
March 31, 2024
Quinnipiac+graduate+student+attacker+Jake+Tellers+raises+his+hands+in+a+game+against+Brown+on+Feb.+17.
Tripp Menhall
Quinnipiac graduate student attacker Jake Tellers raises his hands in a game against Brown on Feb. 17.

HAMDEN — After suffering its first loss of the season against the Manhattan Jaspers Wednesday, Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse fired on all cylinders to take a 15-10 win against Mount St. Mary’s Saturday.

Sophomore attacker Justin Robbert — who delivered a strike to put the Bobcats on the scoreboard — was the only Quinnipiac player to score during the first quarter, resulting in a 4-1 deficit heading into the second. But a six-goal second frame by the Bobcats tied the game at seven by the time halftime came around.

The Bobcats’ offensive firepower was consistent as usual, with star senior midfielder Ryan Donnery scoring four goals on the day and graduate student attacker Jake Tellers potting a hat trick. Tellers’ last goal — on which he pushed through contact to drive his shot through — seemed like the dagger, as it put the already hot handed Bobcats up four with seven minutes remaining.

Quinnipiac’s defense, which took a noticeable dip against Manhattan, was back in full force against Mount St. Mary’s. Junior goalie Mason Oak had yet another superstar performance, with 13 saves and an impressive save percentage of .565%.

It wasn’t a walk in the park for the Bobcats however, as freshman attack Brody Atkinson put up a hat trick early, which helped keep the now-1-10 Mountaineers in the game well into the third quarter.

After a disappointing performance Wednesday, the Bobcats looked back in sync and hungrier than ever as they were able to avoid a two-game losing streak and maintain their position as one of the top leaders in the MAAC. Their passing game looked much more in rhythm and their ability to score continues to be dangerous as the season progresses.

Quinnipiac heads to Loudonville, New York, on April 6 to face off against 4-6 Siena. The first faceoff is set for 12 p.m.
About the Contributor
Tripp Menhall, Associate Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
