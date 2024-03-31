Back on track: Bobcats rally to 15-10 victory over Mount St. Mary’s

HAMDEN — After suffering its first loss of the season against the Manhattan Jaspers Wednesday, Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse fired on all cylinders to take a 15-10 win against Mount St. Mary’s Saturday.

Sophomore attacker Justin Robbert — who delivered a strike to put the Bobcats on the scoreboard — was the only Quinnipiac player to score during the first quarter, resulting in a 4-1 deficit heading into the second. But a six-goal second frame by the Bobcats tied the game at seven by the time halftime came around.

The Bobcats’ offensive firepower was consistent as usual, with star senior midfielder Ryan Donnery scoring four goals on the day and graduate student attacker Jake Tellers potting a hat trick. Tellers’ last goal — on which he pushed through contact to drive his shot through — seemed like the dagger, as it put the already hot handed Bobcats up four with seven minutes remaining.

Quinnipiac’s defense, which took a noticeable dip against Manhattan, was back in full force against Mount St. Mary’s. Junior goalie Mason Oak had yet another superstar performance, with 13 saves and an impressive save percentage of .565%.

It wasn’t a walk in the park for the Bobcats however, as freshman attack Brody Atkinson put up a hat trick early, which helped keep the now-1-10 Mountaineers in the game well into the third quarter.

After a disappointing performance Wednesday, the Bobcats looked back in sync and hungrier than ever as they were able to avoid a two-game losing streak and maintain their position as one of the top leaders in the MAAC. Their passing game looked much more in rhythm and their ability to score continues to be dangerous as the season progresses.

Quinnipiac heads to Loudonville, New York, on April 6 to face off against 4-6 Siena. The first faceoff is set for 12 p.m.