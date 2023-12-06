The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Colleen Ballingers disastrous return to YouTube

Colleen Ballinger's disastrous return to YouTube

2
Connecticut DOJ investigating Quinnipiac PA program’s compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act

Connecticut DOJ investigating Quinnipiac PA program’s compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act

3
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

4
Quinnipiac freshman forward Matthew McGroarty controls the puck in the offensive zone in a Dec. 2 game against Union.

Quinnipiac shuts out Union, sweeps road trip in Capital Region

5
Junior guard Doug Young takes a step-back shot versus CCSU on November 10, 2023.

Quinnipiac men’s basketball gets first MAAC victory in overtime over Niagara

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Former Quinnipiac student arraigned on charges relating to alleged Halloween arson

Cat Murphy, News Editor
December 5, 2023
Former+Quinnipiac+student+arraigned+on+charges+relating+to+alleged+Halloween+arson
Peyton McKenzie

A former Quinnipiac University student arrested and expelled last month following an alleged on-campus arson was arraigned in Meriden Superior Court Monday.

Former first-year student Maxwell Mesh will enter Connecticut’s accelerated rehabilitation program after allegedly participating in a Halloween arson in a Mount Carmel Campus residence hall. The court-monitored intervention program is designed to offer certain first-time offenders the opportunity to have low-level charges dismissed.

Hamden police arrested Mesh on Nov. 16 on criminal mischief and reckless endangerment charges after he allegedly used a butane lighter to burn a dorm room peephole in Dana English Hall, per police records obtained by The Chronicle.

Two since-expelled Quinnipiac University students face criminal charges in connection with an alleged Oct. 31 arson in Dana English Hall that police said caused an estimated $1,000 in damage. (Aidan Sheedy)

An Oct. 31 police report indicates that six doors, an electrical outlet, a soap dispenser and a toilet seat in the first-year residence hall sustained visible burn damage. Police said the arson caused an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Mesh was one of two students arrested in connection with the apparent arson.

The other, 18-year-old Dimitrios Panayotopoulos, faces reckless burning, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on Dec. 20.

Police said Panayotopoulos “admitted to burning QU property” but told the responding officer he was “not responsible for all the burn damages.”

A Nov. 2 police report obtained by The Chronicle indicates that investigators subsequently used video footage captured of the alleged arson to identify Mesh as a second participant.

Mesh admitted to engaging in the burning and confirmed to investigators that “it was him in the video,” according to the report.

Police said Mesh — who reportedly appeared “remorseful for his actions” — implicated a third participant in the Halloween arson. However, no other student faces charges in connection with the incident.

John Morgan, associate vice president for public relations, confirmed that both Mesh and Panayotopoulos are “no longer enrolled” as students at Quinnipiac.

“The university takes very seriously any action that could jeopardize the safety of our students,” Morgan wrote. “We will act swiftly against anyone found responsible for this or similar conduct. Vandalism and destruction are simply not consistent with the well-established culture of our university community.”

Alexandra Martinakova contributed to this reporting.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Quinnipiac University officials removed two the three missing locker doors in Quinnipiac Universitys York Hill Campus mail center due to antisemitic graffiti.
Quinnipiac officials discover second swastika in mail center in 15 days
Connecticut DOJ investigating Quinnipiac PA program’s compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act
Connecticut DOJ investigating Quinnipiac PA program’s compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson
Quinnipiac Universitys Department of Public Safety is investigating after officials discovered a swastika scratched into a mailbox door in the Rocky Top Student Center on Nov. 13.
Quinnipiac officials investigating after finding swastika carved into campus mailbox
Student no longer enrolled at Quinnipiac after Halloween arson
Student 'no longer enrolled' at Quinnipiac after Halloween arson
Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson
Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson
More in Featured
Miami Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler went to Tyler Junior College before transferring to Marquette. (CWEB News/Flickr)
The never-before-told story about the Quinnipiac men’s basketball program’s interest in Jimmy Butler
How to find more solitude in a noisy world
How to find more solitude in a noisy world
Student organizations receive 60% of requested funds
Chief Experience Officer, Tom Ellet, talks to a student while serving roast beef at the annual Quinnipiac undergraduate holiday dinner, on Nov. 30.
Digging in and giving back at QU's annual holiday dinner
Take a wild ride with Saltburn
Take a wild ride with 'Saltburn'
Quinnipiac holds community gathering after hate incidents
Quinnipiac holds community gathering after hate incidents
More in News
Quinnipiac University’s New Road shuttle stop — which spent most of the fall 2023 semester uncovered — now features a covering with a heating system and Wi-Fi.
Mount Carmel shuttle stop gets heated, tech-savvy covering
Quinnipiac University is hosting several holiday donation drives, including a Toys for Tots drive and a winter coat drive.
Quinnipiac kicks off holiday donation season
Olian speaks out about hate two weeks after antisemitic incident
Olian speaks out about hate two weeks after antisemitic incident
The Quinnipiac University Department of Public Safety’s new signage outside the former Student Health Services building, where the department will officially relocate its Mount Carmel Campus offices in early January 2024.
Public Safety set to move into former Health Services building
School of Health Sciences names new associate dean
School of Health Sciences names new associate dean
How the microlending club is helping businesses from New Haven to Nicaragua
How the microlending club is helping businesses from New Haven to Nicaragua
About the Contributors
Cat Murphy, News Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *