Quinnipiac names new School of Law dean to take over in July

For the second time in the past week, Quinnipiac University Provost Debra Liebowitz announced the appointment of a new dean.

Liebowitz announced Tuesday that Brian Gallini, dean and professor of law at Willamette University, will succeed Jennifer Brown as dean of the School of Law. Brown will step down on June 30 after more than a decade in the role.

Gallini — a criminal law scholar with focus on law enforcement discretion issues in the context of interrogation methods, consent searches and profiling — will also join the school as a tenured professor.

“(Gallini’s) wealth of experience, commitment to excellence, and passion for advancing the profession will inspire the next generation of legal advocates, scholars, and changemakers here at Quinnipiac,” Liebowitz wrote in a Feb. 13 email to the Quinnipiac community.

Various nations’ top law journals, such as the Washington Law Review and Hastings Law Journal have published Gallini’s work, per Liebowitz’s email.

Gallini is said to have “deep roots in the Northeast” and has “long appreciated Quinnipiac’s commitment to innovation and experiential learning from afar” according to the press release.

Since Gallini joined Willamette University in 2020, its law school recruited the largest and most academically well-credentialed class in more than a decade and has committed itself to critically evaluating its approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, according to his university’s profile.

Before his deanship, Gallini spent 12 years as a professor of law at the University of Arkansas and the head coach for the men’s ice hockey team.

The experienced law professional holds a master’s degree from Temple University and a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School, as well as a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross.

“Gallini’s creative and student-centered approach to leadership will further solidify the school’s reputation as a premier institution for legal education and innovation,” Liebowitz wrote.