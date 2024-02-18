The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Bobcats take advantage of home field, dominate in 13-7 win over Brown

Michael Petitto, Staff Writer
February 17, 2024
Senior+attacker+Dylan+Donnery+jumps+on+his+teammates+in+celebration+after+the+Bobcats%E2%80%99+score+against+Brown+on+February+17%2C+2024.
Tripp Menhall
Senior attacker Dylan Donnery jumps on his teammates in celebration after the Bobcats’ score against Brown on February 17, 2024.

HAMDEN — After winning just two games during the 2022 men’s lacrosse season, Quinnipiac has been able to match that win total in back-to-back years by just the second game of the season. 

The Bobcats stormed onto their home turf, and never looked back, as they beat Brown handily 13-7 Saturday afternoon.

Quinnipiac set the tone early, as senior midfielder Ryan Donnery scored within the first two minutes of the game, raising thunderous cheers from the sideline.

In what can only be described as back-to-back-to-back offensive efficiency, the Bobcats quickly scored five goals in the first quarter. Senior midfielder Steven Germain started the scoring frenzy by taking a wide open shot assisted by graduate student attackman Jake Tellers. The Tolland, Connecticut, native, who did not want to be left out, immediately scored the next goal to bring the score to 3-1.

In what seemed to be a moment of deja vu, Germain scored his second goal of the game in the second quarter, which happened to be assisted by Tellers.

The players on the sideline and the home crowd for Quinnipiac played a significant factor in the Bobcats’ ability to control the game. Every time Quinnipiac scored a goal, got a takeaway or a save, the sideline and crowd instantly erupted. Quinnipiac’s ability to control the game allowed Germain and Donnery to each score hat tricks and propel their team to a win.

“The crowd and our sideline, they pump me up everytime,” Germain said. “I mean that’s everything to me.”

The Bobcats’ win did not come without adversity however, as Brown junior attackman Aidan McLane scored two goals of his own during the first quarter  which brought the score to 5-3.

Despite being contested at first, junior goalie Mason Oak made sure it wouldn’t stay that way. Last week’s MAAC Defensive Player of the Week had 15 saves and a save percentage of .682% to make sure Brown had no way of crawling back in.

“For Oak in his first two careers starts to have 19 and 15 saves back-to-back is amazing,” Quinnipiac head coach Mason Poli said. “The positions that were question marks for us at the beginning of the year have settled down.”

The second half served as more of a repeat of the first, Brown attempted to get back within reach but failed. As the Bobcats already had a decent lead heading into the third quarter, the second half of the game saw the team go more for a time management strategy rather than a score first mentality.

Although the Bobcats did score six goals during the second half, it was their defensive mindset that closed out the game, as the team only allowed three points during the entire second half of the game, which stemmed from Oak’s impact at goalie.

Quinnipiac will face Bryant next week, who is also undefeated on the season.

“Obviously knowing their style of play can help us in our mindset,” Poli said. “It’s kind of the same style that we’re trying to go with, a very physical, football-like mindset so there’s definitely going to be some bodies on the ground next weekend.”

The Bobcats travel to Rhode Island to face the Bryant Bulldogs on Feb. 24. Game time is set for 1 p.m.
