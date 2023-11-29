The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson

Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson

2
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey celebrates its 3-0 victory over Yale in the 2023 Nutmeg Classic on Nov. 25.

Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey blanks Yale, brings home fourth straight Nutmeg Classic

3
First-year center Anna Foley attempts a layup during the Bobcats home opener against Maine on November 6, 2023.

Quinnipiac women’s basketball drops third straight, falls to Navy 75-62

4
Quinnipiac Universitys Department of Public Safety is investigating after officials discovered a swastika scratched into a mailbox door in the Rocky Top Student Center on Nov. 13.

Quinnipiac officials investigating after finding swastika carved into campus mailbox

5
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Olian speaks out about hate two weeks after antisemitic incident

Cat Murphy, News Editor
November 28, 2023

Two weeks after university officials discovered antisemitic graffiti on the York Hill Campus, Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian issued a statement condemning harassment, group stereotyping and “age-old antisemitic or Islamophobic tropes or symbols that evoke violence.”

“Even though certain forms of extreme speech or actions are legally protected, they do not advance civil discourse or bring opposing factions to a greater understanding of each other,” Olian wrote in the Nov. 27 statement. “And they may violate QU’s own code of conduct built on respect for differences.”

On Nov. 13, amid a national uptick in on-campus hate incidents fueled by the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza, Quinnipiac officials found a swastika carved into a mailbox in the Rocky Top Student Center.

John Morgan wrote in a Nov. 17 statement to The Chronicle that facilities staff removed the graffiti “shortly after it was discovered.” Morgan confirmed the university’s Department of Public Safety is still investigating the incident as of Nov. 28.

“Anyone with information about this is asked to call or text Public Safety’s confidential tip line at 203-582-6201,” Morgan wrote. “The university condemns all forms of hate speech and bias-motivated acts and behaviors, in accordance with university policy.”

Olian did not specifically mention the swastika incident in her statement but noted that “the divisiveness of the Israel-Hamas war, in particular, has seeped into universities.”

Case in point, more than 120 antisemitic incidents occurred on university campuses in the first month of the war, according to the Anti-Defamation League. For perspective, the ADL documented only 12 similar incidents on college campuses during the same month last year.

“The Jewish students on campus, they’re scared and uncomfortable,” Reena Judd, Quinnipiac’s rabbi, said after the Nov. 13 incident. “This has been the hardest time of their Jewish life.”

Likewise, Muslim Campus Life documented nearly 80 incidents of on-campus Islamophobia in the U.S. between Oct. 9 and Nov. 6.

Referencing Quinnipiac’s commitment to creating a “safe, respectful environment” for community discourse, Olian urged students to engage in challenging discussions with “civility, with moral awareness, within an environment in which each person is protected and safe.”

“At Quinnipiac, we must center our discourse and reactions on our core values of respect for differences, of willingness to listen, of informed debate and attempt to understand,” Olian wrote. “We can challenge, but with civility.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Administration
A car passes the $150,000 guard booth Quinnipiac University officials constructed behind the College of Arts and Sciences buildings over the summer to monitor incoming traffic at the facilities entrance.
‘Jeff’ incident reignites Quinnipiac campus safety concerns
Infographic by Peyton McKenzie
Quinnipiac’s 990 filing reveals drop in Olian’s salary, $50M in foreign investments
Committees responsible for advising QU president impacted by key administrative departures
Committees responsible for advising QU president impacted by key administrative departures
A quiet lounge sign, as seen on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, can be seen outside of a repurposed common room, which first-year students will be living in, in The Commons residence hall.
QU moves dozens of students out of overflow housing, starts second week with eight freshmen still in lounges
Jennifer Brown, dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Law, will return to the classroom as a tenured law professor in the spring of 2025 after stepping down as dean in June 2024.
Law school dean becomes third QU dean in nine months to announce intention to step down
Scenics of the Center for Communications and Engineering on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus on August 31, 2021.
Quinnipiac School of Communications Dean Chris Roush steps down
More in Featured
Graduate forward Julia Nearis goes for the puck in the Nutmeg Classic semifinal game against UConn on November 24, 2023
‘Big game player’ Julia Nearis putting it all on the line for a final shot at glory
Dismantling the stigma: A plea for comprehensive sex education at Quinnipiac
Dismantling the stigma: A plea for comprehensive sex education at Quinnipiac
Silence is not an option for me: How Hollywood is punishing Palestine supporters
'Silence is not an option for me': How Hollywood is punishing Palestine supporters
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis goes up for a layup against Army West Point on Nov. 17, 2023.
‘Point god’ Savion Lewis leading charge for 5-1 Bobcats
Snow lands on top in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Snow lands on top in 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
High school preaches prep, college proves otherwise
High school preaches prep, college proves otherwise
More in News
The Quinnipiac University Department of Public Safety’s new signage outside the former Student Health Services building, where the department will officially relocate its Mount Carmel Campus offices in early January 2024.
Public Safety set to move into former Health Services building
School of Health Sciences names new associate dean
School of Health Sciences names new associate dean
How the microlending club is helping businesses from New Haven to Nicaragua
How the microlending club is helping businesses from New Haven to Nicaragua
Connecticut DOJ investigating Quinnipiac PA program’s compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act
Connecticut DOJ investigating Quinnipiac PA program’s compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson
Quinnipiac Universitys Department of Public Safety is investigating after officials discovered a swastika scratched into a mailbox door in the Rocky Top Student Center on Nov. 13.
Quinnipiac officials investigating after finding swastika carved into campus mailbox
About the Contributors
Cat Murphy, News Editor
Haley Ruccio

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *