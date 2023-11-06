Quinnipiac mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknolds favorite pizza place is Frank Pepes in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Aidan Sheedy

Bobcat Report: Deep (dish) analysis on Rand Pecknold’s favorite type of pizza

Byline photo of Ethan Hurwitz
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
November 5, 2023

Welcome to “Bobcat Report,” The Chronicle’s weekly column that breaks down all the recent games, facts and lesser-known stories surrounding Quinnipiac athletics this year. This week, we have one story that’s been eating at me (pun very intended).

 

Slicing Down Rand Pecknold’s Pizza Order

The Battle of Whitney Ave. is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 11. Quinnipiac men’s hockey welcomes in cross-town rival Yale for the timeless classic.

But before any puck drop, head coach Rand Pecknold always heads to the student section to deliver pizza to Quinnipiac students. It’s always cheese.

For Pecknold, he prefers something else on his pie.

“No, no, no” was his response when asked if he was a cheese pizza guy. “We’re going pepperoni or meat lovers for sure, come on.”

Not just any place will do. He’s planted his roots in Connecticut years ago and here they stay.

“I’m a big Pepe’s guy,” Pecknold said. “I love Pepe’s … There’s a Pepe’s in Fairfield where I live.”

The Frank Pepe’s in Fairfield, Connecticut, is his location of choice. His toppings — meat of some variety — on top. So what’s the damage?

The Doppio Pepperoni (made with crushed Italian tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, extra pepperoni, grated pecorino romano and olive oil) comes out to $16.75, while the Amanti Della Carne (crushed Italian tomatoes, mozzarella, meatball, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and grated pecorino romano) come out to just 25 cents cheaper for a small 12-inch pie.

That’s if you want to get fancy with a specialty pie. 

The Mozzarella and Pepperoni (crushed Italian tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, grated pecorino romano & olive oil) is the “regular” style of pepperoni pizza. With this, Pecknold would save a few quarters on his order.

Size up to a medium, 16-inch pie and the prices (Doppio – $26.25, Amanti Della Carne – $26.50, regular pepperoni – $24) hike up a tad. The 30-inch large pies are even more, but one can assume Pecknold wouldn’t mind. 

“I’m pretty easy,” Pecknold said. “I like that.”

Puck drop between the Bobcats and Bulldogs is set for 7 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 11. Get there earlier if you want to grab a slice pregame. 

