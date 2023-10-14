Quinnipiac rugby halts Army advance for the five-point win

Powered by stout defense, Quinnipiac rugby (3-2) secured the 22-17 victory over Army (2-4) Friday night, moving above .500 for the first time this season.

The Bobcats came out the game sloppy, turning the ball over to the Black Knights and conceding a try at kickoff. Quinnipiac quickly replied with a try of its own, and after five minutes, the match had potential to become a high-scoring affair.

Then the turnovers began for both teams.

Lack of discipline was the theme of the first half as both teams committed foul after foul and turnover after turnover. The sloppy play finally ended with a drop goal, followed five minutes later by senior fullback Kat Storey sprinting down the field for her first of two tries of the game.

Army advanced the ball and scored a try of its own shortly after, and the last 10 minutes of the half was marked by defense. Forced turnovers, heavy hits, and stalwart defenses for both teams slowed the game to a crawl and eventually to halftime.

The first 20 minutes of the second half was slow. Army and Quinnipiac had multiple chances to capitalize on its opponents’ mistakes, but neither team could punch one in. A foul was called or a turnover on a toss happened that killed the momentum for both teams. It was only a matter of time before one side capitalized on the others’ mistakes.

With neither team giving an inch, someone had to run a mile. That someone was Storey, who found the try zone on a scrum-turned-toss on the right side of the field.

Army tried to mount a comeback after the 76th minute with a drop goal of its own, but just like the first half, Quinnipiac’s defense stood tall.

The Bobcats did not have possession for the final eight minutes of the contest, but the Black Knights could not breach Fort Knox despite many attempts to score. A desperate last push by Army crumbled to pieces five meters short of the try zone and the Bobcats proclaimed victory, 22-17.

Friday’s win was Quinnipiac’s smallest margin of victory over Army and snapped a five-game losing streak to the Black Knights dating back to a 49-0 shutout back in 2019. During their five-game slip to Army, the Bobcats kept it close just once, losing by more than 35 points four times.

The win also marked Quinnipiac’s second-straight scoreline of 22-17, the first coming by way of a muddy Sept. 30 upset over Sacred Heart. A fan may see the scoreline as a lucky omen for the team that looks to continue their winning ways and their gritty play.

Quinnipiac will attempt to continue its winning ways back in Hamden on Oct. 21 in a showdown against AIC. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m.





