Graduate student guard Savion Lewis drives to the net against Coast Guard on Nov. 6, 2023.
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis drives to the net against Coast Guard on Nov. 6, 2023.
Peyton McKenzie

Bobcat Report: Savion Lewis returns in full force, fall sports bow out

Byline photo of Ethan Hurwitz
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
November 13, 2023

Welcome to “Bobcat Report,” the Chronicle’s weekly column that breaks down recent games, facts and lesser-known stories surrounding Quinnipiac athletics.

 

Savion Lewis, Healthy Once Again

It’s been almost two years since men’s basketball guard Savion Lewis tore his Achilles in a game against Manhattan. Now as a sixth-year, Lewis has embraced the long grind to recovery, all while being named a team captain. 

“It’s a lot of responsibility,” Lewis said. “You can’t just worry about yourself, you have to put yourself out there and worry about the team and help everybody else.”

He played limited minutes last season, but some setbacks hampered his ability to get onto the court often. Now, he’s a full-go.

“He’s a physical specimen, he lives (in the weight room),” head coach Tom Pecora said. “I want it to be a special year for him.”

Pecora said that his point guard was — before his injury — playing like one of the best guards in the country. He could have transferred elsewhere, but decided to stick it out with his brothers. 

“I see the relationships with the people here, their connections, and then wanting to win it here,” Lewis said. “Most importantly, I committed here and I had a goal and due to injuries and a few obstacles, it set me back a little bit. I just want to see it through.”

After the first two games of the new season, Lewis has gone back to his old self. He’s dished out 19 assists as the premier ball handler.

 

CJ Luster’s Recruitment

Despite the start of this basketball season, the future can never be ignored. It’s always a good idea to start giving offers out to high school athletes as early as possible. That’s what Pecora’s staff is doing. But not to high schoolers.

Salt Lake Community College sophomore guard CJ Luster recently announced that he got a Division I offer from the Bobcats on Oct. 25.

Luster, who transferred from Kilgore College (current senior forward Paul Otieno’s alma mater) after his freshman year, played in 20 games last season while he averaged 14.5 points per game.

The backcourt will look a lot different next year, as current graduate student starters Savion Lewis and Matt Balanc will leave the program. It’s worked with Otieno and senior guard Doug Young, so will Quinnipiac take a bite from the JUCO portal once again?

 

Fall Curtain Calls

A number of fall teams saw their seasons come to a close this weekend.

Head coach Becky Carlson and the rugby program was eliminated in the NIRA semifinals after a loss to Dartmouth, the second year in a row that result has rang true.

“The score of this match definitely didn’t reflect how hard we played,” Carlson said. “We had some small errors and they punished us for it. And they got an extra 15 points on the board because of it.”

Women’s soccer, after winning its second-straight MAAC title, was bounced from the NCAA Tournament following a 3-0 defeat to Brown Saturday afternoon.

“(Quinnipiac’s) got to be able to play in these games and not just compete, but now go learn how to win,” head coach Dave Clarke said postgame.

Both coaches have been at Quinnipiac for over a decade — Clarke over two — yet the losing never gets any easier.

“That’s going to sit with them for quite a bit,” Carlson said. “Losses stick with you longer than a win ever could.”

 

Game of the Week: Volleyball vs TBD (MAAC Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.)

After a 14-win season in conference play, the Bobcats have clinched a top-two seed in this weekend’s tournament. While the opponent is yet to be determined (either No. 3 Marist, No. 4 Niagara or No. 5 Rider), the defending MAAC champions will be in Fairfield, Connecticut hoping for a repeat.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Freshman Paige Girardi drives to the hoop during a game against Maine on November 6, 2023.
Missed opportunities and turnovers: Nightmare performance leads Bobcats to first loss of the season
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball around a CCSU defender on November 10, 2023.
‘Fools gold’: Quinnipiac staves off comeback attempt, defeats CCSU 74-70
Quinnipiac freshman guard Maria Kealy drives on Maine graduate student guard Anne Simon during a Nov. 6 game against Maine.
Quinnipiac opens season with convincing win over Maine
Junior guard Doug Young drives to the rim during Quinnipiacs 116-48 win over Coast Guard on Nov. 6, 2023.
Men’s basketball makes program history in 68-point wash over Coast Guard
Quinnipiac men’s and women’s basketball were both picked to finish fifth in the MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll in October.
Unity, youth driving Quinnipiac women’s basketball in transition year
Graduate guard Matt Balanc was named to the All-MAAC Preseason First Team on Oct. 17.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball looks to outperform expectations
More in Featured
Junior libero Faavae Kimsel Moe bumps the ball during the teams 3-1 loss at Fairfield on Oct. 7.
Quinnipiac sweeps Saint Peter’s in regular season finale
Quinnipiac rugby gets into a scrum during a 38-8 loss to Dartmouth in the NIRA semifinals.
Rugby drops second consecutive NIRA Semifinal to Dartmouth
Quinnipiac mens hockeys last loss to Yale was in February of 2018.
Quinnipiac trounces Yale, retains Heroes Hat in rivalry battle
Senior forward Courtney Chochol watches on as Brown celebrates a 3-0 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on November 11, 2023.
Bears scratch Bobcats, take 3-0 first-round win
Senior Liv DiStefano was Quinnipiacs highest finisher at the 2023 NCAA Northeast Regionals, placing 36th.
Pack running propels Bobcats to equal program-best finish at NCAA Regionals
Collin Graf returns from injury, propels Quinnipiac to 5-1 win over Brown
Collin Graf returns from injury, propels Quinnipiac to 5-1 win over Brown
More in Rugby
Quinnipiac graduate student forward Gracie Cartwright braces for a tackle during the Bobcats home opener against Harvard on Sept. 2.
Quinnipiac, Dartmouth vie for title bid in semifinal rematch
Quinnipiac rugby has moved into the third seed ahead of the final week of NIRA regular season play.
Quinnipiac rugby breezes past Mount St. Mary’s for fourth-straight win
Quinnipiac Athletics, Peyton McKenzie/Chronicle, Photo Illustration by Cameron Levasseur
Three titles, a fraction of the recognition
Gene and Lisa Van Dyk — parents of rugby senior Anna Van Dyk — pose with their poster celebrating Annas 100th career tackle on Saturday.
Bobcat Report: Milestone tackles, wins for Quinnipiac this weekend
A Quinnipiac player makes a tackle during a 22-17 win over Sacred Heart on September 30, 2023.
Quinnipiac rugby dominates AIC on Senior Day for third-straight victory
Quinnipiac rugby moves to 3-2 on the season, scoring 44 combined points in its last two games.
Quinnipiac rugby halts Army advance for the five-point win

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *