The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
The Quinnipiac field hockey team drop to 3-3 following Fridays loss to Villanova.

Bobcats choke early lead, fall to Villanova 4-3

2
On the Rocks Pub and Grill is open weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On the Rocks is misused and under-utilized

3
Grass over greed: Turf fields are ruining the NFL

Grass over greed: Turf fields are ruining the NFL

4
Nina Klein is currently 3-2 since taking over as Quinnipiacs head coach on April 28.

A three-time national champion as a player, Nina Klein is building a legacy on the sideline at Quinnipiac

5
INFOGRAPHIC BY ALEX KENDALL

‘It won’t be gone for a long time’: Rise in COVID cases affecting Quinnipiac

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Field hockey loses second straight in bout with Yale

Cat Murphy, News Editor
September 24, 2023
Quinnipiac+field+hockey+falls+to+3-4+on+the+season+with+Sundays+loss+to+Yale.
Peyton McKenzie
Quinnipiac field hockey falls to 3-4 on the season with Sunday’s loss to Yale.

HAMDEN, Conn — Despite a promising three-game win streak in early September, Quinnipiac field hockey dipped back below .500 on the season after the team dropped its second consecutive game Sunday with a 2-1 home loss to Yale.

Both the Bobcats and the Bulldogs headed into Sunday’s game on the heels of winnable one-goal losses Friday — Quinnipiac lost to Villanova 4-3 after squandering its 3-0 lead, and Penn beat Yale 3-2 after rallying from a two-goal deficit.

But the Bobcats did not play like they remembered how quickly their lead had turned to a loss just two days prior. And the Bulldogs did.

Graduate student midfielder Julianna Cappello put the Bobcats on the board less than five minutes into the first quarter. But the five-hole shot past senior goaltender Luanna Summer — Capello’s second of the season — would be Quinnipiac’s only goal of the game. 

“It’s just a joy to watch her play and compete every day,” first-year head coach Nina Klein said of Cappello. “I really think she wants it bad this year, and she’s showing every game with her attacking abilities that she wants to get us a goal and put us up.”

Yale made a netminder change a few minutes later, replacing its starter with junior Alexa Pitts for the first time this season and only the second time in Pitts’ collegiate career.

And although the Bobcats’ defense held the Bulldogs scoreless for most of the first half, Yale senior forward/midfielder Ashley Kim converted on a penalty corner with 16 seconds remaining in the second quarter to tie the game at one.

Then, with under a minute-and-a-half to play in the third quarter, junior midfielder/forward Ellie Barlow capitalized on another Bulldogs penalty corner to put Yale ahead for the first time of the afternoon.

The teams held each other scoreless for the remainder of the game, though Quinnipiac made Yale’s defense fight for the win as the time on the clock dwindled down.

With three minutes to play in regulation, Klein pulled sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Torres from the net in the hopes that the player advantage might help the Bobcats send the game to overtime.

Less than 45 seconds later, referees handed down a five-minute penalty to Yale sophomore forward Poppy Beales on a stick obstruction call. 

Then, a delay of game call left the Bulldogs scrambling to kill two penalties against an empty net with just over 40 seconds to go. 

But the thrilling climax was all for naught — the Bobcats could not capitalize on the last-minute three-player advantage.

“Going up in numbers in the last two minutes and not being able to get an outcome … definitely, definitely hurt us today,” Klein said.

Quinnipiac’s offense struggled beyond the first 15 minutes, putting up five shots before the end of the first quarter but only another four in the next three quarters combined. 

“It’s still execution at the end of the day,” Klein said. “We had probably two close ones that could have gotten in the back of the net, but we just couldn’t find a way today.”

And where the Bobcats offense failed to convert a single penalty corner on six attempts, Quinnipiac’s defense struggled to stop Yale when the roles were reversed. 

“The attacking corners of Yale obviously proved to be pretty strong today, and we didn’t manage that,” Klein said of the Bulldogs, who, unlike the Bobcats, converted two corners on six attempts.

Klein emphasized that Quinnipiac’s 2-1 loss Sunday was not for Torres’ lack of effort. The 5-foot-4-inch netminder made several acrobatic plays to keep the ball out of the net, including a diving save in the second quarter to keep Yale forward/midfielder Julia Freedman’s penalty stroke off the scoreboard.

“She’s just very agile back there,” Klein said of Torres. “She definitely keeps us in games.”

But as Quinnipiac prepares to face conference rival Georgetown on the road, Klein said she wants to see the Bobcats competing for a full 60 minutes. 

“I thought we had probably a substantial 30 minutes of good field hockey today,” Klein said. “So, we definitely want to build on the strengths and the positives that we just saw from our team, but it just needs to be sustained throughout an entire match.”

The Bobcats (3-4) will take on the Hoyas (1-8) at 4 p.m. Friday.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Sophomore goaltender Tatum Blacker stopped nine shots in Saturdays preseason win over UConn.
Bobcat Report: Women’s ice hockey’s rotating goaltenders, Pecora’s decor
The Quinnipiac volleyball team remains undefeated in MAAC play following a come from behind 3-2 win at Marist.
Bobcats persevere in Poughkeepsie, complete reverse sweep
Quinnipiac rugby dropped its sixth-straight match to the Dartmouth Big Green, falling to 1-2 on the season.
Quinnipiac rugby dominated by Dartmouth for sixth-straight loss to Big Green
Sophomore defender João Pinto scored his first collegiate goal in Saturdays draw against Canisius.
Quinnipiac, Canisius draw in MAAC opener
Graduate defender Kate Reilly scored the game-winning goal in Quinnipiacs 4-3 exhibition win over UConn.
Reilly scores in OT, Bobcats beat Huskies in preseason bout
Senior forward Courtney Chochol, right, dribbles the ball away from defenders on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the Quinnipiac Univeristy Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium.
Quinnipiac battles through slow start, bad conditions to take down Canisius 2-0
More in Field Hockey
The Quinnipiac field hockey team drop to 3-3 following Fridays loss to Villanova.
Bobcats choke early lead, fall to Villanova 4-3
Nina Klein is currently 3-2 since taking over as Quinnipiacs head coach on April 28.
A three-time national champion as a player, Nina Klein is building a legacy on the sideline at Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac field hockey beat Bryant on Sept. 9, despite a lengthly weather delay.
Bobcat Report: Field hockey’s weather delays are perfect for ‘Just Dance’
Quinnipiac field hockey begins Big East play on Sept. 15 at Providence.
Pompeo scores two, Bobcats stop Bryant at home
Quinnipiac field hockeys season is off to a rocky start after dropping its first two games.
Quinnipiac field hockey hunting for playoff berth under new leadership
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling alum Taylor Johnson made the American Ninja Warrior Finals this past summer.
Bobcat Report: Quinnipiac Ninja Warrior
More in Sports
Mens lacrosse promoted Casey Eidenshink from assistant coach to associate head coach on Sept. 20.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse assistant Casey Eidenshink promoted to associate head coach
The Bobcats head into MAAC play under .500, including two straight losses.
Quinnipiac wraps up non-conference play with 2-0 defeat at Columbia
Kyle Robinson (right), pictured on Dec. 2, 2022, coaching then-sophomore libero Faavae Kimsel Moe during Quinnipiac volleyballs NCAA Tournament match against Wisconsin.
‘One of the biggest families in the world’: Stories from the life and career of Kyle Robinson
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey begins the regular season on Sept. 29 against Maine.
Quinnipiac women’s hockey enters pivotal season with high hopes
The Quinnipiac volleyball team celebrates starting MAAC play 2-0 after defeating Canisius in straight sets.
Quinnipiac starts first weekend of MAAC play 2-0, beats Canisius in straight sets
Quinnipiac womens soccer restarts MAAC play on Sept. 23 against Canisius.
Quinnipiac women’s soccer falls to .500 after two-goal loss to Princeton
About the Contributors
Cat Murphy, News Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *