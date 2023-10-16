A stalemate-turned-3-2 overtime win for Quinnipiac over Hofstra

HAMDEN, Conn — In a stunning 3-2 overtime non-conference win over Hofstra Sunday afternoon, Quinnipiac field hockey enters a new week with high confidence.

“A goal that we have right now is we want to go 5-0 the rest of the season,” Quinnipiac head coach Nina Klein said.

That’s one win down, four to go.

Both the Pride and the Bobcats struggled to find opportunities in the first quarter. 15 minutes of back-and-forth play amounted to a 0-0 start to the match.

Less than five minutes into the second quarter, Quinnipiac found the back of the net. Junior forward Lucia Pompeo found graduate midfielder Julianna Cappello’s stick across the attack circle. Pompeo passed the ball and Cappello flicked the shot past Hofstra sophomore goalminder Pieke Roos to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

Three minutes later, the Pride responded with a penalty corner goal by junior midfielder Tara McNally. The shot skipped past the glove of Quinnipiac’s sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Torres.

Tied 1-1, the Bobcats searched for a second opportunity to capitalize. Instead, graduate defender Olivia Howard received a green card. Hofstra had two minutes to do damage, but Quinnipiac’s defense prevailed. At halftime, the match remained 1-1.

Heading into the third quarter, the Bobcats aimed to shut down the Pride’s offense. In a nail-biting stalemate, Torres and Roos were tested. Hofstra’s sophomore defender Jamie McMillan received a green card and left the Pride down to 10 white jerseys.

The Bobcats scrambled for a chance to add to the lead, but Roos foiled their plans.

The fourth quarter mirrored the first. Quinnipiac and Hofstra played keep away until both teams received green cards. The Bobcats lost sophomore forward Cameron Brower and the Pride went without sophomore defender Teresa Karoff.

With less than five minutes in regulation, Quinnipiac got its chance to end the game on a corner. Junior defender Katie Zamangi set up the ball for freshman defender Katie Shanahan. Shanahan sent the ball up the circle and senior midfielder Micaela Grajales tipped the ball into the net.

The Bobcats took a 2-1 lead, but it wasn’t enough. 15 seconds later, the Pride secured the equalizer with a tip-in from junior forward Silvia Vetter.

After four quarters, the score was 2-2 — and a match can’t end in a tie.

Six-on-six overtime began as a six-on-five advantage for the Pride. Senior forward Cami Valor’s penalty carried into the extra quarter, leaving Quinnipiac with a golden opportunity.

However, the real opportunity came with both teams at full strength.

Seven minutes into overtime, graduate student forward Stella Tegtmeier emerged from Quinnipiac’s offensive circle with the ball. Tegtmeier dribbled down to Hofstra’s zone and found an opening past Roos.

“If you keep having opportunities then eventually … one goes in, ” Tegtmeier said.

That’s exactly how it went for the Bobcats. Tegtmeier’s unassisted goal brought Quinnipiac its first overtime win of the season.

“As soon as she got the ball and she was over the 50 (yard line), I just had a feeling,” Klein said.

Quinnipiac’s win over Hofstra has brought much-needed confidence to Hamden.

“Anything can happen,” Klein said about this week’s preparation. “We want to prepare for everything.”

The Bobcats knew they could compete in 60-minute games. Now, it’s certain they can hold their own in overtime. This week, Quinnipiac turns its focus to practicing “defensive excellence.”

On Oct. 20, Quinnipiac ventures to Old Dominion in a must-win game. If the Bobcats come up empty-handed, they may not make the Big East tournament. The game is set for 2 p.m.





