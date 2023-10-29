The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac Athletics, Peyton McKenzie/Chronicle, Photo Illustration by Cameron Levasseur

Three titles, a fraction of the recognition

2
Freshman forward Andon Cerbone fights for the puck during Fridays non-conference game against Maine.

Quinnipiac runs out of gas, loses second-straight in overtime

3
Bobcat Buzz: Quinnipiacs unofficial grass rule is one that should be broken

Bobcat Buzz: Quinnipiac's unofficial grass rule is one that should be broken

4
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

5
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac ends season on four-game losing streak, loses to Drexel

Ryan Johanson, Staff Writer
October 29, 2023
Junior+forward+Lucia+Pompeo+tries+to+defend+against+Drexel+on+October+29%2C+2023.+
Tripp Menhall
Junior forward Lucia Pompeo tries to defend against Drexel on October 29, 2023.

HAMDEN, Conn.– Heading into the final game of the season, Quinnipiac field hockey was riding a three-game losing streak —  taking it out of the playoff picture. After taking on Drexel Sunday afternoon, the streak continued as the Dragons defeated the Bobcats 2-0 in the final game of the season.

 The Bobcats played all seven seniors/graduate students on the roster and head coach Nina Klein knows they gave everything for the program.

 “(Seven) individuals that gave their all this year … I think they’re going to be very much missed,” Klein said. “They mean a great deal to this program and they gave a lot of time and effort and dedication.”

  The first two quarters were back and forth, as neither team could find the back of the net.Because of the stern defense on both sides, the best chance for either team came in the second quarter. 

 For the Bobcats, graduate student midfielder Julianna Cappello had their first shot of the game that was kicked away by graduate student goalkeeper Megan Hadfield. For the visiting Dragons, freshman midfielder Grace O’Connor had back-to-back chances, but sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Torres saved them both to keep the game tied at zero. 

To start the second half, Klein replaced Torres with senior Nina Santore — who hadn’t played in a game this season.

 “I think she had a pretty stellar day,” Klein said. “We mentioned that it can be tough to come off the bench and get prepared but I think overall she kept us in the game.”

The Dragons found the back of the net twice in the third quarter as both sophomore midfielder Marti Sanabria and freshman forward Delfi Cabral put the ball past Santore and into the cage. Sanabria scored after she cleaned up a rebound to take the 1-0 lead. Right after, Cabral took the ball around Santore and put it into the open net to double the Dragons’ lead. 

The Bobcats had five penalty corner opportunities in the second half but couldn’t convert. Freshman defender Katie Shanahan had the best chance of the second half off a penalty corner, as she tried to find graduate student midfielder Stella Tegtmeier rushing in towards the goal.  Tegtmeier couldn’t control the ball as it trickled out of bounds. 

In Klein’s first season at the helm in Hamden, the Bobcats finished the year with a 6-11 record on the season and a 2-5 record in conference. 13 out of the 17 games this season were decided by one goal with the Bobcats record being 4-9 in one-goal games. 

 “I feel like all year we kept hitting adversity, a lot of like one-goal games, but just making sure that we’re steadfast on the next task at hand or the next opportunity to win really,” Klein said. 

Quinnipiac now looks to the 2024 season after just missing out on the Big East playoffs. 

 “I’m just excited to develop them in the spring,” Klein said. “I’d say for 2024 we just want to be an amazing attacking team that is good defensively, which we got there towards the end of the season with only conceding penalty corner goals.”

 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
From left, sophomore setter Damla Gunes, sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, graduate outside hitter Aryanah Diaz and sophomore middle blocker Bailey Brashear celebrate a kill during the Bobcats 3-0 win over the Iona Gaels on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at Burt Kahn Court.
Quinnipiac volleyball exacts ‘revenge’ on Fairfield in four sets
The Quinnipiac womens cross country team celebrating its second-straight MAAC title Saturday.
Women’s cross country claims back-to-back MAAC crowns
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus has four goals in seven games for Quinnipiac this season.
Quinnipiac earns series split with 4-1 win over Maine
Quinnipiac rugby has moved into the third seed ahead of the final week of NIRA regular season play.
Quinnipiac rugby breezes past Mount St. Mary’s for fourth-straight win
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey left upstate New York winless for the second straight season after falling to Clarkson and St. Lawrence on back-to-back afternoons Oct. 27 and 28.
Women’s ice hockey drops second straight, swept in North Country
Fifth year forward Tomas Svecula takes a penalty kick against Manhattan on October 25, 2023.
Solid senior day performance earns the Bobcats first MAAC victory
More in Field Hockey
Sophomore forward Cameron Brower, left, dribbles the ball past freshman forward Mathéa Lassalle of the Owls, far right, during the Bobcats 3-2 overtime loss against Temple University on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at the Quinnipiac Field Hockey Stadium.
Temple downs Quinnipiac 3-2 in overtime, steals Big East tournament berth away from Bobcats
Gene and Lisa Van Dyk — parents of rugby senior Anna Van Dyk — pose with their poster celebrating Annas 100th career tackle on Saturday.
Bobcat Report: Milestone tackles, wins for Quinnipiac this weekend
Quinnipiac field hockey will face Temple on Oct. 27 in a must-win final conference regular season game with a spot in the Big East Tournament on the line.
A ‘game that got away’: Quinnipiac falls in overtime to Lafayette on Senior Day
Quinnipiac has yet to make the Big East Tournament since joining the conference in 2016.
What will it take for Quinnipiac field hockey to make the Big East tournament?
Junior forward Lucia Pompeo celebrates with junior defender Kate Zamagni after scoring the first goal of the game for Quinnipiac on October 13th, 2023 against Liberty.
A stalemate-turned-3-2 overtime win for Quinnipiac over Hofstra
Senior forward Travis Treloar shoots the puck in the Bobcats 3-2 OT win over AIC on Friday night.
Bobcat Report: Why did Travis Treloar transfer to Quinnipiac? The answer is simple
More in Sports
Freshman forward Andon Cerbone fights for the puck during Fridays non-conference game against Maine.
Quinnipiac runs out of gas, loses second-straight in overtime
Junior forward Maya Labad scored Quinnipiacs only goal in a 3-1 road loss to Clarkson Friday afternoon.
Penalties doom Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey in first loss of season
Junior defender Madison Mandleur kicks the ball against Dartmouth on Aug. 27, 2023.
Quinnipiac wraps up regular season with tie at Manhattan, finishes undefeated in conference play
Sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, left, bumps the ball during the Bobcats 3-0 win over the Iona Gaels on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Bobcats defeat Iona Wednesday to keep home unbeaten streak alive
Sophomore defenceman Erik Langwagen stands with his hands on his hips at the center line after Manhattan scores late in the second half on October 25, 2023
‘The right things aren’t bouncing our way’: Bobcats suffer another heartbreaker against Manhattan 3-2
Quinnipiac Athletics, Peyton McKenzie/Chronicle, Photo Illustration by Cameron Levasseur
Three titles, a fraction of the recognition

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *