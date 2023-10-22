A ‘game that got away’: Quinnipiac falls in overtime to Lafayette on Senior Day

HAMDEN, Conn. — In what appeared to be a match heading in the right direction for Quinnipiac field hockey, it could not execute in a 2-1 overtime loss to Lafayette.

Head coach Nina Klein said the end result was a “game that got away,” for Quinnipiac. Despite constant opportunities to capitalize, the Bobcats failed to break through the Leopards’ defense after a lone first quarter goal.

“We should’ve had the win today,” Klein said.

Quinnipiac earned a different victory beyond the turf, celebrating senior day for its seniors and graduate students.

“It’s such an emotional day,” senior captain and midfielder Micaela Grajales said. “I start thinking about how I got here.”

Bobcats former head coach Becca Main made an appearance and escorted the three international seniors (graduate midfielder Stella Tegtmeier, junior forward Emilia Masserelli and senior midfielder Micaela Grajales) to receive their plaques.

“(Main is) like the international, extra bonus parent,” Klein said.

The Bobcats’ senior day celebration was cut short by yet another come-from-behind win by their opponents. The Leopards have now recorded six consecutive wins over the Bobcats since 2018.

Quinnipiac has now scored first in four Big East games, but lost the lead during crunch-time. Sunday exemplified the Bobcats’ need to finish offensively, and they have yet to solve that piece of the puzzle..

Less than five minutes into the first quarter, sophomore forward Cameron Brower delivered her first goal of the season off a pass from junior forward Lucia Pompeo to give the Bobcats a 1-0 cushion.

“(Brower) has really hit her stride in the last couple of weeks,” Klein said. “I’m proud of her.”

There is still much to be proud of for this Quinnipiac team. The Bobcats blanked the Leopards for the next 35 minutes thanks to strong defense and the athleticism of sophomore goaltender Cristina Torres.

Lafayette went 0-13 in penalty corners throughout the match until overtime. It wasn’t until the last six minutes of the fourth quarter that the Leopards secured the equalizer. They dethroned the Bobcats lead with a penalty-stroke goal from freshman midfielder Stella Malinowski.

As has been a theme this season, the Bobcats were forced to scramble for the lead yet again with mere minutes remaining in regulation.

In overtime, Quinnipiac’s defense prevailed early.

“They’re gritty,” Klein said. “They’re resilient.”

Even in the face of defeat, the Bobcats put up a fight.

Quinnipiac’s demise came with a slew of four straight penalty corners for Lafayette. After missing three chances, the Leopards converted the fourth.

Freshman defender Lena Thedrian passed the ball to junior defender and midfielder India Ralph who set up the shot. The ball ricocheted off sophomore midfielder Josephine van Wijk’s stick and into the net, sending Lafayette home with a 2-1 win.

Despite the loss, it remains that Lafayette is a non-conference opponent. Quinnipiac has less than a week before its most important game of the regular season against Big East rival Temple.

It must also prepare to live with the reality that it cannot control every part of its destiny. For the Bobcats to clinch fourth place in the Big East and enter the tournament, they have to defeat Temple on Oct. 27.

That same day, Providence must lose to Villanova and UConn must fall to Old Dominion.

“We’re just going to lock in this week,” graduate defender and captain Olivia Howard said. “Our chemistry is going to take us there.”

With a ticket to the Big East tournament on the line, Quinnipiac squares up against Temple in its final home conference match Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.