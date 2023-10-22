The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Protestors rally in support of a free Palestine on Oct. 15 in Melbourne, Australia, as fighting continues in Gaza and Israel.

Western media isn’t telling the whole story about Palestine

2
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

3
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

4
Quinnipiac freshman forward Mason Marcellus celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against New Hampshire on Oct. 20.

Strong third period propels Quinnipiac over New Hampshire

5
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian listens to local and campus leaders at an Oct. 10 gathering held to provide community members with a space to reflect upon the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Quinnipiac community hosts gathering after recent tragedies in Israel and Gaza

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

A ‘game that got away’: Quinnipiac falls in overtime to Lafayette on Senior Day

Amanda Dronzek, Staff writer
October 22, 2023
Quinnipiac+field+hockey+will+face+Temple+on+Oct.+27+in+a+must-win+final+conference+regular+season+game+with+a+spot+in+the+Big+East+Tournament+on+the+line.+
Cameron Levasseur
Quinnipiac field hockey will face Temple on Oct. 27 in a must-win final conference regular season game with a spot in the Big East Tournament on the line.

HAMDEN, Conn. — In what appeared to be a match heading in the right direction for Quinnipiac field hockey, it could not execute in a 2-1 overtime loss to Lafayette. 

Head coach Nina Klein said the end result was a “game that got away,” for Quinnipiac. Despite constant opportunities to capitalize, the Bobcats failed to break through the Leopards’ defense after a lone first quarter goal.

“We should’ve had the win today,” Klein said.

Quinnipiac earned a different victory beyond the turf, celebrating senior day for its seniors and graduate students. 

“It’s such an emotional day,” senior captain and midfielder Micaela Grajales said. “I start thinking about how I got here.”

Bobcats former head coach Becca Main made an appearance and escorted the three international seniors (graduate midfielder Stella Tegtmeier, junior forward Emilia Masserelli and senior midfielder Micaela Grajales) to receive their plaques.

“(Main is) like the international, extra bonus parent,” Klein said. 

The Bobcats’ senior day celebration was cut short by yet another come-from-behind win by their opponents. The Leopards have now recorded six consecutive wins over the Bobcats since 2018.

Quinnipiac has now scored first in four Big East games, but lost the lead during crunch-time. Sunday exemplified the Bobcats’ need to finish offensively, and they have yet to solve that piece of the puzzle..

Less than five minutes into the first quarter, sophomore forward Cameron Brower delivered her first goal of the season off a pass from junior forward Lucia Pompeo to give the Bobcats a 1-0 cushion. 

“(Brower) has really hit her stride in the last couple of weeks,” Klein said. “I’m proud of her.”

There is still much to be proud of for this Quinnipiac team. The Bobcats blanked the Leopards for the next 35 minutes thanks to strong defense and the athleticism of sophomore goaltender Cristina Torres.

Lafayette went 0-13 in penalty corners throughout the match until overtime. It wasn’t until the last six minutes of the fourth quarter that the Leopards secured the equalizer. They dethroned the Bobcats lead with a penalty-stroke goal from freshman midfielder Stella Malinowski.

As has been a theme this season, the Bobcats were forced to scramble for the lead yet again with mere minutes remaining in regulation. 

In overtime, Quinnipiac’s defense prevailed early.

 “They’re gritty,” Klein said. “They’re resilient.”

Even in the face of defeat, the Bobcats put up a fight.

Quinnipiac’s demise came with a slew of four straight penalty corners for Lafayette. After missing three chances, the Leopards converted the fourth.

Freshman defender Lena Thedrian passed the ball to junior defender and midfielder India Ralph who set up the shot. The ball ricocheted off sophomore midfielder Josephine van Wijk’s stick and into the net, sending Lafayette home with a 2-1 win. 

Despite the loss, it remains that Lafayette is a non-conference opponent. Quinnipiac has less than a week before its most important game of the regular season against Big East rival Temple.

It must also prepare to live with the reality that it cannot control every part of its destiny. For the Bobcats to clinch fourth place in the Big East and enter the tournament, they have to defeat Temple on Oct. 27. 

That same day, Providence must lose to Villanova and UConn must fall to Old Dominion.

“We’re just going to lock in this week,” graduate defender and captain Olivia Howard said. “Our chemistry is going to take us there.”

With a ticket to the Big East tournament on the line, Quinnipiac squares up against Temple in its final home conference match Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Quinnipiac has yet to make the Big East Tournament since joining the conference in 2016.
What will it take for Quinnipiac field hockey to make the Big East tournament?
Junior forward Lucia Pompeo celebrates with junior defender Kate Zamagni after scoring the first goal of the game for Quinnipiac on October 13th, 2023 against Liberty.
A stalemate-turned-3-2 overtime win for Quinnipiac over Hofstra
Senior forward Travis Treloar shoots the puck in the Bobcats 3-2 OT win over AIC on Friday night.
Bobcat Report: Why did Travis Treloar transfer to Quinnipiac? The answer is simple
Graduate student forward Stella Tegtmeier recorded three shots in a 2-1 loss to No. 7 Liberty on Friday.
Fourth quarter loss to No. 7 Liberty slows Quinnipiac field hockey’s postseason hopes
Quinnipiac field hockey is 2-2 in Big East play heading into an Oct. 13 battle with Liberty.
Field hockey shuts out Maine 2-0, snaps two-game losing streak
With its 18th-straight loss to UConn, Quinnipiac falls to 4-6 losing four out of its last five.
Bobcats lose second-straight game in 3-2 OT battle with UConn
More in Sports
Rollercoaster first period-turned-stalemate ends with Quinnipiac loss in overtime
Rollercoaster first period-turned-stalemate ends with Quinnipiac loss in overtime
Alexandra Tennon, third year opposite, goes up high to spike the ball over the net against Rider on October 15th, 2023.
Quinnipiac volleyball struggles away from home, swept by Niagara in straight sets
A Quinnipiac player makes a tackle during a 22-17 win over Sacred Heart on September 30, 2023.
Quinnipiac rugby dominates AIC on Senior Day for third-straight victory
Graduate student goaltender Logan Angers is 8-0-0 to start the 2023-23 regular season.
No. 6 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey remains perfect, defeat arch-rival No. 5 Yale
Senior forward Rose Lockery kicks the ball during Quinnipiacs 8-0 win over St. Peters on Saturday, October 21.
Quinnipiac dominates Saint Peter’s in decisive senior day victory, moves to 9-0 in conference play
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey improved to 7-0 with a win over Brown Friday.
Women’s hockey shuts out Brown in ECAC Hockey opener
About the Contributor
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *