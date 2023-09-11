Bobcat Report: Women’s soccer discuss new uniforms, ‘pink bananas’

Welcome to “Bobcat Report,” the Chronicle’s new weekly column that breaks down all the recent games, facts and lesser-known stories surrounding Quinnipiac athletics this year.

Pink Bananas

For the women’s soccer team, they needed to beat the heat when they hosted Stonehill on Sept. 4.

But when asked about how the players ignore the temperature, we got a glimpse into an unique phrase used by head coach Dave Clarke.

“We have a phrase called ‘pink bananas,’ so the banana is not yellow, it’s pink,” junior midfielder/defender Ana Carlos said. “You could call it whatever you want. So you just have to (have) everyone go through the same condition. So you go out there (and) play hard no matter what.”

Almost immediately, we asked Clarke about the phrase.

“When you’re tired, you keep saying you’re tired, you play tired,” Clarke said. “If you say it’s hot, you play like it’s hot. So the mentality is … we keep saying pink bananas, (they eventually) will be, so the mentality then is it’s not hard. It’s been fun … that’s the easiest analogy.”

White Uniforms

Despite all the talk about imaginary fruit, the Bobcats did make their mark on the pitch.

The women’s soccer team broke out a new uniform against Stonehill, changing from a navy blue to an all-white jersey with blue shorts.

“They’re nice,” senior forward Courtney Chochol said. “They’re different.”

The new kit clearly worked for the Bobcats, as they stonewalled the Skyhawks 5-0 en route to their second-straight win before conference play.

Hadjigavriel’s Hot Start

Staying on the soccer pitch, a former men’s team goalkeeper is making national waves with Bryant. Antreas Hadjigavriel, who transferred out of Quinnipiac last year, has had a season to remember with his new team.

Player Spotlight: Our senior goalkeeper Antreas Hadjigavriel is off to a great start at @Bryantmensoccer (NCAA D1) The Quinnipiac transfer has played every minute of the season so far, and he leads NCAA D1 in clean sheets, save %, and goals against average pic.twitter.com/m1mTHcnF7G — Prospect2Player (@Prospect2Player) September 6, 2023

Through four games with the Bulldogs, Hadjigavriel leads the nation in goals against average (.000), save percentage (1.000) and shutouts (four). Bryant is currently 4-0 after shutting out CCSU, Fairfield, Merrimack and Holy Cross.

In two seasons with the Bobcats, Hadjigavriel played in 16 games, only recording five total shutouts on 71 saves. His career win total with Quinnipiac (eight) is likely getting surpassed this season.

QC Alum Honored

Joe Roche — an alum of both Quinnipiac’s baseball and ice hockey programs — is being inducted into the Southern Connecticut Diamond Club’s Hall of Fame on Oct. 12.

In addition to his collegiate baseball career, Roche was a member of QC’s first-ever men’s ice hockey team in 1975-76. On the diamond, he recorded a career earned-run average of 3.13. That number is still ranked in the Bobcats’ top 10 all-time.

He graduated cum laude from Quinnipiac in 1977 with a bachelor degree in accounting, before getting an MBA from the University of Bridgeport nine years later. After college, he spent years as a volunteer coach with both Hamden Fathers Baseball and Hamden Youth Hockey.

Game of the Week: Volleyball vs Niagara (Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.)

After an off-and-on start to the 2023 season, the defending MAAC champions return to Hamden to kick off conference play. In addition to hosting the 1-7 Purple Eagles, the team will drop its two banners honoring last season.