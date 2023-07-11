Quinnipiac women’s rugby adds Emily Roskopf as assistant coach

Quinnipiac rugby hired former player Emily Roskpf as an assistant coach Monday, head coach Becky Carlson announced.

The former NIRA All-American returns to Hamden after graduating in 2019. She was a member of the Bobcats’ NIRA Division I national championship teams in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

“We are energized with our latest addition to the staff, and we’re incredibly excited to welcome back four-time NIRA All-American Emily Roskopf,” Carlson wrote in a press release. “Emily is one of our most memorable alums and is a true student of the game.”

Roskopf recorded 58 tries across her four seasons in Hamden. She was also nominated for the MA Sorenson Award in 2018, an annual award given to the nation’s top women’s rugby player.

Roskopf returns to Quinnipiac after being the head coach of Newbury College’s program since 2021.

“Her experience as a student-athlete in both 7’s and 15’s – along with her time spent as a NCAA head coach – has put Emily on the map,” Carlson wrote. “I’m thrilled to have her help lead our student-athletes moving forward.”

The Bobcats are coming off a 5-4 season in 2022 that ended with an NIRA semifinal loss to Dartmouth.