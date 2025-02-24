Indoor track and field earns second at MAAC Championships

Quinnipiac women’s indoor track and field capped off its season with its second consecutive second-place finish in the MAAC Championships Sunday evening at The Armory in New York.

The Bobcats totaled 135 points, bested by reigning champions Rider yet again, who had just a seven point edge at 142.

“It was a great day,” head coach Carolyn Martins said. “The girls had some really good performances. It seems to kind of be the same story these last couple of years. We were just trying to get closer and closer.”

Mirroring last season’s results, there isn’t much for Quinnipiac to be discouraged about. The squad put up a strong front against the powerhouse that is the Broncs, winning seven events and breaking two MAAC records

In Quinnipiac fashion, the track was its playground. Junior Rachel St. Germain claimed gold in the 5000m and made the podium in the mile. Additionally, junior Sierra Gray followed Germain’s heels and took silver in the 5k.

An obvious standout throughout the competition was senior Rylie Smith — the 2025 MAAC Track Most Outstanding Performer — who not only retained first place in the 400m but also broke a conference record at 54.32 seconds. Smith finished third in the 200m, the 2024 champion upset by her own teammate, junior Izzie Anzaldo.

“Rylie’s been having fantastic races,” Martin said. “I really think being able to have a teammate there really pushing her, Izzie Anzaldo is really catapulting her, and doing some amazing things. You know, getting the meet record is huge.”

Speaking of defending champions repeating, junior Nyasia Daily struck gold in the 60m, smashing a school record and clocking in at 7.51 seconds.

Other point boosters for Quinnipiac was graduate student Alessandra Zaffina who earned gold in the 3000m, graduate student Alyssa Romagnoli who took third in the 800m and junior Sydney Lavelle who secured two bronze medals in the high jump and hurdles.

One of Sunday’s most glaring highlights was certainly Quinnipiac’s conference record-breaking performance in the 4x400m relay (3:45.62). The foursome of Lavelle, Smith, Anzaldo and Romagnoli had approximately an eight second advantage over Rider when they crossed the finish line and landed gold.

“Honestly, I think adding the few teams that were added to the MAAC kind of helped us,” Martin said. “Having Sacred Heart, having Merrimack join the MAAC, actually spread out some points more in the throws that typically are going more to Rider.”

Not too shabby for Martin’s squad.

The biggest issue Quinnipiac faces in title meets is its throwing program. The Bobcats don’t have the same depth they’ve built on the track which in turn makes it extremely difficult to win championships without a full, developed throwing team to rack in points.

Ultimately, that shouldn’t be a factor in Quinnipiac’s performance this past weekend. Although it lacked in field events, the Bobcats continue to inch closer and closer to ending Rider’s winning ways.

For now, there aren’t many wounds to lick. Quinnipiac’s focus is shifting to the outdoors where it has had ample success in the past. Last May, the Bobcats returned to Hamden with 15 medals.

“We’re going to try to take the momentum of building on what we did during the indoor season and continuing to work hard,” Martin said. “ I’m excited to see what outdoor (season) is going to bring and I think the team is excited, eager to get back at it again to go for a team title again.”