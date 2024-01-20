The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
It is unclear if the flooding in Quinnipiac Universitys Mountainview Residence Hall will affect spring move-in, which is scheduled to begin Saturday.

Burst sprinkler head floods residence hall days before move-in

2
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

3
Sophomore forward Sam Lipkin fights past a defender in Quinnipiac mens hockeys 2-1 loss to Colgate on Jan. 19.

Colgate hands Quinnipiac second regulation loss of season, 2-1

4
Fizzling out: Why the Fizz app is destined for failure

'Fizzling out': Why the Fizz app is destined for failure

5
Bluey is making the world a magical place

'Bluey' is making the world a magical place

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Dailey takes 60-meter dash, women’s track and field shake off holiday break at URI Invitational

Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor
January 20, 2024
Sophomore+sprinter+Nyasia+Dailey+competes+at+the+Yale+Season+Opener+meet+on+Dec.+9%2C+2023.+
Peyton McKenzie
Sophomore sprinter Nyasia Dailey competes at the Yale Season Opener meet on Dec. 9, 2023.

KINGSTON, R.I. — Saturday, women’s indoor track appeared at the URI Invitational, recording seven top-five finishes including sophomore sprinter Nyasia Dailey taking first in the 60-meter dash.

For head coach Carolyn Martin and four Bobcats on the squad, the trip to Rhode Island was also a pit stop at home.

Martin is more than familiar with Mackal Field House, often competing there during her own indoor track meets from 1996-1999, sporting Ponaganset High School’s white and green.

“I always love coming to Rhode Island because it does feel like home,” Martin said. 

Junior jumper Olatian Olagundoye felt the same.

“Something about being home makes me feel like I’m going to do well,” she said.

Olagundoye grew up in Johnston, RI, entering college a reigning long jump and high jump state champion.

In the triple jump, her skills prevailed with a 10.70 meter fifth-place finish. Additionally, sophomore jumper Erin Brennan placed fourth in the long jump, reaching 5.26 meters and freshman jumper Shaelyn Murphy earned fifth in the pole vault at 1.60 meters.

But Olagundoye wasn’t the only Bobcat to record a notable performance. A slew of top-five performances from multiple events was enough to send Quinnipiac back to Hamden feeling proud.

“We’ve been working really hard these past few weeks,” Dailey said. “I was really shocked to be in the finals (of the 60-meter dash).”

And yet, Dailey rose to the No. 1 seed in the preliminary round, capping off the afternoon with a 7.69 second first-place finish in the finals.

Although Quinnipiac often uses January meets as rustbusters, the Bobcats seemed on target in preparing for February’s Championships.

Senior distance runner Alessandra Zaffina hit her mark as the runner-up in the mile, clocking in at 5:00.29. Junior sprinter Rylie Smith came up short of a predicted first place finish, taking the No. 3 slot in 1:15.91.

“Each week we’re trying to build and put the pieces together,” assistant coach Brendan Wilkins said. “Regardless of the marks we’re still working through the season.”

Quinnipiac continued its campaign in the 800-meter run, as junior Alyssa Romangoli placed second in 2:20.51.

“I feel like we’re a lot further along than we were last year at this time,” Olagundoye said.

The Bobcats are back Jan. 26-27, competing in the Dr. Sanders Invitational in New York City, hosted by Columbia at 10 a.m.

“Once they start clicking it’s going to be really fun to watch,” Wilkins said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc goes in for a layup against the Coast Guard Nov. 11, 2023.
Balanc’s 26 helps Quinnipiac cruise past Siena 82-70
Graduate forward Julia Nearis fires a slap shot during a 5-0 loss to Colgate on January 21, 2023 at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey blown out 5-0 by Colgate in first home loss
Sophomore forward Sam Lipkin fights past a defender in Quinnipiac mens hockeys 2-1 loss to Colgate on Jan. 19.
Colgate hands Quinnipiac second regulation loss of season, 2-1
It is unclear if the flooding in Quinnipiac Universitys Mountainview Residence Hall will affect spring move-in, which is scheduled to begin Saturday.
Burst sprinkler head floods residence hall days before move-in
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche skates towards the puck against Harvard on Jan. 12, 2024.
No. 6 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey survives third period, defeats Dartmouth 5-3
Quinnipiac senior Zach Tupker lines up to take a face-off in a game against Princeton on Jan. 13.
Graf’s two goals, Duplessis’ near shutout author Quinnipiac’s 3-1 win over Princeton
More in Sports
Quinnipiac womens basketball senior guard Jillian Casey drives to the basket in a game against Maine on Nov. 6.
Quinnipiac implodes in second half, blows 17-point lead in 69-58 loss to Canisius
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne finished with 11 points in her first collegiate start and Quinnipiacs 70-64 win over Iona.
Quinnipiac battles Iona to a hard-fought win, improves to 4-1 in conference play
Junior forward Christophe Fillion, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Princeton on Jan. 12.
Bobcats score six in the first period, dominate Princeton 9-2
Graduate student forward Julia Nearis celebrated with teammates following a goal during a 8-0 win over Harvard on January 12, 2023.
No. 6 Quinnipiac dominates Harvard with 8-0 beatdown
Sophomore forward Ella ODonnell shoots the ball against Holy Cross on Dec. 10.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball never leads, falls to Mount St. Mary’s 56-50
Graduate guard Savion Lewis lines up for a free throw against Manhattan on January 7, 2024.
Quinnipiac smothers Manhattan 76-59, improves to 3-1 in MAAC play
More in Track
Sophomore pole vaulter Erin Brennan clears 3.50 meters and earns first in the pole vault.
Field events, hurdles and sprints thrive at Yale Season Opener
Sophomore Erin Brennan won the pole vault title at the 2022-23 MAAC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
MAAC on track: A look at women's indoor track and field
What makes Quinnipiac women’s running so dominant? It starts with Carolyn Martin
What makes Quinnipiac women’s running so dominant? It starts with Carolyn Martin
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
Quinnipiac junior Alessandra Zaffina won her third-consecutive MAAC steeplechase title in 2023, running 10:43.36 for the win.
Ascendance of Quinnipiac’s Zaffina to NCAA Regional another milestone in rise of Bobcats’ distance running
Quinnipiac SAAC honored outstanding student-athletes during its fifth-annual event Friday night.
Quinnipiac SAAC announces 2022-23 Boomie Awards
About the Contributors
Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *