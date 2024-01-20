Dailey takes 60-meter dash, women’s track and field shake off holiday break at URI Invitational

KINGSTON, R.I. — Saturday, women’s indoor track appeared at the URI Invitational, recording seven top-five finishes including sophomore sprinter Nyasia Dailey taking first in the 60-meter dash.

For head coach Carolyn Martin and four Bobcats on the squad, the trip to Rhode Island was also a pit stop at home.

Martin is more than familiar with Mackal Field House, often competing there during her own indoor track meets from 1996-1999, sporting Ponaganset High School’s white and green.

“I always love coming to Rhode Island because it does feel like home,” Martin said.

Junior jumper Olatian Olagundoye felt the same.

“Something about being home makes me feel like I’m going to do well,” she said.

Olagundoye grew up in Johnston, RI, entering college a reigning long jump and high jump state champion.

In the triple jump, her skills prevailed with a 10.70 meter fifth-place finish. Additionally, sophomore jumper Erin Brennan placed fourth in the long jump, reaching 5.26 meters and freshman jumper Shaelyn Murphy earned fifth in the pole vault at 1.60 meters.

But Olagundoye wasn’t the only Bobcat to record a notable performance. A slew of top-five performances from multiple events was enough to send Quinnipiac back to Hamden feeling proud.

“We’ve been working really hard these past few weeks,” Dailey said. “I was really shocked to be in the finals (of the 60-meter dash).”

And yet, Dailey rose to the No. 1 seed in the preliminary round, capping off the afternoon with a 7.69 second first-place finish in the finals.

Although Quinnipiac often uses January meets as rustbusters, the Bobcats seemed on target in preparing for February’s Championships.

Senior distance runner Alessandra Zaffina hit her mark as the runner-up in the mile, clocking in at 5:00.29. Junior sprinter Rylie Smith came up short of a predicted first place finish, taking the No. 3 slot in 1:15.91.

“Each week we’re trying to build and put the pieces together,” assistant coach Brendan Wilkins said. “Regardless of the marks we’re still working through the season.”

Quinnipiac continued its campaign in the 800-meter run, as junior Alyssa Romangoli placed second in 2:20.51.

“I feel like we’re a lot further along than we were last year at this time,” Olagundoye said.

The Bobcats are back Jan. 26-27, competing in the Dr. Sanders Invitational in New York City, hosted by Columbia at 10 a.m.

“Once they start clicking it’s going to be really fun to watch,” Wilkins said.