Amarri Monroe erupts for a career-high 29 points in Quinnipiac win over Canisius

Carlos Calo Rodríguez, Contributing Writer
February 6, 2025
Morganne Lucier
Junior forward Amarri Monroe shoots a free throw in a 89-71 win against Canisius on Feb. 6.

HAMDEN — After falling to Siena on the road last Sunday, the Bobcats bounced back, scoring more than 40 points in each half to secure a 89-71 home victory against Canisius Thursday night.

It was a cold day in Hamden — classes were moved online, and snow fell for hours. But that didn’t stop the matchup between the Bobcats and the Golden Griffins. One player who wasn’t fazed by the cold was junior forward Amarri Monroe, who once again set a career-high, dropping 29 points at home.

“I’m not really worried about scoring,” Monroe said. “I actually ask about rebounds more than I do about how many points I have. I know points are going to come. 

He praised his teammates’ offensive effort after Quinnipiac shot 50% from beyond the arc in the first half which has been a struggle for the Bobcats, shooting 28.7% on the season. 

“That just shows how deep we are,” Monroe said. “It also takes weight off my shoulders because the defense focuses on me, but we have guys making shots, so they have to focus on them as well.”

The first half of the game was tightly contested. Basketball is basketball — anything can happen — and the last-place team in the MAAC, Canisius, which entered the game with a 2-9 conference record, was only three points behind after 20 minutes of play with the Bobcats leading 42-39. 

Whatever was said in head coach Tom Pecora’s locker room, it worked. The final 20 minutes told a different story. Quinnipiac opened with a 15-3 run in the first four minutes, fueled by improved defense and rebounding. Senior forward Alexis Reyes played a key role in that department, finishing the game with 12 points and six rebounds.

“He’s just one of those glue guys,” Pecora said. “He can pass the ball, rebound the ball, and make good decisions. He’s a calming force out there, and that’s important in any sport and any team—having that guy that you know is going to be steady all the time.” 

Reyes also reacted to his coach’s comments, explaining why being that type of player is important to him. 

“I take big pride in doing the things that people don’t really want to do,” Reyes said. “I grew up like that. Whether it’s the extra pass, the rebound kick, or guarding a great player. I’m just trying to be that ‘Swiss Army knife’ and do those things. I feel comfortable doing that.”

Quinnipiac dominated the rebounding battle 32-13, with Monroe pulling down 10 boards to go along with his 29 points — marking his eighth double-double of the season for the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year.

The Bobcats are back in action Saturday afternoon as they host Niagara. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. 

