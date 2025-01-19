The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Men’s hockey ties Cornell 2-2, loses shootout

Amanda Dronzek, Sports Editor
January 18, 2025
Tripp Menhall
Freshman forward Tyler Borgula skating during The Frozen Apple against Cornell on Nov. 30, 2024.

HAMDEN — Just shy of two months ago, then No. 11 Cornell men’s hockey secured a shootout win over then No. 18 Quinnipiac at Madison Square Garden. 

Since that day, the Big Red hasn’t just fallen in the conference, they’re no longer ranked. As for the Bobcats, well, they’re navigating through a strange plateau, swimming between the last five slots of the USCHO poll.

That doesn’t mean Cornell didn’t give Quinnipiac trouble, forcing head coach Rand Pecknold’s team to come from behind and settle for a 2-2 tie Saturday night with the Big Red unofficially winning in a shootout yet again.

“I think they’re an excellent hockey team,” Pecknold said. “Last year they were one goal away from going to the Frozen Four, and they lost one player.”

Sophomore defenseman George Fegaras manned Cornell to an early 1-0 start on the power play, taking the thin lead into the second frame.

Two minutes in, freshman forward Tyler Borgula hit a sailing one-timer off a back-angled pass by sophomore center Victor Czerneckianair who slid the puck in front of the crease from the boards.

The Bobcats held possession for most of the middle period, outshooting the Big Red 15-6 and playing arguably one of their strongest 20 minutes this season.

Following Borgula’s blast, freshman forward Chris Pelosi finished a feed from sophomore wing Mason Marcellus as he skated behind the net to take a 2-1 lead heading into the third.

With nine minutes on the clock, all Quinnipiac needed to do was defend and it would have secured the weekend sweep against two tough teams from upstate (Colgate 6-3 on Friday).

“I thought our guys played a good weekend,” Pecknold said. “Obviously disappointing with the shootout but we had our chances. We really needed to get that third goal and we just kind of sat back a little bit.”

With that, the Big Red tied it, bringing the matchup to overtime and then a shootout — familiar territory some may say. However, there almost wasn’t a shootout, Quinnipiac has freshman netminder Dylan Silverstein to thank for that.

The Calabasas, California native blocked a myriad of shots as overtime wound down, making an unreal save on the ground with his left pad on the edge of the net to keep his team alive.

Quinnipiac pauses conference play next Friday to face No. 17 UConn in the CT Ice Semifinals at Sacred Heart. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Bobcats earn consolation prize in Battle of Whitney Avenue: CT Ice edition
Bobcats earn consolation prize in Battle of Whitney Avenue: CT Ice edition
Freshman forward Chris Pelosi in the CT Ice semifinals on Jan. 24.
Quinnipiac turns around its game to beat Yale in CT Ice consolation game
Sophomore guard Khaden Bennett is fouled during a lay-up against Rider on Saturday, Jan. 25
Quinnipiac defeats Rider off heels of strong second half performance
Graduate student forward Travis Treloar goes for the puck against Uconn on Jan. 24 during the CT Ice semifinals.
Men’s hockey falls 2-1 to UConn in CT Ice semis
Senior guard Doug Young examines the defense in a 79-68 win against Albertus Magnus on Oct. 30.
Quinnipiac bounces back for 63-62 victory against Iona
Freshman forward Chris Pelosi skates toward the puck during a game against Harvard on Jan. 2.
Men’s hockey stunned in 5-1 loss to Northeastern
More in Ice Hockey
Freshman defenseman Braden Blace during a matchup with Cornell in Madison Square Garden Nov. 30.
Quinnipiac wraps up first half of regular season with 3-1 win over Union
Sophomore forward Andon Cerbone waits for the puck against Cornell on Nov. 30.
Quinnipiac takes down RPI 3-1 at home
Senior forward Travis Treloar in a faceoff against Cornell Nov. 30.
Quinnipiac men's hockey's trip to Madison Square Garden
Quinnipiac is 1-0-1 against Cornell this season as of Nov. 30.
Men’s hockey falls to Cornell in Frozen Apple shootout
Freshman forward Chris Pelosi in a game against Northeastern on Oct. 6.
Men's hockey takes down Cornell 3-1 on the road
Sophomore goaltender Matej Marinov in a game against Harvard Nov. 9.
'Remembering my roots:' A walkthrough of Quinnipiac hockey's goaltender's helmets
More in Sports
Quinnipiac sophomore guard Karson Martin prepares to make a play during the Bobcats' 74-66 victory against Princeton on November 16, 2024.
Quinnipiac goes wire-to-wire, takes down Rider 66-53
Graduate student forward Caranda Perea prepares to pass the ball against Yale on Dec. 9.
Quinnipiac defeats Yale in 76-50 blowout
From left: freshmen guards Jaden Zimmerman and Samson Reilly and freshmen forwards Grant Randall, Spence Wewe and Braylan Ritvo.
Men’s basketball’s largest class in six seasons
From left: senior guard Jackie Grisdale, junior forward Ella O'Donnell, sophomore guard Karson Martin and graduate student forward Caranda Perea huddles while freshman guard Gal Raviv shoots a free throw on Nov. 21 against Cornell.
Bobcats suffer first loss of season against Miami
Senior opposite Alexandra Tennon (left) and junior outside hitter Yagmur Gunes hug among the team after their 3-1 loss to Fairfield in the MAAC finals on Nov. 24, 2024.
Quinnipiac falls to Fairfield in MAAC Championship
Quinnipiac volleyball will face Fairfield in the MAAC Championship for the third consecutive season.
Previewing Quinnipiac volleyball’s third-straight championship match-up against Fairfield
About the Contributors
Amanda Dronzek
Amanda Dronzek, Sports Editor
Tripp Menhall
Tripp Menhall, Creative Director