Horan’s stellar pitching leads softball to multiple weekend wins

Hochberg: Quinnipiac softball splits doubleheader with Southern Indiana, St. Bonaventure

The Quinnipiac softball team had a mixed Saturday at the Spring Games in Florida, ending with one win and one loss. The Bobcats came out strong against Southern Indiana, securing a 7-1 victory, but fell short in a back-and-forth second game against St. Bonaventure, losing 8-6.

In the first game against Southern Indiana, the Bobcats took an early lead after scoring three runs in the first inning. But the offense didn’t stop there, Quinnipiac followed with consistent scoring in the subsequent innings.

Sophomore catcher Kennedy Demott was a standout player for the Bobcats, delivering two hits and three RBIs, including a three-run double in the second inning to solidify the Quinnipiac lead.

Junior pitcher Sydney Horan and freshman pitcher Lauren Hilliard combined effectively in the circle, holding Southern Indiana to just three hits over seven innings.

However, the momentum shifted in the second game against St. Bonaventure.

The Bobcats fell behind early, trailing 4-0 after three innings. But, Quinnipiac didn’t back down.

Sophomore infielder Sofia Vega led the team with two hits, while sophomore outfielder Mary Fogg contributed two RBIs.

Yet, despite the comeback efforts and a more distributed offensive effort — with eight Bobcats recording hits — the team could not bridge the gap completely, suffering an 8-6 loss to end the day.

The split moves Quinnipiac’s record to 4-2 for the season.

Johanson: Sydney Horan’s performance sparks 1-0 win against Western Michigan

Gerrit Cole vs. Jacob Degrom, Clayton Kershaw vs. Max Scherzer, Chris Sale vs. Aaron Nola are pitcher duels.

Quinnipiac softball junior pitcher Sydney Horan and Western Michigan senior pitcher Rissa Bajusz channeled that energy Sunday afternoon in a 1-0 win for the Bobcats over the Broncos.

The seventh and final inning came down to three outs for Western Michigan and the start of the inning gave optimism to the Broncos.

Senior catcher Haley Boxwell scored a 0-1 fastball from Horan past sophomore infielder Natalia Apatiga, giving the Broncos life. Sophomore outfielder Emily Yacapraro came in as a pinch runner for Boxwell.

One on, no outs.

Graduate student outfielder Megan Welsh smacked the next pitch out of Horan’s hand into center field, moving Yacapraro to second.

Two on, no outs.

Senior infielder Taylor Garey decided to attempt a bunt to try and move Welsh and Yacapraro into scoring position but with the bunt going straight up and into the glove of sophomore catcher Kennedy Demott, the Broncos were down to their final two outs.

Now Bajusz stepped up to the plate. While boasting a 0.90 ERA heading into today’s contest, the Aurora, Illinois, native also can hit, holding a .276 average on the year.

First pitch catches the outside corner. 0-1. Second pitch is a swing and a miss, 0-2. Third pitch: outside, 1-2. Fourth pitch: a high fastball that blows past Bajusz, strikeout.

Two on, two outs.

After striking out Bajusz, senior infielder Cassidy Brendtke sought to break the cold streak the Broncos were in.

First pitch catches the outside corner once again. 0-1. Second pitch is the same as the first, 0-2. Third pitch: same placement, this time making Brendtke swing and miss.

Three outs, two stranded.

After having trouble early in the inning, Horan’s two strikeouts propelled the Bobcats to sneak past the Broncos 1-0, earning their fifth win and finishing The Spring Games with a 4-1 record.

How did the Bobcats earn the elusive run?

Sophomore outfielder Mary Fogg scampered home after Apatiga ripped a double to take the lead in the third inning. Freshman catcher Abby LaClair tried to muster a second run but an excellent relay by the Broncos gunned her down at home to hold the Bobcats at one.

Quinnipiac has a week off until its next game in the Norfolk State Invitational, taking on UNLV in a doubleheader in Virginia on March 10.