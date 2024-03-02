The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac softball sweeps doubleheader against Monmouth and Albany

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
March 2, 2024
Quinnipiac softball is off to its best start to a season in over a decade.
Quinnipiac Athletics
Quinnipiac softball is off to its best start to a season in over a decade.

The Quinnipiac softball team opened its Spring Games tournament with back-to-back victories over Monmouth and Albany in Madeira Beach, Florida. 

In the opening game against Monmouth, the Bobcats faced early adversity, trailing 3-0 after the Hawks capitalized on scoring opportunities in the third and fourth innings. Despite the deficit, the Bobcats stayed the course.

The turning point came in the fourth inning when sophomore catcher Mac Davis came flying in from third to steal home to get Quinnipiac on the board. 

That momentum continued into the fifth inning, as junior outfielders Amanda Engel, and Brooke Hilliard scored on an error to tie the game. Freshman catcher Abby LaClair drove in a run later in the inning, pushing the Bobcats ahead for the first time.

From the circle, junior pitcher Jaclyn Gonzalez provided a crucial performance in relief, throwing three innings without allowing a hit and striking out two batters. Gonzalez slammed the door shut in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory.

In the second game, Quinnipiac continued to find ways to win, but through different means. Junior pitcher Sydney Horan, who also started game one, was dominant. The Pennsylvania native pitched the entire game, only surrendering one run on three hits. 

Offensively, Quinnipiac capitalized on Albany’s mistakes. The first run came from Hilliard being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

However, it wasn’t until the fifth inning that Quinnipiac took a decisive lead. After Albany tied it at one, once again benefiting from an opponent’s error, the Bobcats jumped back in front. 

Sophomore outfielder Mary Fogg forced a Great Danes throwing error, enabling two Bobcats to stride home, securing Quinnipiac’s 3-1 lead and ultimately the win.

These early non-conference games set a positive tone for Quinnipiac’s season. The two wins push the Bobcats record to 3-1, their best start since 2012.

Quinnipiac will look to keep the good vibes going Saturday, when it meets Southern Indiana and St. Bonaventure in another doubleheader. First pitch for game one is slated for 11 a.m.
