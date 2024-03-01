The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
It should not have occurred: Student ambassadors pressured to post positive reviews of Quinnipiac

'It should not have occurred': Student ambassadors pressured to post positive reviews of Quinnipiac

2
Hundreds of demonstrators gather inside Hamden Memorial Town Hall on Feb. 20 to voice their opinions on the proposed cease-fire resolution.

PHOTOS: Proposed cease-fire resolution stirs controversy in Hamden

3
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).

Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again

4
Erik Drost/Flickr/NetsRepublic/Wikimedia Commons/Photoillustration by

Raising the bar, not lowering the rim — Strategies for WNBA success

5
Internal documents obtained by The Chronicle cast doubt on the accusations that reportedly led to the termination of Quinnipiac University women’s lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz. (Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics/Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)

What happened to TK?

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Fairfield continues ‘super year,’ topples Quinnipiac 64-46

Benjamin Yeargin, Managing Editor
February 29, 2024
Junior+forward+Grace+LaBarge+yells+out+to+freshman+guard+Ava+Sollenne+during+Quinnipiacs+64-46+loss+to+Fairfield+Thursday.+
Ethan Hurwitz
Junior forward Grace LaBarge yells out to freshman guard Ava Sollenne during Quinnipiac’s 64-46 loss to Fairfield Thursday.

FAIRFIELD — Quinnipiac women’s basketball has fought through a lot of adversity this season.

With over half the team playing its first collegiate season, four injured starters — including freshman guard Karson Martin after being injured against Canisius on Feb. 24 — the Bobcats kept battling despite a five-game losing streak. 

Quinnipiac’s 64-46 loss to Fairfield Thursday night was relentless in all the wrong ways. 

“We’re taking some punches and throwing it,” head coach Tricia Fabbri said. “We had a great effort.”

Sophomore guard Bri Bowen replaced Martin in the starting lineup for the night’s action. 

A sloppy half by the Bobcats caused the Stags to stampede to a 13-7 lead in the first quarter. Quinnipiac’s only baskets came from layups by freshman guard Paige Girardi and Bowen, and a three from junior guard Reiven Douglas.

The Bobcats couldn’t move the ball quickly, causing multiple shot-clock violations and missed baskets, which Fairfield capitalized on with its MAAC-leading offense.

From that point on, most could already tell the result of the game. 

Junior forward Emina Selimovic dominated in the first half, scoring 14 of her 18 total points. 

Quinnipiac struggled to make shots in the first half, collecting a dismal 20% from the field compared to the Stags 42.9%, causing it to only score 14 in the half, which tied a season low. 

The second half was much of the same. Quinnipiac exhibited some life throughout the third quarter with junior forward Grace LaBarge dropping 10 points in the frame, but Fairfield suffocated the rest.

Whether it was getting to the basket or hitting threes, the Stags were relentless. Layups from freshmen forward Meghan Andersen and guard Kaety L’Amoreaux made it more and more difficult for the Bobcats. 

Additionally, buckets from Selimovic and two threes from junior guard Kendall McGruder put Quinnipiac completely out of reach.

The Stags handily beat the Bobcats 64-46, extending their regular season win streak to 23 games. 

With No. 24 West Virginia losing to Oklahoma State Thursday evening, there’s a solid chance Fairfield makes the Associated Press Top 25 poll with a 25-1 overall record, an undefeated 17-0 conference record and a 23-game winning streak. 

“It brings spotlight into our women’s basketball conference, which is fantastic,” Fabbri said. “(The Stags) are having a super year.”

The Bobcats have Saturday off, then close out the regular season at Iona on Thursday, March 7 and by hosting Marist on Saturday, March 9. Tipoff against Iona is slated for 7 p.m.

If Quinnipiac wants to compete at the MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City, it needs to get healthy — which Fabbri seemed hopeful could happen soon — and start putting together some wins. 

“That’s why I’m remaining optimistic, we’re getting healthier,” Fabbri said. 

The message going forward?

“Why not us?” Fabbri said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc misses a dunk in Quinnipiacs loss to Rider on Feb. 25.
Missed opportunities for Bobcats leads to fourth-straight loss, dip in MAAC standings
Junior guard Reiven Douglas dribbles the ball toward the hoop against Canisius on Feb. 24, 2024 at the M&T Bank Arena
Bobcats lack offense on senior day, lose fifth-straight MAAC contest
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc looks on during Quinnipiacs 85-81 loss to Fairfield Friday night.
Men’s basketball continues critical losing skid in front of national audience
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne co-led the Bobcats with 14 points in their 66-60 overtime loss to Niagara Thursday evening.
‘No quit’ Bobcats push Niagara to limit in 66-60 overtime loss
Redshirt senior forward Richie Springs lines up for a free throw during a 66-64 win over Fairfield on Jan. 28.
A national champion at UConn, Richie Springs brings experience to surging Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac mens basketball head coach Tom Pecora will remain with the Bobcats through the 2027-28 season.
Tom Pecora inks extension to remain with Quinnipiac through 2027-28
More in Featured
Graduate student midfielder Amy Nicoloff readies for a shot against Sacred Heart on Feb. 28.
Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse falls to Sacred Heart 14-12, drop to 0-3 for first time since 2016
A swastika and the white supremacist numerical code 1488 carved into a bathroom stall in M&T Bank Arena on Quinnipiac Universitys York Hill Campus. This is the third incident of on-campus antisemitic vandalism since November.
Quinnipiac officials, Hamden police investigating on-campus antisemitic vandalism for third time in three months
Hundreds of demonstrators gather inside Hamden Memorial Town Hall on Feb. 20 to voice their opinions on the proposed cease-fire resolution.
PHOTOS: Proposed cease-fire resolution stirs controversy in Hamden
Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey graduate student forward Zach Tupker wearing protective neck equipment in a Feb. 23 game against Brown.
Is not wearing a neck guard in ice hockey worth the risk?
Jazzy Collins is the first Black Emmy winner for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program for her work on The Traitors.
QU alum wins an Emmy for casting on the reality show 'The Traitors'
It should not have occurred: Student ambassadors pressured to post positive reviews of Quinnipiac
'It should not have occurred': Student ambassadors pressured to post positive reviews of Quinnipiac
More in Sports
Graduate student forward Julia Nearis scores a wrap-around goal in Quinnipiac’s 9-0 win over Harvard in the first round of the ECAC Hockey Tournament on Feb. 25.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey returning to form as quarterfinal series with Cornell looms
Sophomore Elise Barricelli (right) hands a baton to senior Asia Mercier during the womens distance medley relay on day one of the MAAC Championships at The Armory in New York on Feb. 24
Indoor track and field places second at MAAC Championships, still hunting for elusive title
Sophomore Nikole Lisovyy backhands the ball during a match against Stonehill on Feb. 10.
Women's tennis 'working well together' ahead of MAAC slate
Senior Shaurya Sood prepares to return in a match against Merrimack on Jan. 28, 2023.
Men’s tennis aiming to erase decade-long title drought
Former Quinnipiac baseball head coach Joe Mattei dies at 86
Former Quinnipiac baseball head coach Joe Mattei dies at 86
Graduate student midfielder Liza Bailey looks to make a move against UMass Lowell on Feb. 24.
Women’s lacrosse drops home opener 11-9, loses second consecutive game
About the Contributor
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *