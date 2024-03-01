Fairfield continues ‘super year,’ topples Quinnipiac 64-46

FAIRFIELD — Quinnipiac women’s basketball has fought through a lot of adversity this season.

With over half the team playing its first collegiate season, four injured starters — including freshman guard Karson Martin after being injured against Canisius on Feb. 24 — the Bobcats kept battling despite a five-game losing streak.

Quinnipiac’s 64-46 loss to Fairfield Thursday night was relentless in all the wrong ways.

“We’re taking some punches and throwing it,” head coach Tricia Fabbri said. “We had a great effort.”

Sophomore guard Bri Bowen replaced Martin in the starting lineup for the night’s action.

A sloppy half by the Bobcats caused the Stags to stampede to a 13-7 lead in the first quarter. Quinnipiac’s only baskets came from layups by freshman guard Paige Girardi and Bowen, and a three from junior guard Reiven Douglas.

The Bobcats couldn’t move the ball quickly, causing multiple shot-clock violations and missed baskets, which Fairfield capitalized on with its MAAC-leading offense.

From that point on, most could already tell the result of the game.

Junior forward Emina Selimovic dominated in the first half, scoring 14 of her 18 total points.

Quinnipiac struggled to make shots in the first half, collecting a dismal 20% from the field compared to the Stags 42.9%, causing it to only score 14 in the half, which tied a season low.

The second half was much of the same. Quinnipiac exhibited some life throughout the third quarter with junior forward Grace LaBarge dropping 10 points in the frame, but Fairfield suffocated the rest.

Whether it was getting to the basket or hitting threes, the Stags were relentless. Layups from freshmen forward Meghan Andersen and guard Kaety L’Amoreaux made it more and more difficult for the Bobcats.

Additionally, buckets from Selimovic and two threes from junior guard Kendall McGruder put Quinnipiac completely out of reach.

The Stags handily beat the Bobcats 64-46, extending their regular season win streak to 23 games.

With No. 24 West Virginia losing to Oklahoma State Thursday evening, there’s a solid chance Fairfield makes the Associated Press Top 25 poll with a 25-1 overall record, an undefeated 17-0 conference record and a 23-game winning streak.

“It brings spotlight into our women’s basketball conference, which is fantastic,” Fabbri said. “(The Stags) are having a super year.”

The Bobcats have Saturday off, then close out the regular season at Iona on Thursday, March 7 and by hosting Marist on Saturday, March 9. Tipoff against Iona is slated for 7 p.m.

If Quinnipiac wants to compete at the MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City, it needs to get healthy — which Fabbri seemed hopeful could happen soon — and start putting together some wins.

“That’s why I’m remaining optimistic, we’re getting healthier,” Fabbri said.

The message going forward?

“Why not us?” Fabbri said.