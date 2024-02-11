The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Billy Joel released his new single Turn the Lights Back On on Feb. 1 after 17 years without new music.

Billy Joel is keeping the lights on

2
A wall in Quinnipiac University’s Theatre Arts Center displaying images of past productions. Quinnipiac’s Faculty Senate voted Jan. 22 to discontinue the university’s theater major after 15 years.

'A slap in the face, actually': Quinnipiac sunsets theater major

3
Freshman guard Rihards Vavers shoots a free throw as graduate guard Matt Balanc looks on against Canisius on Feb. 4.

Bracketology: Where experts project Quinnipiac men’s basketball ahead of MAAC Tournament, March Madness

4
Scenics of the Center for Communications and Engineering on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus on August 31, 2021.

Quinnipiac names first Black dean in 95-year history

5
Contributing writer Carter Kane transferred to Quinnipiac University from the University of Connecticut in the spring 2024.

How Quinnipiac University made me fall in love with college

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac men’s basketball falls apart in second half, snaps 10-game winning streak

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
February 10, 2024
Graduate+guard+Savion+Lewis+dribbles+the+ball+against+St.+Peters+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+8.
Jack Spiegel
Graduate guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball against St. Peter’s on Thursday, Feb. 8.

For the first time in 2024, the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team found itself on the wrong end of a final score. The Bobcats fell on the road to Mount St. Mary’s 96-79 Saturday afternoon, Quinnipiac’s first loss since Dec. 30 of last year. 

Quinnipiac went down early, as the hosts opened the game up 8-0. However, freshman forward Rihards Vavers kept the Bobcats in the game, scoring eight of the teams’ first 11 points.

Besides Vavers, the rest of the Bobcats weren’t much help on the offensive end. To make matters worse, senior center Paul Otieno picked up his second foul less than 10 minutes into the contest, forcing him to the sideline.

With Otieno on the bench, Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora opted to go small, sending sophomore forward Amarri Tice to the center position.

In addition, graduate student forward Matt Balanc started to catch fire midway through the first, knocking down two highly-contested jumpers. But the hosts matched almost every single bucket, shooting 61.5% from beyond the arc in the first frame. 

Senior forward Joshua Reaves tortured the Bobcat defense in the first half for 17 points on just nine shots. The visitors did almost everything to stop the Hamden native, but Reaves hit tough shots and got to the rim fairly easily. 

Despite Mount’s hot shooting, Quinnipiac made a nice run to end the half, cutting the deficit down to just one at the break.

Tice put Quinnipiac ahead for the first time two minutes into the second, somehow getting a seemingly-impossible layup to fall, all while getting fouled in the process.

From that point on, it was all Mount St. Mary’s. The Mountaineers shot 18-28 from the field in the second half and as the Bobcats failed to get stops, the hosts’ lead ballooned to nine midway through the half. 

Once Quinnipiac did get stops, the visitors couldn’t get it going on the offensive end. At one point, the Bobcats had missed 12 of their last 13 shots. The Mountaineers took full advantage, pushing the lead to 19. 

An 8-0 run for Quinnipiac got the deficit down to 10, but the hosts closed out the Bobcats and snapped their 10-game winning streak. 

Despite the loss, the Bobcats remain in first place in the MAAC, as their 11-2 record tops all conference teams.  8

Quinnipiac returns home to play Niagara on Feb. 18 for Alumni Day. Tip off is set for 2 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne looks to defend during Quinnipiacs 46-40 win over Saint Peters on Feb. 8.
Bobcats ruffle Peacocks’ feathers, women’s basketball pulls out greasy defensive win
Graduate guard Savion Lewis looks to pass during the Bobcats win over Saint Peters on Feb. 8.
Savion Lewis’ record-breaking night propels men’s basketball to 10th-straight win
Freshman guard Rihards Vavers shoots a free throw as graduate guard Matt Balanc looks on against Canisius on Feb. 4.
Bracketology: Where experts project Quinnipiac men’s basketball ahead of MAAC Tournament, March Madness
Freshman guard Karson Martin drives to the net past the Maine defender on November 6, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball regains momentum with back-to-back wins
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice drives forward to the hoop against Canisius.
Quinnipiac offense explodes in 88-63 win over Canisius to earn ninth-straight conference victory
Junior forward Grace LaBarge drives to the basket in Quinnipiacs 65-54 win over Rider Saturday afternoon.
Women’s basketball keeps building with win over Rider
More in Featured
Senior forward Nina Steigauf shoots the puck during a 2-1 loss to Clarkson on Feb. 10.
Gut punch: Women’s ice hockey suffers second overtime loss of weekend, 2-1 to Clarkson
Quinnipiac mens lacrosse opens up its 2024 season with a win over St. Johns Saturday afternoon.
Fantastic coaching, team chemistry leads to dominating Bobcat men’s lacrosse victory
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Madison Chantler takes a shot in a game against St. Lawrence on Feb. 9.
Quinnipiac nearly completes 3-0 comeback in overtime loss to No. 7 St. Lawrence
Double standards in pop culture: Taylor Swift vs. the ‘dads, Brads and Chads’
Double standards in pop culture: Taylor Swift vs. the ‘dads, Brads and Chads’
A wall in Quinnipiac University’s Theatre Arts Center displaying images of past productions. Quinnipiac’s Faculty Senate voted Jan. 22 to discontinue the university’s theater major after 15 years.
'A slap in the face, actually': Quinnipiac sunsets theater major
The renovated women’s hockey lounge features wall-to-wall pictures of landmark moments in program history, including the program’s lone ECAC Hockey title in 2016.
Quinnipiac showcases state-of-the-art ice hockey lounges in first stage of renovations
More in Sports
From the left, goaltender Vinny Duplessis along with forwards Jacob Quillan, Collin Graf and Sam Lipkin head to center ice after winning The Connecticut Ice Tournament on Jan. 27.
Men’s hockey’s big three turned down pro offers to stay. Their midseason struggles — and how they recover — will define Quinnipiac’s title defense
Quinnipiac graduate student forward Zach Tupker battles with a Dartmouth player in the Bobcats 5-1 win against the Big Green on Feb 3.
Quinnipiac scores five, skates by Dartmouth to earn weekend sweep
Senior forward Nina Steigauf cycles the zone in game against Princeton on Feb 3, 2024.
No. 9 Quinnipiac downs No. 12 Princeton 3-1, snaps four-game losing streak
Junior forward Cristophe Tellier shoots and gives Quinnipiac its second goal of the night.
Crimson bleed in 2-1 loss to Bobcats
Quinnipiac womens basketball senior guard Jillian Casey celebrates as time expires in the Bobcats overtime win at Marist on Feb. 1.
Foley’s double-double leads Quinnipiac to overtime win over Marist
The Quinnipiac womens ice hockey team gathers in a pre game huddle for a game against LIU on Dec. 30, 2023, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey on verge of collapse amid four-game skid
About the Contributor
Zack Hochberg

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *