The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson

Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson

2
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey celebrates its 3-0 victory over Yale in the 2023 Nutmeg Classic on Nov. 25.

Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey blanks Yale, brings home fourth straight Nutmeg Classic

3
First-year center Anna Foley attempts a layup during the Bobcats home opener against Maine on November 6, 2023.

Quinnipiac women’s basketball drops third straight, falls to Navy 75-62

4
Quinnipiac Universitys Department of Public Safety is investigating after officials discovered a swastika scratched into a mailbox door in the Rocky Top Student Center on Nov. 13.

Quinnipiac officials investigating after finding swastika carved into campus mailbox

5
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

‘Point god’ Savion Lewis leading charge for 5-1 Bobcats

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
November 28, 2023
Graduate+student+guard+Savion+Lewis+goes+up+for+a+layup+against+Army+West+Point+on+Nov.+17%2C+2023.
Cameron Levasseur
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis goes up for a layup against Army West Point on Nov. 17, 2023.

When fellow Quinnipiac men’s basketball captain and MAAC Preseason First-Team guard Matt Balanc takes to social media to call you “point god,” you must be doing something well. 

And graduate student guard Savion Lewis isn’t just playing at a high level; he’s playing at a level few Bobcats have sniffed in program history. 

“Sav’s the best point guard I’ve ever played with,” Balanc said. “I truly believe when Sav has the ball in his hands, we’re going to score … Playing with him is just fun.” 

As of publication, the Bobcats’ starting point guard is leading the country in assists per game (8.2) and is third in total assists (49) through six games. 

“I started off the season passing the ball a lot (and) getting my teammates involved,” Lewis said. 

Getting his teammates involved has been an understatement. 

The scoring hasn’t been what’s put him on the map — he only surpassed double-digits twice so far this year. It’s his passing that has Quinnipiac racing out to a 5-1 start to begin out-of-conference play. 

“I realized that I have a really talented team, we have a lot of pieces,” Lewis said. “So as a point guard, that just makes me excited to get them involved. I just use my intelligence, my experience to get everybody involved and they’re the ones making the shots, so I can’t really take credit.” 

It’s a good feeling for the Long Island native in his sixth collegiate season. After tearing his Achilles in a December 2021 matchup against Manhattan, Lewis was limited in his return to the court last year. 

Now with a new bounce in his step, he’s leading the Bobcats — in the weight room, the locker room and on the court. 

“He’s a veteran, so he has the ability to control the game,” head coach Tom Pecora said. “He’s making great decisions, it’s all about decision making.” 

Lewis is in good shape, telling the media that he was fully healthy before the season, and has become one of the best guards at the mid-major level, something Pecora knew would happen based on his redshirt junior year. 

“When he got injured two years ago, he was playing at the highest level he’s ever played,” Pecora said. “(He was) playing at a level where he could have played a lot of places in America.” 

It’s not a complete surprise. After all, Lewis was New York’s Mr. Basketball during his senior year of high school. 

Now just two years removed from his injury, he’s back to his full ability to be at the top of college basketball. His return is fueled by his off-court work ethic. 

“I watch a lot of film,” Lewis said. “I think that’s what separates a lot, I get the answers before the test.” 

That first MAAC title still eludes Quinnipiac, but with a healthy Lewis back out on the floor, he knows what his end goal is. It’s still the same one he had when he committed. 

“I committed here and I had a goal,” Lewis said. “Due to injuries and a few obstacles, it set me back a little bit, but I just want to see it through.” 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Quinnipiac secures convincing 80-69 win over Stonehill, moves to 5-1 on season
Quinnipiac secures convincing 80-69 win over Stonehill, moves to 5-1 on season
First-year center Anna Foley attempts a layup during the Bobcats home opener against Maine on November 6, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball drops third straight, falls to Navy 75-62
Freshman guard Paige Giardi shoots a free throw during Quinnipiacs win over Maine on Nov. 6.
Bobcat Report: Women’s basketball’s round robin, Amarri Tice’s role, men’s hockey lighting lamps at record pace
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice takes a free throw versus CCSU on November 10, 2023.
Quinnipiac rallies to overcome Albany in thrilling 85-82 victory
Freshman forward Rihards Vavers shoots the ball during Quinnipiacs nine-point win over Army on Nov. 17, 2023.
‘It’s an honor’: Quinnipiac men’s basketball pulls out hard-fought win over Army
Freshman guard Karson Martin heads to the net in an attempt at a layup against Maine on Nov. 6.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball falls short to Vermont in competitive contest
More in Featured
Snow lands on top in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Snow lands on top in 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
High school preaches prep, college proves otherwise
High school preaches prep, college proves otherwise
Fairfield drew crowds of more than 400 people for its MAAC semifinal and championship matches on Nov. 18 and 19.
Fairfield crowd mutes Quinnipiac volleyball’s repeat hopes
The Quinnipiac University Department of Public Safety’s new signage outside the former Student Health Services building, where the department will officially relocate its Mount Carmel Campus offices in early January 2024.
Public Safety set to move into former Health Services building
Colleen Ballingers disastrous return to YouTube
Colleen Ballinger's disastrous return to YouTube
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey claimed its 11th Nutmeg Classic tournament title with wins over UConn and Yale on Nov. 24 and 25.
Dynamic goaltending fuels Quinnipiac's fourth-straight Nutmeg Classic title
More in Sports
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey celebrates its 3-0 victory over Yale in the 2023 Nutmeg Classic on Nov. 25.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey blanks Yale, brings home fourth straight Nutmeg Classic
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche stick handles during a game against UConn on November 25, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s hockey to vie for fourth-straight Nutmeg Classic after beating UConn in semifinals
Quinnipiac senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis looks for the puck in a 3-2 loss to the BU Terriers on Nov. 22, 2023.
Late collapse plays spoiler in Duplessis’ return to BU, Bobcats fall 3-2
The Quinnipiac volleyball team reacts after falling to Fairfield in the 2023 MAAC Championship on Nov. 19, 2023.
Fairfield blocks Quinnipiac from back-to-back MAAC titles
Officials come together to discuss a call made in Quinnipiac volleyballs semifinal match against Iona on Nov. 18.
Breaking down each challenge in Quinnipiac volleyball’s semifinal win over Iona
Quinnipiac volleyball will face Fairfield in the MAAC Championship for the second-straight season after being Iona 3-1 Saturday.
Quinnipiac stops Iona, sets up MAAC Championship showdown with Fairfield
About the Contributors
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *