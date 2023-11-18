The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Ryan Solomon, the starting goaltender for Quinnipiacs club hockey team, stretches during warmups of his first Division I game against Yale on Nov. 11.

Ryan Solomon's Division I call up a 'dream come true'

2
AJRs The Maybe Man works through the growing pains of life

AJR's 'The Maybe Man' works through the growing pains of life

3
Christie Colon, professionally known as DJ Christie, has been the DJ for Quinnipiac volleyball for the last two seasons.

How DJ Christie serves empowerment to the Quinnipiac volleyball program

4
Student no longer enrolled at Quinnipiac after Halloween arson

Student 'no longer enrolled' at Quinnipiac after Halloween arson

5
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac women’s basketball falls short to Vermont in competitive contest

Benjamin Yeargin, Managing Editor
November 17, 2023
Freshman+guard+Karson+Martin+heads+to+the+net+in+an+attempt+at+a+layup+against+Maine+on+Nov.+6.
Tripp Menhall
Freshman guard Karson Martin heads to the net in an attempt at a layup against Maine on Nov. 6.

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac held its own in a 58-53 loss Friday night against a tough Vermont women’s basketball team — who were the America East regular and postseason champions last year.

Vermont graduate student guard Emma Utterback led both teams in scoring, dropping 22 points on the Bobcats. She used her quickness and ability to make the defense adjust to score her points.

“There’s no doubt she’s a great player,” Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri said.

For the Bobcats, freshmen Karson Martin and Anna Foley shined, finishing tied for the team lead in points with junior guard Jackie Grisdale with 12.

Foley went toe-to-toe with Catamounts graduate student and senior forwards Delaney Richason and Anna Olson.

“It was a good fight,” Foley said.

The Bobcats felt the impact of Foley, Martin and freshman guard Paige Girardi throughout the game.

“Anna Foley is playing like a seasoned vet, Paige Girardi is playing like a seasoned vet and I think Karson Martin is playing like a seasoned vet,” Fabbri said.

To end the first quarter, Foley used every centimeter of her 6-foot-3-inch frame to deflect the ball from the Catamounts and into Bobcat possession. To start the second, she pulled up at the free-throw line for an easy two, inching the Bobcats within two points of the lead.

The Andover, Massachusetts, native made mistakes and lost battles, like giving up a three-point play to Olson in the third quarter. But she rebounded, knocking down a bucket in the mid-post for two.

Anna Foley pulls up for a jump shot against Maine on Nov. 6. (Peyton McKenzie)

Martin was nothing short of a monster — both in energy and in skill — off the bench. She utilized her quickness and basketball IQ to cut to the paint from a Foley feed and get the Bobcats an easy two in the second quarter.

Martin had six points coming off the bench in the first half.

“It’s really exciting, being able to have that role and the fact that the coaches trust me to go in there and do what I need to do,” Martin said.

Foley and Martin were responsible for seven of Quinnipiac’s nine third-quarter points, knocking down jumpers and driving the offense.

Despite keeping it loose in the fourth quarter — Martin was dancing and bobbing her head to “Lil Boo Thang” by Paul Russell before an inbound play — it wasn’t enough.

Following some Vermont offense and a Foley block on Catamount sophomore guard Andjela Matic, Martin scurried back and layed the ball up for two to bring the game back within eight, 54-46 Vermont.

Despite her solid performance, Martin made a game-changing mistake. She missed a wide-open layup allowing Olson — who only shot one three throughout the whole contest — to bury said three, killing the Bobcats’ momentum.

“It was a five-point swing, (Vermont) go 45-40, that really hurt us,” Fabbri said.

Quinnipiac’s final points on the day was a two-point jumper from Foley, but it wasn’t enough. Vermont topped Quinnipiac 58-53.

The strengths and weaknesses of this young Bobcats team were still on full display. It was in mid-season form at moments throughout this contest — especially in the second quarter — but basic errors still held it back from the win.

It struggled on defense and at the charity stripe, going three for 10.

“We have the ability to go 10 for 10,” Grisdale said.

Fabbri emphasized during the preseason that getting this team ready for conference play was going to be a process. They have to crawl, then walk, then jog, then run and finally sprint. Following the game, she knows Quinnipiac is just beginning to get on its feet.

“We’re trying to get up off our knees,” Fabbri said.

The Bobcats will now travel down to Annapolis, Maryland, for the Navy Classic where they play Navy on Saturday at 1 p.m., then Towson the next day at 3:30 p.m.
Leave a Comment

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *