The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

2
Quinnipiac mens hockeys last loss to Yale was in February of 2018.

Quinnipiac trounces Yale, retains Heroes Hat in rivalry battle

3
Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

4
Quinnipiac rugby gets into a scrum during a 38-8 loss to Dartmouth in the NIRA semifinals.

Rugby drops second consecutive NIRA Semifinal to Dartmouth

5
Senior forward Courtney Chochol watches on as Brown celebrates a 3-0 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on November 11, 2023.

Bears scratch Bobcats, take 3-0 first-round win

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

How DJ Christie serves empowerment to the Quinnipiac volleyball program

Zoe Leone, Arts & Life Editor
November 14, 2023
Christie+Colon%2C+professionally+known+as+DJ+Christie%2C+has+been+the+DJ+for+Quinnipiac+volleyball+for+the+last+two+seasons.
Tyler Rinko
Christie Colon, professionally known as DJ Christie, has been the DJ for Quinnipiac volleyball for the last two seasons.

During a Quinnipiac volleyball game, Burt Kahn Court is one of the loudest places on campus. There’s rarely a moment devoid of noise. And yet, amid the sound of feet shuffling across the court, plays being called out and the sharp hit of a ball being served, there’s the music of DJ Christie.

Tucked away in a corner of the court, DJ Christie — in her Bobcats t-shirt and beanie — fills the time before, during and after the game with her own high-energy mixes of songs, ranging from Katy Perry to reggaeton. It’s impossible not to notice her; some take pictures as they walk by, others subconsciously bob their heads to music they recognize.

For the volleyball team, and DJ Christie herself, her presence means so much more than just live music.

Known professionally as DJ Christie, Christie Colon began her DJing career around 10 years ago. Though she’s now in her second season as the DJ for the Quinnipiac women’s volleyball team, Colon found the position on a chance encounter.

“I think I saw a post on the Hamden community Facebook forum, where the coach was looking for someone to play music for volleyball,” Colon said. “And as a female, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of cool.’ So I messaged him immediately and I was like, ‘Let me come in and interview.’ And so I interviewed, and he gave me the job, which is pretty cool.”

The coach in question is Kyle Robinson, who has been at the helm of Quinnipiac volleyball for the past five years. The idea to bring a DJ into the gym came from his time coaching at Oklahoma. When playing against TCU, Robinson noticed the energy a live DJ brought to the environment at the game. And while Colon is great for pumping up the crowd, Robinson is grateful for her for a different reason.

“Christie is doing a great job,” Robinson said. “We want to put strong, great females around our women, around our team. So to have a female DJ come in here and help empower our women, our team, is huge for us. The girls, they know it, they can feel it. When you have someone kind of cater to you and showing you love and trying to make an experience in the environment good for you … our team appreciates it to the utmost.”

The relationships Colon has cultivated with the team started on day one, when Robinson introduced her as “Coach DJ Christie.”After meeting the team, Colon followed them all on Instagram and worked on curating a playlist of their favorite songs to play during the games. It was about much more than just playing fun music — Colon wanted to create an environment of support for the team she was spinning for.

“I started to get to know the girls kind of individually,” Colon said. “Some of these girls are from different countries. And I reached out to those girls and I said, ‘Okay, what kind of music do you guys listen to? What do you like? How can I make you feel a little bit more motivated and at home?’ And I think it’s cool because we have some girls from Turkey and from Italy and Brazil … so it’s been really cool for me as a DJ to kind of be diverse in that sense.”

The effort that Colon puts in to support her team does not go unnoticed by the players. When asked about their relationship with the DJ, it’s easy to see how emotionally connected they are to one another. Big smiles and hands over their hearts are not a rare reaction to see. At the team’s senior day on Nov. 5, Colon joined the women in their celebration, trading hugs and congratulations on their win over Siena.

“I just realized this was my last game with her,” said senior middle blocker Lexi Morse at the last home game of the season. “She came and hugged me and gave me a little pep talk for about 30 seconds before warm ups this morning, so it was really awesome. She’s just the best person. She knows how to keep the hype, she watches the crowd and she’s the best DJ out there.”

When asked about the impact Colon has had on her over the course of the season, graduate outside hitter Aryanah Diaz grew emotional. Bouncing on the balls of her feet as she looked around the court to find the DJ, she expressed how personal Colon’s presence at the celebration was to her.

“She’s amazing. She’s our biggest fan,” Diaz said. “She comes in every game with so much energy and such a big smile. She’s so passionate about what we do here … she has an individual relationship with us off the court, so it means a little extra for her to be here, especially for our last game and for her to join us in the celebration, just puts a smile on my face.”

The dedication that Colon has for the volleyball team shows not just through her relationships with the team, but with the care she puts into picking the music she plays during each game. It’s not just as simple as picking a popular song — Colon pays attention to the beats per minute of each track to make sure there’s never a song that doesn’t keep the energy high.

Home games at Burt Kahn Court are all high intensity. Volleyball is a fast-paced game, with each play moving quickly as players lunge and dive across the court. To keep the atmosphere from dipping, Colon keeps the music to a strict 128 bpm. That means that a more mellow track, like Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me,” is amped up to a higher-energy mix that helps bring attendees to the edge of their seats as they watch the action unfold.

The method behind the playlist is just a small glimpse into the work that goes into DJing, an industry that, much like many sports, is dominated by men. Around 32% of employed DJs are female, which is similar to the disparity among employed athletes, coming in at only 38.4% female. And at the end of the day, that’s what drives Colon: to show the women she works with that nothing can stop them.

“When I work with younger girls, I feel like I can lead by example,” Colon said. “Even if they don’t want to be a DJ … just to show them, ‘Hey, this is a girl that we find cool, that we get along with and look, she’s doing what she loves. She’s following her dreams and she’s not letting anyone tell her no.’ And even if I don’t believe that all the time, that’s how I want to inspire women.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Holiday season head-to-head
Holiday season head-to-head
All roads lead to home in Northern Attitude
All roads lead to home in 'Northern Attitude'
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian speaks at a Nov. 13 ceremony on the North Haven Campus about the university’s conservation efforts.
QU earns sustainability award for energy efficiency
Season two of Marvels Loki is a glorious ending to a beloved character
Season two of Marvel's 'Loki' is a glorious ending to a beloved character
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice goes up for a layup against Coast Guard on November 6, 2023
Quinnipiac falls to UMass 101-82 for first loss of season
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis drives to the net against Coast Guard on Nov. 6, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Savion Lewis returns in full force, fall sports bow out
More in Sports
Junior libero Faavae Kimsel Moe bumps the ball during the teams 3-1 loss at Fairfield on Oct. 7.
Quinnipiac sweeps Saint Peter’s in regular season finale
Freshman Paige Girardi drives to the hoop during a game against Maine on November 6, 2023.
Missed opportunities and turnovers: Nightmare performance leads Bobcats to first loss of the season
Quinnipiac rugby gets into a scrum during a 38-8 loss to Dartmouth in the NIRA semifinals.
Rugby drops second consecutive NIRA Semifinal to Dartmouth
Quinnipiac mens hockeys last loss to Yale was in February of 2018.
Quinnipiac trounces Yale, retains Heroes Hat in rivalry battle
Senior forward Courtney Chochol watches on as Brown celebrates a 3-0 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on November 11, 2023.
Bears scratch Bobcats, take 3-0 first-round win
Senior Liv DiStefano was Quinnipiacs highest finisher at the 2023 NCAA Northeast Regionals, placing 36th.
Pack running propels Bobcats to equal program-best finish at NCAA Regionals
More in Volleyball
Kyle Robinson and Aryanah Diaz pose for a picture celebrating her 1,000th career collegiate kill.
Aryanah Diaz reaches 1K kills in final stretch of Quinnipiac volleyball career
Sophomore outside hitter Yagmur Gunes had only one kill in Quinnipiacs win over Siena on November 5, 2023.
Milestones and tears mark Quinnipiac’s win over Siena on senior day
Quinnipiacs Ginevra Giovagnoni (16) leads the Bobcats with a strong performance in their loss against the Marist Red Foxes on November 4, 2023, totaling 15 kills, 14 digs and two aces.
Marist snaps Quinnipiac volleyball’s home win streak in a four-set loss
Fifth-year forward Tomas Svecula, 9, dribbles the ball past Daniel Klaric during a non-conference game against Boston College at the Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Men’s soccer’s legacy, women’s cross country preparing for NCAAs, a DJ’s inadvertent music
From left, sophomore setter Damla Gunes, sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, graduate outside hitter Aryanah Diaz and sophomore middle blocker Bailey Brashear celebrate a kill during the Bobcats 3-0 win over the Iona Gaels on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at Burt Kahn Court.
Quinnipiac volleyball exacts ‘revenge’ on Fairfield in four sets
Sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, left, bumps the ball during the Bobcats 3-0 win over the Iona Gaels on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Bobcats defeat Iona Wednesday to keep home unbeaten streak alive
About the Contributor
Zoe Leone, Arts & Life Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *