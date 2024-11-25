The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Quinnipiac falls to Fairfield in MAAC Championship

Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
November 24, 2024
Tripp Menhall
Senior opposite Alexandra Tennon (left) and junior outside hitter Yagmur Gunes hug among the team after their 3-1 loss to Fairfield in the MAAC finals on Nov. 24, 2024.

LOUNDONVILLE, N.Y. — Three hundred and seventy days ago, Quinnipiac volleyball fell at the hands of Fairfield in heartbreaking fashion as the Stags ripped the title of MAAC Champions from the Bobcats’ claws. 

Today, they experienced that heartbreak yet again, watching with tear-filled eyes as the Stags raised the conference championship trophy, beating the Bobcats 3-1 on sets — once again.

It felt like deja-vu. 

And what a painful loss it was. 

While Quinnipiac kept up with Fairfield in terms of kills (57 to 58) and digs (60 to 61), the Bobcats let up 22 attack, six service, one block and six reception errors — while Fairfield only totaled 15 errors across the board. 

“We didn’t play anywhere close to one of our good matches, let alone the best match,” head coach Kyle Robinson said. “I don’t think it would’ve taken our best match to beat these guys but we needed to play our type of volleyball, which we didn’t do today. We missed a ton of serves and we passed awfully.” 

Quinnipiac entered the game with a huge boost of confidence after its win yesterday against Rider in the semis, but an early run from Fairfield in the first set seemed to shake that and the Bobcats couldn’t keep up.

MAAC Player of the Year graduate student opposite Elena Giacomini still led the game with 24 kills, followed by junior outside hitter Yagmur Gunes with 14. 

Sophomore outside hitter Leilani-kai Giusta boasted the worst numbers on the team with her .056 hitting percentage, bested even by junior setter Damla Gunes and her two successful setter dumps. 

For a brief moment there, it seemed like the game could turn around. An ace from freshman libero Carolan Negron Diaz opened up the third set, giving Quinnipiac the lead it needed to avoid a sweep — which could’ve been thanks to the several players that didn’t see a lot of playing time this season making an appearance on the court. 

Junior middle blocker Milena Silva, for example, seemed to be what the team needed to find their second breath, recording four kills and two block assists.

Robinson also put in sophomore opposite Cynthia Skenderi and junior middle blocker Tuana Turhan for a bit, as well as switching in seniors setter Chloe Ka’ahanui and opposite Alexandra Tennon for the last few points, just to “find something that’s going to work because what we had did not work.”

“(We needed to) find spark, someone to step up and bring something more than what we were bringing at the time,” Robinson said. “I had a lot of faith in (Silva), she’s got a big arm. (Turhan), she might be lacking technically but she has a lot of heart. And at the end, it was to give (Tennon) and (Ka’ahanui) time on the court together again for the last time.”

After the game, Giacomini and Yagmur Gunes were both honored into the MAAC All-Championship Team, in  very familiar fashion to junior outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni and former opposite Aryanah Diaz last year. 

Despite the loss, Robinson is nothing if not proud of his team. 

“They’re amazing, I love them,” Robinson said. “When you lose (Giovagnoni) early, a key player, it’s really tough. To see a lot of people step up, to see (Giusta) and (Yagmur Gunes) carry us the whole season on the left side was a defining moment. Great volleyball players, great women.”

The Bobcats had a good season, going 15-3 in the conference and fighting tooth and nail despite many injuries and obstacles. And yet, it just wasn’t enough. 

“To get here, it’s not good enough, we gotta get here and finish the job,” Robinson said. “I’m not sure we’ve spent most of this season focused enough on volleyball. You wanna beat good teams, you gotta be laser-focused, that means, putting everything else aside and focus on being a really good volleyball player. Hopefully they take the pain and the lessons learned here and be better for next year.” 

And with that, the 2024 season comes to an end. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Quinnipiac volleyball will face Fairfield in the MAAC Championship for the third consecutive season.
Previewing Quinnipiac volleyball’s third-straight championship match-up against Fairfield
Quinnipiac volleyball celebrates after its 3-1 MAAC Semi-final win over Rider on Nov. 23, 2024.
Quinnipiac volleyball advances to third-straight MAAC Finals after 3-1 win over Rider
Freshman forward Chris Pelosi in a game against Northeastern on Oct. 6.
Men's hockey takes down Cornell 3-1 on the road
Senior political science major Charley Durst (left) and senior health sciences major Amylia Angér (right) welcome attendees.
The Student Philanthropy Council is feeling thankful
How Whitney Simmons is redefining fitness
How Whitney Simmons is redefining fitness
Sophomore goaltender Matej Marinov in a game against Harvard Nov. 9.
'Remembering my roots:' A walkthrough of Quinnipiac hockey's goaltender's helmets
More in Sports
Freshman point guard Gal Raviv averages 17.7 PPG as of publication.
‘Workhorse’ Gal Raviv continues hot streak
Matt Balanc '24 plays for Horsens IC in Denmark.
Matt Balanc settling in to pro basketball in Denmark
Freshman guard Gal Raviv drives to the lane during Quinnipiac’s 74-66 victory over Princeton at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
Quinnipiac defeats Princeton in tightly contested battle
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis drives in the lane against Maine on Nov. 15, 2024
Quinnipiac staves off furious Maine comeback, wins 58-55
Dodgers hitting coordinator Louis Iannotti '16 is a two-time World Series champion as of October 2024.
Hitting coordinator and QU alumn crowned two-time World Series champion
Senior defenseman Davis Pennington wears Bauer gear against UNH on Oct. 26.
An inside look at Quinnipiac hockey’s move from CCM to Bauer
More in Volleyball
Junior outside hitter Yagmur Gunes and junior middle blocker Bailey Brashear listen to head coach Kyle Robinson's advice during the game.
Quinnipiac sweeps Marist off its court on Senior Day
Senior opposite Alexandra Tennon and junior setter Damla Gunes celebrate in a match against Fairfield on Nov. 3.
Quinnipiac scrapes out 3-2 win over reigning MAAC champion Fairfield
Quinnipiac volleyball celebrates a point in a five-set loss against Saint Peter's on Sept. 29.
Volleyball solidifies position as MAAC contender with weekend sweep
Freshman libero Carola Negron Diaz has amounted 81 digs, 21 assists and two kills in 29 sets as of Oct. 23.
Volleyball’s only starting freshman finds her home
Junior outside hitter Yagmur Gunes goes in for a kill against Iona on Oct. 13.
Volleyball defeats Marist despite numerous errors
Quinnipiac volleyball celebrates a point in a four-set win against Sacred Heart on Oct. 6.
Quinnipiac volleyball defeats new MAAC opponent Sacred Heart in four sets
About the Contributors
Alexandra Martinakova
Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
Tripp Menhall
Tripp Menhall, Creative Director