The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

2
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).

Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again

3
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

4
Quinnipiac physician assistant program put on accreditation probation

Quinnipiac physician assistant program put on accreditation probation

5
Construction materials flank the north side of the new School of Business being built as part of Quinnipiac Universitys South Quad expansion project on Oct. 23.

What to know about Quinnipiac's three new buildings

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac sweeps Saint Peter’s in regular season finale

Zack Hochberg, Staff writer
November 12, 2023
Junior+libero+Faavae+Kimsel+Moe+bumps+the+ball+during+the+teams+3-1+loss+at+Fairfield+on+Oct.+7.
Peyton
Junior libero Fa’avae Kimsel Moe bumps the ball during the teams 3-1 loss at Fairfield on Oct. 7.

In its final regular season game, Quinnipiac women’s volleyball overpowered Saint Peter’s in a straight-sets victory (25-7, 25-17, 25-13) Sunday afternoon.

The win further solidified their position as a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming MAAC tournament, where they have already clinched a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed. 

Quinnipiac asserted its dominance right from the start, sprinting to an early 9-2 lead in the first set, senior middle blocker Lexi Morse spearheading the attack with three kills. 

The Bobcats’ relentless pressure was too much for Saint Peter’s to handle, as Quinnipiac extended its lead to a staggering 20-5 advantage. The disparity in skill and execution between the two teams was evident, with the Bobcats closing the first set comfortably at 25-7. Freshman outside hitter Leilani-kai Giusta was a standout performer in this set, racking up five kills, while sophomore setter Damla Gunes contributed significantly with 12 assists.

In the second set, however, Saint Peter’s showed a brief glimmer of resistance, managing to tie the set at 10-10, thanks in part to two aces. Quinnipiac’s hitting rate in this set dipped to .188.

However, Quinnipiac regained its composure and momentum, eventually taking the largest lead of the set at 16-11 to force a Peacock timeout. The Bobcats went on to win the second set 25-17, with Giusta increasing her kill count to eight and graduate student outside hitter Aryanah Diaz contributing nine digs.

The third set saw Quinnipiac continuing its domination, jumping out to a 10-6 lead. The Bobcats hitting improved significantly to .429, and they notched three aces early in the set.

The visitors maintained their commanding lead throughout the set, with the score reaching 20-11 in their favor. Diaz, in particular, shone brightly, amassing 12 kills. The final set concluded with Quinnipiac sealing the match 25-13, completing a clean sweep over Saint Peter’s.

Quinnipiac will now turn its attention to the MAAC tournament. With a first-round bye, the Bobcats will square off with the winner of No. 3 Marist and No. 6 Iona in the semifinals. The semifinal match is scheduled to take place on Nov. 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Fairfield.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Freshman Paige Girardi drives to the hoop during a game against Maine on November 6, 2023.
Missed opportunities and turnovers, nightmare performance leads Bobcats to first loss of the season
Quinnipiac rugby gets into a scrum during a 38-8 loss to Dartmouth in the NIRA semifinals.
Rugby drops second consecutive NIRA Semifinal to Dartmouth
Quinnipiac mens hockeys last loss to Yale was in February of 2018.
Quinnipiac trounces Yale, retains Heroes Hat in rivalry battle
Senior forward Courtney Chochol watches on as Brown celebrates a 3-0 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on November 11, 2023.
Bears scratch Bobcats, take 3-0 first-round win
Senior Liv DiStefano was Quinnipiacs highest finisher at the 2023 NCAA Northeast Regionals, placing 36th.
Pack running propels Bobcats to equal program-best finish at NCAA Regionals
Collin Graf returns from injury, propels Quinnipiac to 5-1 win over Brown
Collin Graf returns from injury, propels Quinnipiac to 5-1 win over Brown
More in Sports
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball around a CCSU defender on November 10, 2023.
‘Fools gold’: Quinnipiac staves off comeback attempt, defeats CCSU 74-70
Graduate students Julia Nearis, a forward, and Kate Reilly, a defender, celebrate after Reilly scores in the Bobcats 12-1 win over Post on Nov. 8.
Quinnipiac sets single-game scoring record in rout of Post
Kyle Robinson and Aryanah Diaz pose for a picture celebrating her 1,000th career collegiate kill.
Aryanah Diaz reaches 1K kills in final stretch of Quinnipiac volleyball career
Quinnipiac womens soccer celebrates with the MAAC trophy following a 1-0 win over Fairfield on November 5, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s soccer draws Brown in NCAA Tournament
Non-‘flashy’ path to Quinnipiac propelling Mason Marcellus to breakout freshman season
Non-‘flashy’ path to Quinnipiac propelling Mason Marcellus to breakout freshman season
Quinnipiac graduate student forward Gracie Cartwright braces for a tackle during the Bobcats home opener against Harvard on Sept. 2.
Quinnipiac, Dartmouth vie for title bid in semifinal rematch
More in Volleyball
Sophomore outside hitter Yagmur Gunes had only one kill in Quinnipiacs win over Siena on November 5, 2023.
Milestones and tears mark Quinnipiac’s win over Siena on senior day
Quinnipiacs Ginevra Giovagnoni (16) leads the Bobcats with a strong performance in their loss against the Marist Red Foxes on November 4, 2023, totaling 15 kills, 14 digs and two aces.
Marist snaps Quinnipiac volleyball’s home win streak in a four-set loss
Fifth-year forward Tomas Svecula, 9, dribbles the ball past Daniel Klaric during a non-conference game against Boston College at the Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Men’s soccer’s legacy, women’s cross country preparing for NCAAs, a DJ’s inadvertent music
From left, sophomore setter Damla Gunes, sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, graduate outside hitter Aryanah Diaz and sophomore middle blocker Bailey Brashear celebrate a kill during the Bobcats 3-0 win over the Iona Gaels on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at Burt Kahn Court.
Quinnipiac volleyball exacts ‘revenge’ on Fairfield in four sets
Sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, left, bumps the ball during the Bobcats 3-0 win over the Iona Gaels on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Bobcats defeat Iona Wednesday to keep home unbeaten streak alive
Gene and Lisa Van Dyk — parents of rugby senior Anna Van Dyk — pose with their poster celebrating Annas 100th career tackle on Saturday.
Bobcat Report: Milestone tackles, wins for Quinnipiac this weekend
About the Contributor
Zack Hochberg

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *