The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).

Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again

2
Quinnipiac mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknolds favorite pizza place is Frank Pepes in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Bobcat Report: Deep (dish) analysis on Rand Pecknold’s favorite type of pizza

3
Quinnipiac physician assistant program put on accreditation probation

Quinnipiac physician assistant program put on accreditation probation

4
Quinnipiac womens soccer won its second-straight MAAC Championship with a 1-0 victory over Fairfield Sunday.

Quinnipiac stops Fairfield 1-0, claims second-consecutive MAAC Championship

5
Freshman forward Andon Cerbone fires a shot at goal against Harvard on November 5, 2023.

Quinnipiac returns to form, dismantles Harvard 6-0

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac women’s soccer draws Brown in NCAA Tournament

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
November 8, 2023
Quinnipiac+womens+soccer+celebrates+with+the+MAAC+trophy+following+a+1-0+win+over+Fairfield+on+November+5%2C+2023.+
Peyton McKenzie
Quinnipiac women’s soccer celebrates with the MAAC trophy following a 1-0 win over Fairfield on November 5, 2023.

Following an unbeaten conference campaign and a 1-0 win over Fairfield in Sunday’s MAAC championship game, the Quinnipiac women’s soccer team will meet the Brown Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“They’ve earned this trip,” Quinnipiac head coach Dave Clarke said. “It’s not easy to get back.”

The Bobcats, who finished conference play undefeated, were awarded a No. 14 seed in the lower-right bracket of the tournament. The bracket includes No. 1-seed UCLA, No. 2-seed Stanford and No. 3-seed Brown, who Quinnipiac will play on Saturday.

Quinnipiac returns to the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history. The Bobcats fell to No. 2-seeded Penn State 4-1 in last season’s opening round. However, their goals have changed since last season.

“One of our coaches described us as insatiable,” senior forward and championship winning goal scorer Courtney Chochol said before the conference tournament began. “We’re never really satisfied. Even when we won and clinched first place, we knew that wasn’t our end goal. We know that we want to keep going and keep pushing. We want to get to the finals, we want to win the finals, we want to win the first round of the NCAAs.”

Quinnipiac’s opponent, the Brown Bears, present a formidable challenge. As they boast an impressive 11-2-2 record. Despite their 2-1 overtime defeat to Columbia in the Ivy League Tournament semifinal, the Bears have had a strong season, coming in as the No. 14 team in the country and standing eighth in RPI. This year will be Brown’s fourth-consecutive season in the tournament.

“Brown is going to be a great matchup,” sophomore midfielder Madison Alves said. “Their physicality, their strength and their speed matchup really well with us, and vice versa.”

For Quinnipiac, the matchup against such a highly-ranked opponent is an opportunity to not only avenge last season’s exit, but also to showcase its growth and depth of this year’s squad. Quinnipiac’s offense largely revolved around forward Rebecca Cooke last year, who led the country in goals scored. The Bobcats were tied with Penn State 1-1 in the second half last season, before Cooke got hurt and the Nittany Lions went on to score three unanswered goals.

Last year’s loss has also helped the Bobcats become more prepared for this year’s tournament.

“It’s just going through the full preparation,” Clarke said. “Last year the weather was really bad, we didn’t really get to train fully, it was probably the coldest day of the year. So, hopefully this year we’ll go and get to train fully and have a better experience.”

This season, the Bobcats have a more well-rounded offense, primed to withstand injuries and setbacks. Quinnipiac is led by Chochol, but has also seen significant contributions from senior midfielder Emely van der Vliet and graduate student forward Lily Schnieders, who have all combined for 19 of Quinnipiac’s 42 goals this year.

Kickoff for the opening round match is slated for Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Choosing conscience over convenience: The power of ethical consumerism in todays world
Choosing conscience over convenience: The power of ethical consumerism in today's world
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus is currently second on the team in points (8).
Non-‘flashy’ path to Quinnipiac propelling Mason Marcellus to breakout freshman season
Why are young people volunteering less?
Why are young people volunteering less?
PR students launch bystander intervention campaign
PR students launch bystander intervention campaign
Every dorm room on Quinnipiac University’s campuses dons an uncomfortable blue chair.
Bobcat Buzz: Quinnipiac’s unbearable chairs, A sit-ty situation
Autumn leaves obscure the view of the iconic Arnold Bernhard Library clock tower.
Less-than-stellar reviews for Stellic
More in Soccer
Quinnipiac womens soccer won its second-straight MAAC Championship with a 1-0 victory over Fairfield Sunday.
Quinnipiac stops Fairfield 1-0, claims second-consecutive MAAC Championship
Graduate midfielder Markela Bejleri, 6, fights freshman midfielder Ava Ferrie, 16, of the Broncs for the ball during the MAAC Womens Soccer semi-final match on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at the Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium.
Undefeated Quinnipiac heads to MAAC Championship with 1-0 semifinal win over Rider
Junior midfielder Drew Seguro, tries to make an acrobatic play on the ball to regain possession against Niagara on October 28th, 2023.
Quinnipiac falls to Fairfield in season finale
Freshman forward Evelyn Keay, right, celebrates after scoring her first collegiate goal on Sept. 17 at the Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium.
Women’s soccer enters MAAC postseason undefeated
Fifth-year forward Tomas Svecula, 9, dribbles the ball past Daniel Klaric during a non-conference game against Boston College at the Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Men’s soccer’s legacy, women’s cross country preparing for NCAAs, a DJ’s inadvertent music
Fifth year forward Tomas Svecula takes a penalty kick against Manhattan on October 25, 2023.
Solid senior day performance earns the Bobcats first MAAC victory
More in Sports
Quinnipiac graduate student forward Gracie Cartwright braces for a tackle during the Bobcats home opener against Harvard on Sept. 2.
Quinnipiac, Dartmouth vie for title bid in semifinal rematch
Quinnipiac freshman guard Maria Kealy drives on Maine graduate student guard Anne Simon during a Nov. 6 game against Maine.
Quinnipiac opens season with convincing win over Maine
Junior guard Doug Young drives to the rim during Quinnipiacs 116-48 win over Coast Guard on Nov. 6, 2023.
Men’s basketball makes program history in 68-point wash over Coast Guard
Sophomore outside hitter Yagmur Gunes had only one kill in Quinnipiacs win over Siena on November 5, 2023.
Milestones and tears mark Quinnipiac’s win over Siena on senior day
Quinnipiac mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknolds favorite pizza place is Frank Pepes in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Bobcat Report: Deep (dish) analysis on Rand Pecknold’s favorite type of pizza
Freshman forward Andon Cerbone fires a shot at goal against Harvard on November 5, 2023.
Quinnipiac returns to form, dismantles Harvard 6-0
About the Contributors
Zack Hochberg
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *