Quinnipiac wraps up regular season with tie at Manhattan, finishes undefeated in conference play

The Quinnipiac women’s soccer team concluded its regular season and clinched a first-round bye with a 2-2 draw at Manhattan Wednesday night.

The Bobcats saw goals from senior midfielder Emely van der Vliet and graduate student forward Lily Schnieders in the contest.

With the draw, Quinnipiac finished the regular season with a 9-0-1 conference record and 11-3-1 overall record. It’s the first team in the MAAC since Siena in the 2020-2021 season to finish the regular season without a loss.

Quinnipiac showed its usual flair and attack-minded approach in the first half. The Bobcats efforts were rewarded in the 21st minute when van der Vliet capitalized on a Manhattan defensive lapse, pouncing on a loose ball following a save by freshman goalkeeper Margaret Brunk. van der Vliet clinically dispatched the ball into the net for the early lead.

However, the lead was short-lived. Just three minutes later, the Jaspers evened the score. Junior midfielder Nicolette Caneda managed to find the net, beating Quinnipiac senior goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso. The goal, Caneda’s first goal of the season, equalized the score at one.

The second half began with both teams demonstrating a mix of caution and ambition to score.

In the 57th minute, junior midfielder Rachel Roman found Schnieders in a favorable position just inside the box. Without hesitating, Schnieders struck a powerful shot past Brunk, restoring the Bobcats’ lead at one.

The drama wasn’t over. In the 82nd minute, Manhattan freshman midfielder Arancha Antunes stepped up and delivered, scoring her second goal of the season and ensuring the Jaspers clawed their way back to draw level at 2-2.

While the result was a draw, individual performances shone brightly, as van der Vliet’s recent performances have been nothing short of sensational. With her goal in this game, she now boasts four goals in the last two matches and has accumulated 15 points this season. Schnieders recorded her fifth goal of the season, marking her second goal in as many games.

With the regular season now behind them, all eyes turn to the upcoming MAAC semifinals. The Bobcats are set to host the match on Nov. 2, with details on the time and the opponent still to be determined.

The conference tournament is as follows: No. 1 Quinnipiac and No. 2 Fairfield receive first-round byes. No. 3 Canisius will host No. 6 Rider, and No. 4 Mount St. Mary’s will host No. 5 Niagara.