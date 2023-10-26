The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac Athletics, Peyton McKenzie/Chronicle, Photo Illustration by Cameron Levasseur

Three titles, a fraction of the recognition

2
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).

Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again

3
The Northford-based Small family poses with the Quinnipiac University men’s hockey team at a fundraiser held at Hamden’s Louis Astorino Ice Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, for their son Luca (center, in wagon) amid his multi-year battle with brain cancer.

Small kid with a big reach

4
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

5
Actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith live in current news headlines thanks to their recent interviews about their tumultuous relationship.

The 'entanglement' of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

‘The right things aren’t bouncing our way’: Bobcats suffer another heartbreaker against Manhattan 3-2

Colin Kennedy, Associate Sports Editor
October 25, 2023
Sophomore+defenceman+Erik+Langwagen+stands+with+his+hands+on+his+hips+at+the+center+line+after+Manhattan+scores+late+in+the+second+half+on+October+25%2C+2023
Tripp Menhall
Sophomore defenceman Erik Langwagen stands with his hands on his hips at the center line after Manhattan scores late in the second half on October 25, 2023

HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac men’s soccer team saw its playoff hopes slip farther away as Manhattan scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to deliver yet another painful 3-2 loss Wednesday afternoon. 

“Everybody’s feeling the same way,” head coach Eric Da Costa said. “We’re in it, we’re living it, we just have to continue to go through it.” 

In what was a must-win game for the Bobcats, they came out with a solid ball control presence, not allowing the Jaspers to get much of anything going on their offensive side. The problem, however, was Quinnipiac couldn’t put together any form of an attack. The Bobcats  were only able to get off a single shot in the first half, coming from senior defender Luke Allen whose shot sailed wide-right. 

As the first 45 minutes ticked on, Manhattan began to apply more pressure on the Bobcats, forcing sophomore goaltender Karl Netzell to make multiple impressive saves, punching all of the Jaspers’ shots away from danger. 

Quinnipiac left a lot to be desired in the first frame, which was evident from the frustrated body language coming from many of its players. Whether it was the passes that were sent to far upfield or missed defensive assignments, the Bobcats’ play encapsulated what has been a long month and a half for the team. 

The biggest problem was coming from the lack of offensive production, something Da Costa and the coaching staff have been trying to address. 

“We’ve been trying to figure out that ninth position … going forward by committee,” Da Costa said. “We’ve played a lot of different players in that position and nothing’s quite stuck.” 

The Jaspers wasted no time pulling ahead in the second half as junior forward Gunnar Studenhofft snuck a shot to the right of Netzell, putting Quinnipiac’s back against the wall — much like they have been all season. 

Following Studenhofft’s goal, another common theme began to emerge for the Bobcats. Things just wouldn’t break their way. Graduate student midfielder Noah Silverman sent a missile that rattled just off the right post. 

“It just keeps going the wrong way … We just have to live through it,” Da Costa said. “It’ll make us stronger in the long run.” 

In the 69th minute it appeared that things just might be turning around for the Bobcats. Fifth-year forward Tomas Svecula broke through the Manhattan defense, connecting on a sliding shot that got past senior goaltender Danny DiMarco. 

“We asked (Svecula) to play a little bit of a different role,” Da Costa said. “He started as a provider early on, providing the assists. In the last few games we’ve had to use him as a nine and he’s gotten his goals.” 

After Svecula’s equalizer the momentum shifted heavily in Quinnipiac’s favor as just over a minute later, fifth-year forward Jason Budhai – who provided a spark when inserted into the game – found a seam in the defense and drew a penalty. Svecula drilled the penalty kick, pulling the Bobcats ahead by one. 

“(Budhai) as a weapon is really important and it’s been like that since he walked in the door,” Da Costa said. “He has definitely evolved as a player where he was just raw talent that could run all day and he’s an actual, you know, real soccer player.”

Unfortunately the Bobcats couldn’t celebrate for long, as Svecula committed a penalty inside the box on a pressing Jaspers’ attack. Sophomore midfielder Henry Hamilton booted the penalty kick to sink the Bobcats’ high energy. 

“Conceding the penalty is a heartbreaker,” Da Costa said. “It’s definitely deflating.” 

Giving up the penalty was something Quinnipiac would never recover from when sophomore midfielder Ayoub Boumelala sent a looping pass in for Stoudenhofft who headed in a shot for the game-winning goal. 

“It’s a terrible feeling to be in that position,” Da Costa said. “We knew we needed to win.”  

With the loss, Quinnipiac’s playoff hopes become grim as a crazy scenario would have to unfold for it to sneak in. 

“We come in training every day and it’s not a sad team,” Da Costa said. “We’re not a team that’s quit, we’re not a team that’s not happy. We keep working hard and we keep trying to do the right things and unfortunately the right things aren’t bouncing our way.” 

The Bobcats will attempt to move forward on Oct. 28 when they take on Niagara in Hamden at 2 p.m. 

“We’re athletes and we’re told to suck it up and move on and unfortunately that’s what we have to do,” Da Costa said. “Put on a brave face and move on … It sucks.” 



Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Soccer
Junior defender Madison Mandleur kicks the ball against Dartmouth on Aug. 27, 2023.
Quinnipiac wraps up regular season with tie at Manhattan, finishes undefeated in conference play
Senior forward Rose Lockery kicks the ball during Quinnipiacs 8-0 win over St. Peters on Saturday, October 21.
Quinnipiac dominates Saint Peter’s in decisive senior day victory, moves to 9-0 in conference play
Quinnipiac womens soccer celebrates following a 2-0 win over Canisius on September 23, 2023.
Quinnipiac downs Mount St. Mary’s, clinches second-straight MAAC regular season title
Quinnipiac womens soccer has three regular season games remaining before the MAAC Tournament
Quinnipiac spoils Siena’s senior day with late game winner
Fifth-year forward Brage Aasen bends over in struggle during a MAAC match.
Quinnipiac shutout in emotional 1-0 loss to Marist, remains winless through four MAAC games
Quinnipiac womens soccer closes its MAAC regular season slate with three of its four final games on the road.
Six different Bobcats score in 6-1 victory over Marist
More in Sports
Sophomore outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni, left, bumps the ball during the Bobcats 3-0 win over the Iona Gaels on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Bobcats defeat Iona Wednesday to keep home unbeaten streak alive
Quinnipiac Athletics, Peyton McKenzie/Chronicle, Photo Illustration by Cameron Levasseur
Three titles, a fraction of the recognition
Quinnipiac mens hockey played New Hampshire for the first time in program history on Oct. 20 and 21.
Turnovers, injury haunt Quinnipiac in split with New Hampshire
Both Sacred Heart and Merrimack are set to join the MAAC beginning with the 24-25 academic year.
Sacred Heart, Merrimack to join MAAC in 2024-25
Gene and Lisa Van Dyk — parents of rugby senior Anna Van Dyk — pose with their poster celebrating Annas 100th career tackle on Saturday.
Bobcat Report: Milestone tackles, wins for Quinnipiac this weekend
Quinnipiac field hockey will face Temple on Oct. 27 in a must-win final conference regular season game with a spot in the Big East Tournament on the line.
A ‘game that got away’: Quinnipiac falls in overtime to Lafayette on Senior Day
About the Contributor
Colin Kennedy, Associate Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *