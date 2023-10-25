The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Breakdowns to breakthroughs

Why everyone should go to therapy
A.J. Newth, Opinion Editor
October 24, 2023
In a world filled with twists and turns, therapy is the compass we all need to find our way.

When you picture a therapy session, you may think of the typical patient sprawled out on an office couch, spilling their deepest darkest secrets and being cured of any mental ailments. This couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Therapy is becoming increasingly more common, as society becomes progressively more perceptive to the conversation around mental health. In 2021 alone, 41.7 million adults in the U.S. received treatment or counseling for their mental health, according to Statista graph citing data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. For perspective, that’s roughly three times the population of New England.

I firmly believe that everyone has their baggage. Whether it’s a memory from childhood or a current issue they face daily, all individuals could use extra support. Sometimes having an unbiased person to bounce thoughts and ideas off of is comforting, knowing that no matter what you say, their job is to help you without judgment.

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to be a significantly troubled person to seek counseling. Even generally “happy” individuals can benefit from talking to a therapist. The smallest of concerns can be easier to deal with after speaking with a professional, per Medium.

Therapists provide crucial coping mechanisms and teach valuable skills that not only help combat current problems, but aid clients in dealing with future problems.

By giving patients the tools necessary to deal with things like conflict resolution, navigating difficult conversations and handling deep and troubling feelings, therapists prove they can help prevent future problems as well as face present ones.

I didn’t think I was struggling enough to need therapy. I was tricked into thinking — like many others I know — that counseling is only for the extreme end of mental health, for people that really need it.

I had convinced myself that my feelings and issues were too little to warrant therapy. I was wrong.

The media portrays therapy poorly, which is why many people may be opposed to seeing a therapist. Therapy is either used for comedic reasons to poke fun at the profession, or therapists are seen breaking rules and becoming strangely involved in their clients lives, like in Netflix’s “Lucifer” or HBO’s “The Sopranos.”

In a world where one in five American adults struggle from some form of mental illness, the last thing we need is the media telling viewers that therapists are either dismissive and ignorant or sexually involved with their clients.

Because of how I saw therapy on television, I didn’t think I needed it. I assured myself that I was strong and hadn’t needed it previously through really challenging times in my life, so why did I need it now?

However, when I did eventually seek counseling, the changes I saw in myself after just a few sessions were monumental. On average, 75% of people who enter psychotherapy show some benefit, and thankfully, I fell into that category. I observed my conscious decision-making change into more calculated and intelligent choices. I put myself in better situations and surrounded myself with people that support me instead of those who tear me down.

I also saw an improvement in my emotional maturity. I learned to identify my feelings and why they were happening. As a result, I developed healthy coping mechanisms, centered around mindfulness and finding creative outlets to help me destress from the more challenging aspects of my day-to-day life.

You don’t need to be struggling to seek help. There is no measurement that defines your challenges and outlines whether or not therapy is suitable for you. Talking about conflicts and feelings isn’t always comfortable, but it’s always beneficial.

While I highly recommend everyone seek a therapist, I acknowledge that in today’s world, finding a good one is difficult. A study from the American Psychology Association states that six in 10 psychologists say they don’t have openings for new patients. Some therapists do online sessions — telehealth — but not all insurance companies take therapists, making treatment expensive and sometimes unattainable.

While the idea of therapy is becoming the social norm, the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other significant social issues across the globe, are packing therapists’ schedules full with depression and anxiety-riddled clients, per The Washington Post.

I’m an avid therapy advocate, but I can admit that it’s not effective without the right match. Just as you need the right size for a pair of pants, the right work schedule to fit with classes and the right skincare routine that won’t dry out your skin, you need the right therapist.

Counseling is all about the bond between doctor and client, and it can be discouraging. After not clicking with a few therapists, it may seem easy to give up, especially given limited options while demand for the industry soars. Continue to persevere, the right match exists — don’t settle for less.

Therapy will change your life, and that’s tried and true. No matter what specific thing you struggle with, whether that be depression and anxiety, conflicts in interpersonal relationships or any other plaguing problem, talking it out with a licensed professional is the solution.

Seeking help doesn’t make you weak. It doesn’t mean you can’t handle things yourself. It just means that life can get really heavy, so why not confide in someone that can help lighten the load?
