The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Scenics of the Center for Communications and Engineering on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus on August 31, 2021.

Quinnipiac names first Black dean in 95-year history

2
Rife to the occasion: Matt Rifes journey to comedic stardom

Rife to the occasion: Matt Rife's journey to comedic stardom

3
How e.l.f. has been duping the makeup industry

How e.l.f. has been duping the makeup industry

4
Quinnipiac graduate student forward Zach Tupker battles with a Dartmouth player in the Bobcats 5-1 win against the Big Green on Feb 3.

Quinnipiac scores five, skates by Dartmouth to earn weekend sweep

5
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned to the WWE on Jan. 1 to a subsequent roar of applause.

I don’t smell what the Rock is cooking: the phoniness of Dwayne Johnson

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

‘Don’t yuck my yum’: My stance against unnecessary criticism

A.J. Newth, Opinion Editor
February 7, 2024
%E2%80%98Don%E2%80%99t+yuck+my+yum%E2%80%99%3A+My+stance+against+unnecessary+criticism
Peyton McKenzie

I never thought that a phrase coined on social media would become the heart of one of my most significant opinions, yet here we are.

The phrase “don’t yuck my yum,” otherwise meaning don’t disparage my personal tastes simply because they’re not your own, has become more and more meaningful to me in the last year.

When it comes to personal preference, I always try not to project my own thoughts and feelings onto others, whether that’s foods, clothing, entertainment or their choice in friends. Because of this, I find it difficult to understand why others feel the need to comment on what I like.

Why do you care?

It’s one thing to voice your opinion when asked, but unsolicited and often negative advice from others always leaves me with a bad taste in my mouth and feelings of self-doubt in my mind.

Judging other people is not new. It’s been around forever, and the reason we do it is to avoid dealing with potential feelings of inferiority and shame. Since judging others can never give a person what they really need, they feel like they need to keep doing it creating an endless toxic cycle, according to Psychology Today.

A recent “yuck” that has been bothering me is the need to comment on my choices on beverages and style. If I had a nickel for everytime someone told me I was hurting myself by drinking a Celsius, I would have enough money to buy the company.

The same goes for the water bottle I carry with me. I’m either told I’m “too boring and basic” or that I simply own something because it’s trending. There’s also my personal favorite, “You can’t even think for yourself.” All of this because of a Stanley-brand cup is mind-boggling, to put it lightly.

My roommates and I use the phrase “don’t yuck my yum” pretty frequently in our suite. While we use it mostly because it sounds funny, it’s also a gentle reminder to be considerate of others’ thoughts, feelings and preferences. You never really know how your words affect people, and it’s important to not make someone feel less-than for their choices.

Without beating on a dead drum, I have to mention the negative impacts of social media in this concept.

If you really think about it, there’s nothing that impacts judgment more than social media; caring about what others think is the entire backbone of the online community. It’s the reason Instagram added a “hide likes” feature because the same platform was pushing younger generations toward self-harm. It’s why 90% of young women report using a filter or editing their photos before posting. It’s also how a simple Google search of “why is social media toxic” prompts thousands of scholarly articles linking mental health disparities to online platforms.

While this is part of a much bigger problem, my point is to stop commenting on what other people do with their lives. I’m not saying you can’t have your own opinions, just be more mindful of the way you share them.

In a world where there’s so much hate on the internet and with how we interact with others, why do we need to judge them too? Can’t we just let people live their lives?

I’m not saying I’m perfect; I definitely do slip up and judge people without thinking because it’s so ingrained into our culture. It’s something I’m working on, and something you can work on too.

Some helpful tips for reducing judgment are noticing what triggers your judgmental thoughts and pushing yourself to interact more with new people, places and ideas. At the end of the day, forcing our thoughts onto others can be summed up into one word: intention.

If we make an effort to be more intentional with our trains of thought, our words, the meaning behind our words and the way we perceive others, we can solve a whole lot more than “yucking someone’s yum.”

It’s so easy for individuals to make assumptions from the outside without even knowing someone. And honestly, what I choose to drink, wear or carry around with me is none of your business. If I wanted your opinion, I would ask for it.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Editorials
Victims of abuse don’t deserve life sentences
Victims of abuse don’t deserve life sentences
How to find more solitude in a noisy world
How to find more solitude in a noisy world
The future of climate change solutions is female
The future of climate change solutions is female
How to cope during a not-so-cheery holiday season
How to cope during a not-so-cheery holiday season
TikTok Shop needs to stop: The issue of impulse buying
TikTok Shop needs to stop: The issue of impulse buying
Breakdowns to breakthroughs
Breakdowns to breakthroughs
More in Opinion
Double standards in pop culture: Taylor Swift vs. the ‘dads, Brads and Chads’
Double standards in pop culture: Taylor Swift vs. the ‘dads, Brads and Chads’
Contributing writer Carter Kane transferred to Quinnipiac University from the University of Connecticut in the spring 2024.
How Quinnipiac University made me fall in love with college
Former U.N. Ambassador and Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, speaks to the press during a gaggle at Mary Anns Diner in Amherst, NH, on Jan. 19.
Nikki Haley stands her ground despite defeat
Financial Aide: Dont forget about federal student loan debt
Financial Aide: Don't forget about federal student loan debt
Bobcat Buzz: How J-Terms can be slay-terms
Bobcat Buzz: How J-Terms can be 'slay-terms'
On Oct. 28, former Vice President Mike Pence became the first prominent candidate to withdraw from the Republican presidential nomination race.
Pence’s political demise and its impact on Republicans
About the Contributors
A.J. Newth, Opinion Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *