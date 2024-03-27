The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Inappropriate jokes don’t reflect maturity

Benjamin Yeargin, Managing Editor
March 26, 2024
Do you like “Dune?” Dune your Mom.

That was a popular joke when the first “Dune” movie came out, and with “Dune: Part Two”’s release this month, it’s made a resurgence online.

But when people tell those jokes, there’s always some underlying sense of shame, like you’re not acting your age or you’re being immature. That shouldn’t be the case— toilet humor and silly jokes don’t reflect someone’s maturity or lack thereof. Instead, it shows a healthy and socially aware adult.

But what does maturity or “acting your age” even mean?

Acting your age automatically puts an expectation on someone to act a certain way. If a 20-year-old adult tells a fart joke, then they’re acting “juvenile.”

That’s a load of crap and an easy, one-dimensional way to view maturity. Sure, don’t throw temper tantrums and don’t act like a degenerate, but toilet humor shouldn’t be in that same boat as a marker of maturity. Instead, the definition of maturity is far more complex.

Maturity is defined as “the behavioral expression of emotional health and wisdom,” according to Psychology Today.

It’s being able to react to the emotions in your life in a healthy way, have some sort of humility and to take responsibility when you do something wrong.

Using “toilet humor” or telling a “your mom” joke does not make you immature or less of an adult. If anything, it’s a sign of the opposite.

Moreover, humor is a valid coping strategy in a stressful world. It can be used when facing your own negative emotions while also navigating stressful group situations, whether that be professional or personal.

“When people are stressed or anxious, they become calmer after enjoying a good joke,” according to the JED foundation — a nonprofit that works to reduce teenage suicide.

Being able to make a pun or lighten up a tense environment with a joke is a vital skill that more people should utilize. It can relax you, enhance your memory and reduce inflammation, according to the American Institute of Stress.

But don’t confuse cracking a harmless or slightly inappropriate joke with being offensive or putting someone down. That’s not humor and those kinds of jokes show immaturity and insecurity.

Putting someone down is not a good joke. It makes everyone involved feel worse. That’s real immaturity.

Cowards tell jokes about other groups of people, or put someone down then hide behind the veil of “it’s just a joke.” It trivializes the people in the joke and relies on the subject of it to be humorous, which it never is.

Punching down — which famous comedians Eddie Murphy and George Carlin both addressed — is never cool. Putting someone down while elevating yourself never is.

But do you know what is cool? My Mom! (thanks Muscle Man).

“Your mom” and “toilet humor” jokes are juvenile, but they’re harmless. They show maturity, social awareness and emotional intelligence.

Next time you judge someone for telling a harmless but inapropriate joke or want to tell one yourself, take a look at yourself to see how you’re “Dune.”
About the Contributor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

