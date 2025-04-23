The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

If your dreams don’t scare the shit out of you, you need bigger dreams

Colin Kennedy, Former Managing Editor
April 22, 2025
Tripp Menhall

Three years ago I was pretty lost.

I remember the exact moment too, when I realized it, when I realized something needed to change.

I was sitting in a dark, cold dorm room in Manchester, New Hampshire with no idea what I was doing. I always had an idea that I wanted to do sports journalism, but I think I was too scared to fully pursue it.

I was honestly scared out of my mind to even go to college. I had no desire to leave home, to leave my friends, to leave my family. So I just picked the place that felt the most like home, a place that had some high school friends and a place that was close enough that I could drive home whenever I wanted.

But that night in Manchester I realized what I needed to do — I had to leave. I didn’t know where or how I was going to do it, but I had to pursue the dream, and I couldn’t do it there.

So that’s just what I did, and that very weekend I was submitting applications to transfer to a handful of schools, but I kind of always knew where I was going. It was the place I should have picked eight months earlier — Quinnipiac.

I can confidently say now, that decision to transfer to Quinnipiac was single handedly the best — and most important — decision I have ever made in my life. I don’t know how often you get to make truly life changing decisions in life, but I’m happy to say I made the right choice three years ago.

But just transferring to Quinnipiac didn’t fix everything, and to be honest I had my doubts. As a transfer student the university usually has you arrive on campus four days before the rest of the school, and without much to do. So I sat in my dorm up in York Hill, once again, by myself.

I knew I needed to find a home. A place I could go to and find my people, in a sense. The first couple weeks went by and I learned pretty quickly that I knew I found my home.

The Quinnipiac Chronicle.

But we all know that The Chronicle is 12 pages of paper. It’s the people that made it a home, a place where, for the first time in a long time, I felt like I was home.

It was former Sports Editor Cameron Levasseur who took me down to Tampa for a once in a lifetime experience, covering the men’s hockey team win the 2023 National Championship. I’m going to be honest, I was way in over my head down there, I was in a room full of pros and I really only had written game stories up until that point. But Cam had trust in me, for some reason, and I like to think we did some pretty good work in the biggest moment this paper has ever covered.

That whole weekend was a blur, and I’ll spare the details at the risk of getting another student conduct meeting, but if it taught me anything, it was that there is no better feeling than covering a game, a team and its players on the biggest stage. It’s a high I’m still chasing today, and everyday I work to try and make those games on the biggest stages, my future career.

It was also former Sports Editor Ethan Hurwitz, who quite literally, gave me a home. I’ll forever be grateful for everything he taught me, and to aspire to have someone to one day be as good as — even if I took his spot in Tampa.

It was former Managing Editor Benjamin Yeargin who I shadowed to cover my first game. It was also Ben who I took over for last spring. To be honest I was wary of taking the role, afterall writing sports is what I love to do, and I always thought I would take over the sports section from Cam and Ethan.

But after everything this paper has given me, both professionally and personally, it felt only right that I tried to repay that debt. I don’t know if I did the job the same justice that Ben did, and I truly don’t know where this paper would be without Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Martinakova — who I have no doubt will continue to make this paper better tomorrow than it was yesterday — but I like to think I played my small part in making this paper better.

I guess all of this was just to say that I left Saint Anselm College to chase a dream. A dream I’m still chasing today, but The Chronicle and all the people that fill the pages of it have helped me get a few steps closer.

I don’t know when I’ll achieve the dream I set out for three years ago, but I know when I do, this place will be the reason why.

