Bobcat Buzz: When joining clubs on campus, less is more

When I was a first-year at Quinnipiac University, I heard dozens of times when first joining extracurricular activities to do everything you can.

I did, and I regret it. Here’s why.

Doing everything that you can only works for a short period of time. There’s only so many clubs and organizations that you can give your all to, before you can’t give anything to any of them.

At the involvement fair — which happens on the Wednesday of the first week of fall classes — I signed up for the Quinnipiac Bobcats Sports Network, The Chronicle, Q30 TV, WQAQ 98.1 FM, Pep Band and Autism Alliance.

I participated in four of the six for two months of the school year before I realized it was unsustainable. So I dropped Pep Band.

I was committed to doing broadcasts for QBSN, writing articles for The Chronicle and beat reporting women’s ice hockey for Q30. But it was too much.

By February, I was miserable, exhausted, making poor life decisions and burnt out. I knew something had to change.

What changed is I was able to free up more time in my schedule by just focusing on The Chronicle.

This isn’t an ad for The Chronicle, but being able to focus my time for extracurriculars into one club gave me more time to hang out with friends, do classwork and do my hobbies.

Productivity experts say the same thing too. Doing less, but better will give you better results on your work in the long term while also alleviating stress, according to Forbes.

I understand if you choose to “do everything you can.” In your first month at school while classwork is low, it can be a moment to see what you like and meet new people.

Joining clubs can give you a sense of community, help you develop your “soft skills” and networking opportunities, per Bentley University.

However, for the rest of your college life, do less, better. You’ll thank me for it.